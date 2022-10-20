Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Miner Brewing and Prairie Berry Winery closing Sioux Falls location
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — November 12 will be the last day the people of Sioux Falls can visit a local taproom and winery. Miner Brewing Co. and Prairie Berry Winery Taproom is closing at the Western Mall after eight years operating in Sioux Falls. The business shared the update in a social media post.
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls homeowner challenging city on Grant Street project
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The city of Sioux Falls has been looking to open a through street to the public located on Grant Street just North of Arrowhead Parkway. This is due to rapid growth and plans for development in that area of the city. Chester DeYoung has...
gowatertown.net
Damage estimated at $130,000 in Brookings County combine fire
BROOKINGS, S.D.–Farm implement fires are not uncommon this time of year as big equipment is out in fields bringing in the crop. Such a fire occurred Sunday afternoon northwest of Brookings when a combine caught on fire. It happened just before 2:30 p.m. in a field on 207th Street...
Madison Daily Leader
Jodie Phelps
Jodie Phelps, 52, of Madison, died on Oct. 19, 2022, at Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Mon., Oct. 24, at Kinzley Funeral Home in Madison. Visitation will begin at noon. To plant a tree in memory of Jodie Phelps as...
KELOLAND TV
Authorities identify 3 people killed in Fall River County crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The three men killed in a crash east of Oelrichs last Thursday have been identified. The Department of Public Safety says a Chevy Spark was traveling eastbound on U.S. Highway 18 when the driver lost control. The vehicle rolled several times. 26-year-old Michael Walking...
gowatertown.net
UPDATE: Omaha woman killed in crash northeast of Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – An Omaha woman has been identified as the person who died last week in a two-vehicle crash five miles northeast of Sioux Falls. Sixty four year-old Denise Barraclough was driving a car that ran a stop sign and collided with another vehicle. Barraclough died at...
hubcityradio.com
Nursing homes in Salem & Florence latest to be closed
YANKTON, S.D.(WNAX)- Nursing homes in Salem and Florence are joining the list of those that have closed or soon will. Representative Ryan Cwach of Yankton says current policy is not working. Cwach says he has backed bills that could help refinance nursing homes. Cwach says they have to rethink the...
Madison Daily Leader
City to host special budget discussion meeting on Monday
Madison City Commissioners will hold a special meeting on Monday afternoon for a public forum to discuss the city’s budget for 2023. The meeting will take place in the commission room at City Hall beginning at 4:30 p.m. All community members are invited to attend to ask questions, voice concerns or simply stay informed on the city’s financial plans.
brookingsradio.com
Volga and Bruce fire departments fight combine fire
The Volga and Bruce Fire Departments respond to a Sunday afternoon combine fire in a filed northwest of Volga. It was reported at about 2:20 pm near the intersection of 207th Street and 461st Avenue. Assistant Brookings County Sheriff Scott Sebring says the combine was being used to harvest corn...
KELOLAND TV
Wollman funeral: ‘One of the best catalysts of change that South Dakota ever had’
HURON, S.D. (KELO) — Family and friends remembered a former governor of South Dakota on Monday. Harvey Wollman, who died on Tuesday, Oct. 18, was honored during a funeral service at the First Presbyterian Church in Huron. Wollman served as the 26th governor of the state. Wollman became governor after Richard Kneip resigned to become the U.S. Ambassador to Singapore in 1978. He was the last Democrat to serve as governor in South Dakota.
KELOLAND TV
Drive-by shooting; Fatal rollover crash; Former Gov. funeral services held Monday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, October 24! Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. One woman was hurt after a drive-by shooting in Southwestern Minnesota over the weekend. South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating a...
Madison Daily Leader
George Aartun
George “Terry” Aartun, age 84, of Colton, died on Oct. 19, 2022, at Dells Nursing and Rehab Center in Dell Rapids. A private family funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Mon., Oct. 24, at the Minnehaha Funeral Home in Colton. To plant a tree in memory...
kicdam.com
Paullina Teen Injured in Southwest Minnesota Shooting
Hills, MN (KICD)– Authorities in Southwest Minnesota are investing a weekend shooting incident that is said to have injured a teenager from Paullina. KELO Radio in Sioux Falls reports the incident happened Saturday night in the Rock County community of Hills when shots were reportedly fired from a vehicle occupied by three men who had been told to leave a birthday party shortly before.
kelo.com
Get ready, winter is just around the corner
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — While it may hasn’t seemed like it lately, winter weather is approaching. Wednesday is Winter Weather Preparedness Day. The National Weather Service reminds the weather has a habit of changing quickly, especially during the winter season. Take the time now to prepare your home and lawns for the snowy, colder weather, and pack a winter safety kit in your vehicle. Check your furnace, change your ceiling fan direction, and change the batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.
dakotanewsnow.com
Authorities investigate shooting in Hills, MN
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An 18-year-old woman is recovering after being shot in the leg. It happened last night in hills, Minnesota. The Rock County Sheriff’s Office says three males were asked to leave a birthday party by the homeowner. As they left, the homeowner and...
Madison Daily Leader
Goldie Framness
Goldie Framness, age 92, former Madison resident, died on Oct. 22, 2022, at the Weskota Manor nursing home in Wessington Springs. To plant a tree in memory of Goldie Framness as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
dakotanewsnow.com
Junkin’ Market Days draws large crowds in second year
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With inflation still having a large impact across the board on every day prices, it’s the perfect excuse for many to look local when it comes to buying gifts this season. Not only to save a few dollars, but to put that money right back into local communities.
kiwaradio.com
Rock Valley, Larchwood Fire Departments Extinguish Thursday Fires
Rock Valley, Iowa– A electrical junction box was damaged in a fire on Thursday, October 20, 2022, in Rock Valley. According to Rock Valley Fire Chief Brent Eshuis, at about 3:50 p.m., the Rock Valley Fire Department was called to the report of a house fire across from 1716 10th Street in Rock Valley.
kelo.com
Woman shot in the leg during drive-by shooting in Hills, Minnesota
HILLS, MN (KELO.com) — Authorities are investigating a drive-by shooting in Hills, Minnesota Saturday night that left a woman injured. The Rock County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home over possible shots fired. Upon arrival, they found Savannah Johnson, 18, of Paullina, Iowa had been shot in the leg. Witnesses, who were there for a birthday party, said three males entered the residence. The owner asked them to leave, which they did. The three were in a vehicle when shots were fired toward the home. Police are looking for a black or charcoal Dodge Dart. Two of the men were described as being about 6 feet tall, one African American and one Asian. Both had dreadlocks or braids. The woman’s injury was not life-threatening. The Sioux Falls Police Department is assisting with the investigation.
dakotanewsnow.com
Freaky Friday: Twisted Nightmare Haunted House
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Twisted Nightmare Haunted House has been bringing scares to the Sioux Falls area since 2014. “We try to hit all of your phobias. Fear of clowns, claustrophobia, fear of the dark, just different things that way everybody gets at least a little bit of a scare as they go through the haunted house,” Volunteer David Kading said.
