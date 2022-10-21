ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TARTA board approves long-term plan to expand regional services

By By Tom Henry / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 4 days ago

TARTA’s board on Thursday unanimously approved a plan for expanded bus service and other new features to be phased in over the next decade as part of a long-range modernization effort.

One of the first changes through the TARTA Next program will be the inclusion of bus service to the Spring Meadows shopping plaza in Springfield Township, as well as improved service to Franklin Park Mall in West Toledo.  A more comprehensive route in Oregon that will include stops at more businesses along growing parts of State Rt. 2 east of Coy Road is planned for 2024.

The 11-0 approval of the 76-page master plan also provides a reason for Toledo Mud Hens and Walleye fans to rejoice. The popular shuttles to and from home games for those teams are returning.

After the meeting, TARTA Chief Executive Officer Laura Koprowski said that she doesn’t know yet whether pickup and drop-off locations will be the same but said market research was planned to determine what’s best.

The report hints at the possibility of a slightly higher fare for those sporting events and other shuttles to and from special events, such as concerts and Toledo Jeep Fest. But no decisions on that have been made yet.

For now, the Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority is off and running with planning to start having some of these changes occur by March.

Eventually, some of the new routes, according to the report, might include a direct one between Maumee and Sylvania. For years, would-be passengers traveling between those two nearby suburbs west and south of Toledo would have to go downtown first and transfer to another bus, making such trips impractical.

The current 200-square-mile service area is being expanded to nearly 600 square miles, Ms. Koprowski said.

One of the biggest new programs that will be rolled out soon, most likely in early 2023, is the much-discussed microtransit concept. That will allow passengers to call and get rides in designated sectors of the metro area within 30 to 60 minutes, similar to the longstanding Call-A-Ride program but with a new mobile app included as an option.

Those traveling outside their designated sector could still connect to fixed-route stops using the microtransit service, which will operate like a rideshare service but with smaller and more nimble ADA vehicles.

The program is expected to provide door-to-door service in many cases, much like an Uber or Lyft ride, but in minivans capable of transporting five to seven people at a time.

The many long-term goals include an eventual phase-out of the current diesel-generated fleet of buses in favor of hybrid or electric vehicles.

Neil Greenberg, TARTA Next consultant, began the meeting by highlighting several aspects of the master plan, which has been in the making for a year.

He said that what started out as a look at ways to modernize a traditional fixed route system “has evolved into a whole-system vision.”

“It's really a 10-year framework as resources become available,” Mr. Greenberg said.

In general, the transit system wants to improve urban mobility, expand regional connectivity, and strengthen customer service.

It has been working with groups such as the Junction Coalition in hopes of providing better services to Toledo’s central city.

“It’s an exciting moment for all of us,” TARTA board president Kelsie Hoagland said.

Approval came in the form of two votes, both unanimous.

The first was for the master plan itself. The second was authorization to get started on some of the near-term projects, such as beginning service to and from Spring Meadows, the sporting events, and the microtransit program, by next spring.

“What we’re doing is at the forefront of systems like ours,” Ms. Koprowski said. “This coming year is going to be an even more exciting journey.”

The improvements are in response to voter passage of a Nov. 2, 2021 referendum to begin modernizing TARTA through revenue generated by a sales tax. Voters authorized Lucas County to join the transit authority and collect a 0.5 percent sales tax instead of having TARTA rely on its previous 2.5-mill levy on properties formerly assessed in Toledo, Ottawa Hills, Sylvania, Sylvania Township, Maumee, Waterville, and Rossford.

The sales tax, which went into effect April 1, generates $32 million in annual revenue for TARTA, up from about $13 million a year that had been collected from property taxes.

“When they did that, it was with the understanding that we would improve the fleet, technology, and customer experience, and provide everyone in Lucas County with access to public transportation,” Ms. Koprowski said. “We are excited to fulfill that promise with the TARTA Next vision, and to greatly expand the number of people who will be able to use our service.”

Bus shelters are to be eventually upgraded, too.

Ms. Hoagland said the goal is “make traveling on TARTA easier, more efficient, and more comfortable for all of the people who depend on it.”

In addition to revenue from the new sales tax, TARTA has been a recipient of millions in state and federal grants to help improve services and modernize its fleet. Federal grant money is being used to gradually phase out diesel buses in favor of cleaner ones.

TARTA has set a goal of emitting zero emissions from its operating fleet by 2035.

Also at Thursday’s meeting, the transit authority board unanimously agreed to waive fares on Nov. 8 to encourage more participation in the mid-term election. Ms. Hoagland said that is a longstanding practice for TARTA.

Two members of TARTA’s 13-member board, Kathy Selking and Kendra Smith, were absent Thursday.

