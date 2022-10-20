Read full article on original website
Dodgers Rumors: MLB Writer Predicts Massive Shohei Ohtani Trade to LAD from Angels
The World Series is set to get underway later this week, but for the Dodgers, it’ll mark week two of offseason talk and rumors. Certainly, that’s not where the LA brain trust planned on being at this time of the month, but here we are. With an early...
MLB News: Former Dodgers Adversary Joins Texas Rangers
Former Giants manager Bruce Bochy retired after the 2019 season, having won three World Series titles in San Francisco but averaging just 71 wins per year over his last three seasons. It was the end of an era in the Bay Area, with Bochy riding off into the sunset and pitcher Madison Bumgarner riding off into the Arizona rotation.
Dodgers: LA Fans Give Thoughts on Not Offering Bigger Contract to Bryce Harper
The Philadelphia Phillies are heading to the World Series as they knocked out the Dodgers division rivals, the San Diego Padres, four games to one. Phillies star Bryce Harper carried the Phillies to their first World Series appearance and 8th NL pennant since 2009. Harper earned NLCS MVP honors after...
Dodgers Fans Share About the Changes They Would Make If They Owned the Team
Dodgers fans have not been shy about how they feel toward both Dave Roberts and the rest of the Dodgers administration after the team’s season ended last weekend. So, we asked fans what changes they would implement if they were the owner. Here’s what they had to say.
Dodgers Rumors: LA Labeled as a Top-5 Landing Spot for Aaron Judge This Offseason
The biggest name on the free-agent market this offseason is going to be Aaron Judge, coming off a season in which he set the American League record with 62 home runs and is likely to win the AL Most Valuable Player Award. Judge and his Yankees had their season ended...
Dodgers: Could The Bochy Hiring Change the Game for Clayton Kershaw and the Rangers?
A few days ago, it was announced that long-time former Giants manager, Bruce Bochy, would be coming out of retirement to manage the Texas Rangers for the 2023 season. Bochy retired in 2019 but it wasn’t long before he returned to the baseball world. The club agreed to a...
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Using NLDS Loss as Motivation to ‘Get Better’ Next Season
The Dodgers Dave Roberts may have given the exact message Dodgers fans are tired of hearing. They will look to “get better” next season. Yes of course Roberts meant no harm when mentioning that this season shouldn’t define the team, but instead it should be used as motivation for a better season. All the torment from the end of the season still remains fresh but all that’s left for the team now is to keep on looking forward (quotes via Jack Harris, Los Angeles Times).
Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw Proved He’s Not Done Yet Despite Injuries
Throughout a 162-game season, you’re going to have injuries. Some are going to be some nicks and bruises, and others are going to be season-ending. Unfortunately for the Dodgers, they suffered both of those types of injuries, and to some key players. One of the main players who missed...
Former Dodger Continues to #WinForVin in KBO League
After making the trip overseas for the 2022 season, Yasiel Puig has found himself in familiar territory: postseason baseball. However, this year, he’s playing for his hero and legend, Vin Scully. On Friday night, the Former Dodger helped his Kiwoom Heroes to a Game 5 win to advance to...
Dodgers: What To Expect from Miguel Vargas in 2023
If you miss the Dodgers as I do, you can’t wait till the start of the 2023 season. There are many things to look forward to, and one of those things is the rise of Miguel Vargas. Vargas was a common fixture toward the end of the regular season....
Dodgers News: MLB Scout Reportedly Feels LA Lacked Emotion When it Mattered Most
It’s been nine days now since the Dodgers flamed out in the NLDS, losing in four games to the Padres. That might be enough time for you to take a step back, evaluate what’s really important in life, and start to get over your favorite team’s disastrous performance in the playoffs this year.
Dodgers News: Hershiser, Hairston Both Agree Justin Turner Should Be Back in 2023
One of several big question marks facing the Dodgers this offseason is what to do with Justin Turner. Los Angeles holds a $16 million team option for Turner’s services in 2023, but for the first time since he came to L.A. before the 2014 season, the question of whether he’s worth it is up for debate.
Dodgers Schedule: Triple-A Slate of Games Announced for 2023 Season
Minor-league baseball is one of the most pleasant ways to spend an evening. Even if you don’t care about the big-league franchise associated with the team, seeing these professional ballplayers before they’ve made it big can be a really cool experience. I was 16 when the Angels moved...
Dodgers Rosters News: Beau Burrows Becomes a Free Agent
The Los Angeles Dodgers organization has made the first off-season move. Pitcher Beau Borrows has been elected for free agency. Burrows was with the Dodgers Triple-A affiliate the entire season and had the opportunity to reject the assignment or opt for free agency. The 26-year-old Burrows had his worst ERA...
Dodgers News: Analyst Goes in On Mookie, Friedman Confirms Roberts Job Security, a Will Smith Trade Rumor & More
Thus concludes the first full week of the offseason for your Los Angeles Dodgers. After watching the Padres get bounced in the NLCS by the fun and lively Philadelphia Phillies, folks are sure to be longing for their boys in blue. The stage is set for a Phillies vs Houston...
Dodgers: A First Look at Will Smith’s Adorable Baby Girl
In the midst of the Dodgers postseason, it was announced Will Smith welcomed his first newborn girl into the world. The baby came out beautiful and healthy to give Smith something to smile about after the tough loss. Rather than focusing on the postseason, Smith now gets the extra time...
MLB News: Phillies Bounce the Padres to Head to the World Series
After the Padres bounced the Dodgers last weekend in the NLDS, the LA team received lots of comments about how nothing they accomplished all season mattered if they didn’t win the World Series. Now, the Padres join them for a depressing offseason after the Phillies ended their season on Sunday.
Dodgers May Look to Integrate Talent from Minor League Levels To Fill Holes in 2023
When Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman and general manager Brandon Gomes met with the media earlier this week, most of the focus was understandably on L.A.’s NLDS debacle and how the franchise will recover and regroup. But one comment from Friedman that has kind of flown under...
Dodgers News: Baseball Insider Questions Team’s Approach in the Postseason
Just about everyone in the Dodgers’ organization has been blamed for their disappointing NLDS exit in the 2022 postseason. Everyone from Andrew Friedman to Dave Roberts to Mookie Betts to Trea Turner to Will Smith’s baby has taken some sort of heat — and it probably won’t stop anytime soon.
Dodgers: LA Columnist Believes Roberts Needs More Help in The Dugout
It has been nearly eight days since we all witnessed the biggest collapse in baseball history and definitely the biggest one in Dodgers’ history. Sitting back and thinking about it makes me wonder how in the heck did this happen? And my response to that is maybe the Padres just wanted it more, perhaps the Padres executed more, and maybe Bob Melvin outcoached Dave Roberts.
