intheknow.com
Toddler ‘sets dad straight’ in a hilarious phone call
This TikTok mom recorded her toddler daughter making a hilariously indignant, but totally nonsensical, phone call!. Brandy Janell (@brandyjanell4) is a TikToker and parent whose 18-month-old, Taj, has some serious attitude! Brandy loves sharing videos of the sassy toddler, including a recent video of Taj “talking” on the phone with her dad. In the hilarious video, Taj sounds truly outraged by the conversation she’s having. There’s only one catch—The toddler is speaking total nonsense!
Mom's Fury at 'Rude' Teen Nephew Criticizing Her Parenting Cheered Online
"I wouldn't engage with a 13-year-old on parenting," said one reply on the viral Mumsnet post.
When Do Babies Recognize Their Name?
When they enter the world, your infant has no idea what a great job you did naming them. In fact, they will likely hear their own name repeated hundreds of times in their first month of life, all before they figure out the word is even related to them, much less how great it is. So, it makes sense for a parent seeking the recognition they so rightly deserve to want to know: When do babies recognize their name?
Giraffe Tramples Toddler, Mother in Tragic Attack
A giraffe went on a stampede at a South African safari park, leaving a toddler dead and sending the mother to fight for her life. Officials said that this is quite a rare attack that took place. The toddler is just 16 months old and her mother is 25 years old. They were rammed at the Kuleni Game Park in KwaZulu-Natal province on Wednesday.
Toddler’s reaction to finding out her mom was adopted is a love letter to families everywhere
Adoption can be a tricky topic, especially if you're the one having to break the news to someone else. It's a process that can bring families together but sometimes there's not a sweet story to tell about the adoptee's birth parents. The most people can do is work with the situation they were given and strive to make the best out of it. When one mom, Emily on TikTok, explained to her daughter that "Mimi" was her adoptive mom, the toddler's reaction was so pure it will melt your heart.
A Toddler's Response To Learning Her Mom Is Adopted Will Make You Weepy
People decide to have kids for lots of different reasons. But many parents don’t realize how the love of their kids can help them understand and heal from their own childhood traumas until they experience it for themselves. That’s what happened for TikTok mom and influencer Emily Fauver when she recently had a conversation with her three-year-old daughter Ella about why Emily was adopted.
After volunteering at a food bank, I'll never give out candy on Halloween again. Instead, I'm giving trick-or-treaters something better.
Many donate their unwanted trick-or-treat candy to food banks after Halloween, but most of it goes to waste and it's not what its clients really need.
WYTV.com
Positive Parenting: Never a reason to co-sleep, doctor says
(WYTV) – A big fear among parents of newborn babies is sleep. Some parents even think having a baby sleep in bed with them is a good idea. However, a local doctor strongly discourages co-sleeping. Some co-sleeping situations can even cause death in a child. It’s something Dr. John Cox has had to talk to parents about. He said the best way for a child to sleep is on their back.
thesource.com
Yung Joc Accidentally Sends Money to Wrong Person, Asks Followers to help him get it back
Financial apps like Venmo, CashApp, and Zelle have made life easier for millions of people. However, they are still not foolproof from human error- a lesson that hip-hop artist Yung Joc learned the hard way earlier this week. Joc reportedly sent $1800 to the wrong person on Zelle. He shared...
Mom Urged To Ignore Husband for 2 Weeks After Reaction to Toddler's Fall
A wife whose husband questioned why she called him when their toddler suffered a falling accident has gone viral on Mumsnet, the U.K.-based online discussion forum. In a post shared under the username Tophy124 on Mumsnet's Am I Being Unreasonable (AIBU) subforum, the mom said that her son, who "has been accident prone" since his dad has been away on a work trip abroad, "fell onto tile flooring from two feet up (in a standing position) and whacked his head very hard. I saw it happen but couldn't get to him in time and am really worried about him."
'I love you, mommy': 4-year-old Thai day care victim mourned
UTHAI SAWAN, Thailand (AP) — The little girl’s nickname was Plai Fon. In Thai, it means “the end of the rainy season” — a time of happiness. And then in one horrible burst of violence, the happiness that the chubby-cheeked 4-year-old had symbolized for her adoring family was shattered. In its place is an unfathomable agony over what happened to Plai Fon in a massacre that began at her Thai day care center and left 36 people, plus the killer, dead. “When she woke up, she would say, ‘I love you, mommy and daddy and brother,’” her 28-year-old mother, Tukta Wongsila, recalled of her daughter’s usual morning routine. Tukta’s grief over the memory soon stole her breath away. At least 24 of the victims of Thursday’s gun and knife attack in northeast Thailand were children, mostly preschoolers. One day after their short lives were snuffed out, their desperate families spent hours outside an administrative office near the day care center, waiting for their children’s bodies to be released.
This Reddit Mom is Blaming Her Husband for Their Toddler's Behavior & Reddit is Quick to Remind Her That 'Toddlers Be Toddlin''
Toddlers are tiny terrors. It doesn’t matter who you are or how great you are at parenting — toddlers will catch you off guard with their sneaky, independent ways and there’s pretty much no helpful recourse. (This is definitely why the Mommy Loves Wine trope was invented.) If you are an experienced toddler parent like I am, then you don’t bat an eye when they paint the walls with their own poop or lick lollipops they found on the ground. It’s all par for the course. But for moms with little ones entering this adorably annoying age for the first...
Are Angels "Real"?
Unless we’ve been living in a cave for most of our lives, which is unlikely if we’re reading this now, we have heard of “angels.”. Angels, with their wings and trumpets, are often symbolized as “guardians” or “guides” each one of us has somewhere around our shoulders. While the symbolism is nice, how can we make the matter practical so that it actually serves us in our daily lives?
Looks Like Dads Could Be A Big Cause Of Your Toddler’s "Terrible Twos"
While many people assume that moms are the more influential parent when it comes to children’s behavior, researchers are now finding that a father’s general disposition during the early years of kid’s life can significantly affect their child’s growth and development. According to new research, behavioral...
Woman’s Alice In Wonderland Bathroom Looks Like You Fell Down the Rabbit Hole
The whimsy is just gorgeous.
themindsjournal.com
Be With Someone Who Chooses You Everyday
Who chooses you everyday. Not just when they are in the mood for you. If you don't see your own worth, you'll always choose people who don't see it either. - Mandy Hale Self-Worth Quotes, Mandy Hale Quotes. READ FULL ARTICLE ⇲. Creating Distance From Your Thoughts. Creating Distance From...
pethelpful.com
'Best Boy' German Shepherd Tenderly Plays with Toddler in Video We Can't Resist
We love seeing kids play with their pets. It's such a unique and special relationship. Almost like having a second set of eyes to keep watch over your little one. Like one little girl and a German Shepherd named Geddy, who were bonding big time in a recent TikTok video.
Refinery29
Ask A Therapist: I Barely Hear From My Friends Anymore. What Am I Doing Wrong?
Ever wondered what you'd say to a therapist, given the chance? We asked Dr Sheri Jacobson, a retired psychotherapist with over 17 years' clinical experience and the founder of Harley Therapy London Psychologists, for advice on the things we worry about in private. Have a question for a therapist? Submit...
Mom Both Impressed and Confused When First Thing Toddler Asks For In the Morning Is His Yoga Mat
When you wake up (at the crack of dawn) with your toddler, you probably know exactly what to expect. They're gonna want breakfast, they might want to watch their favorite show, they might just want cuddles from Mom. But every once in awhile, they'll really come up with something that we totally didn't expect.
