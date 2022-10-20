ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB News: Former Dodgers Adversary Joins Texas Rangers

Former Giants manager Bruce Bochy retired after the 2019 season, having won three World Series titles in San Francisco but averaging just 71 wins per year over his last three seasons. It was the end of an era in the Bay Area, with Bochy riding off into the sunset and pitcher Madison Bumgarner riding off into the Arizona rotation.
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Using NLDS Loss as Motivation to ‘Get Better’ Next Season

The Dodgers Dave Roberts may have given the exact message Dodgers fans are tired of hearing. They will look to “get better” next season. Yes of course Roberts meant no harm when mentioning that this season shouldn’t define the team, but instead it should be used as motivation for a better season. All the torment from the end of the season still remains fresh but all that’s left for the team now is to keep on looking forward (quotes via Jack Harris, Los Angeles Times).
Dodgers: What To Expect from Miguel Vargas in 2023

If you miss the Dodgers as I do, you can’t wait till the start of the 2023 season. There are many things to look forward to, and one of those things is the rise of Miguel Vargas. Vargas was a common fixture toward the end of the regular season....
Dodgers Rosters News: Beau Burrows Becomes a Free Agent

The Los Angeles Dodgers organization has made the first off-season move. Pitcher Beau Borrows has been elected for free agency. Burrows was with the Dodgers Triple-A affiliate the entire season and had the opportunity to reject the assignment or opt for free agency. The 26-year-old Burrows had his worst ERA...
Dodgers: LA Columnist Believes Roberts Needs More Help in The Dugout

It has been nearly eight days since we all witnessed the biggest collapse in baseball history and definitely the biggest one in Dodgers’ history. Sitting back and thinking about it makes me wonder how in the heck did this happen? And my response to that is maybe the Padres just wanted it more, perhaps the Padres executed more, and maybe Bob Melvin outcoached Dave Roberts.
