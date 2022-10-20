The Dodgers Dave Roberts may have given the exact message Dodgers fans are tired of hearing. They will look to “get better” next season. Yes of course Roberts meant no harm when mentioning that this season shouldn’t define the team, but instead it should be used as motivation for a better season. All the torment from the end of the season still remains fresh but all that’s left for the team now is to keep on looking forward (quotes via Jack Harris, Los Angeles Times).

