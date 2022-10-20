Read full article on original website
Related
Madison Daily Leader
Howard advances to second round of Class 9AA State Tournament
The Howard Tigers used a third-quarter offensive outburst to break away from Britton-Hecla in the opening round of the Class 9AA State High School Football Tournament on Thursday. Holding a 20-0 lead to start the second half, the Tigers scored 21 points in the third quarter to open up a...
Madison Daily Leader
Chester's Emery Larson wins Class B cross country title
A total of 113 individuals competed in the girls 5K run at the Class B State Cross Country Meet in Huron on Saturday. Chester’s Emery Larson led the pack. The freshman crossed the finish line first with a time of 18:15.24 to win the Class B individual state title.
Madison Daily Leader
City to host special budget discussion meeting on Monday
Madison City Commissioners will hold a special meeting on Monday afternoon for a public forum to discuss the city’s budget for 2023. The meeting will take place in the commission room at City Hall beginning at 4:30 p.m. All community members are invited to attend to ask questions, voice concerns or simply stay informed on the city’s financial plans.
Madison Daily Leader
Turner inducted into S.D. Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
In many ways, music is a sort of universal language. A set of lyrics, a melody or a simple guitar line can evoke powerful memories and emotions. As Madison native Jerry Turner puts it, “music defines moments in time.”
Madison Daily Leader
Madison Fire Department extinguishes baler fire
On Saturday at 8:58 p.m., the Madison Fire Department responded to a rural residence where a baler had caught fire at 23950 451st Street. Fire Chief Randy Minnaert said the fire was likely started from a bearing issue in the machine that began sparking. Fortunately, the owner was able to...
Madison Daily Leader
Goldie Framness
Goldie Framness, age 92, former Madison resident, died on Oct. 22, 2022, at the Weskota Manor nursing home in Wessington Springs. To plant a tree in memory of Goldie Framness as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Madison Daily Leader
George Aartun
George “Terry” Aartun, age 84, of Colton, died on Oct. 19, 2022, at Dells Nursing and Rehab Center in Dell Rapids. A private family funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Mon., Oct. 24, at the Minnehaha Funeral Home in Colton. To plant a tree in memory...
Madison Daily Leader
Earl Junker
Earl Junker, Jr., 86, of Salem, died on Oct. 19, 2022, at Madison Regional Health System. Services begin at 10:30 a.m. Sat., Oct. 29, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Carthage. To plant a tree in memory of Earl Junker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Comments / 0