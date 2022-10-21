ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dolphins S Brandon Jones headed to IR with knee injury

It’s looking like the Dolphins will be without starting safety Brandon Jones for an extended period of time as he heads to the injured reserve list, according to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. Jones suffered a knee injury in the third quarter of the team’s win over the Steelers Sunday night, and the prognosis is not encouraging.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones divulges trade deadline plans

The Cowboys defeated the Lions 24-6 on Sunday to improve their record to 5-2. That mark is only good for third place in the improved NFC East, but Dallas is clearly in the mix to win the division for the second consecutive year and is firmly entrenched as a potential buyer in advance of the Nov. 1 trade deadline.
DALLAS, TX
Jets OL Alijah Vera-Tucker out for season due to triceps tear

Saleh added that Vera-Tucker will require surgery to repair the damage suffered during yesterday’s win over the Broncos. The news marks another significant loss on the offensive line, a unit that was already dealing with numerous injuries in 2022. The tackle spot has been a particularly sore one for...
Commanders WR Jahan Dotson inactive today

Washington was hoping to get its rookie first-round pick back today after missing the past two weeks with a hamstring injury, but, after seemingly reaggravating the hamstring in practice Thursday, receiver Jahan Dotson will miss his third game in a row, according to Stacey Dales of NFL Network. In his absence, Washington will rely on Curtis Samuel and Dyami Brown to work opposite Terry McLaurin on offense.
WASHINGTON STATE
Packers activate WR Sammy Watkins, place WR Randall Cobb on IR

It’s one in, one out for the Packers receiving corps. Just as Green Bay is able to activate veteran wide receiver Sammy Watkins off of injured reserve, the team has to place its other veteran, Randall Cobb, on IR, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. The shuffle continues what has been a struggle for quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the Packers offense.
GREEN BAY, WI
Saints QB Jameis Winston eyeing Week 8 return

Saints quarterback Jameis Winston, who has been dealing with serious ankle and back injuries this year, is hoping to return to the field for New Orleans’ Week 8 matchup against the Raiders next Sunday, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com (via Twitter). Winston has been active and in uniform for both of the team’s past two games, but Andy Dalton has been operating as the starting QB since Week 4.
ARIZONA STATE
Cowboys CB Jourdan Lewis undergoes season-ending surgery

Lewis suffered the injury on the play in which he recorded his first interception of the campaign. It marks an end to his sixth season in the league, all of which have been spent in Dallas, and a significant blow to the Cowboys’ secondary. 2022 had been the third consecutive season – and fourth overall – in which Lewis logged a starter’s workload, with 79 percent overall snap share.
DALLAS, TX
Lions make Jack Fox the highest-paid punter in NFL with three-year extension

The Lions have extended one of their key special teamers. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that Detroit has signed Jack Fox to a three-year extension. The deal is worth $3.775M annually, making him the highest-paid punter in the NFL. Seahawks punter Michael Dickson previously paced the position with a $3.67M AAV. Fox will also get $7M guaranteed, which trails only Dickson ($7.5M) among punters.
DETROIT, MI
Report: Brandin Cooks, Chase Claypool, Jerry Jeudy generating trade interest

Cooks has been traded three times before. If he gets dealt again, he’ll tie running back Eric Dickerson for the most trades in a career with four. Cooks has been dependable as a top target at every stop of his career. There have only been two seasons, one being his rookie year, in which he failed to reach 1,000 yards receiving. He’s a veteran that can lead a room and add production in all levels of the passing game.
Broncos QB Russell Wilson ruled out vs. Jets, Brett Rypien to start

After Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett initially asserted that quarterback Russell Wilson would be a gametime decision, the first-year head coach decided to exercise caution Saturday and announce that the team would hold back their big-money passer in order to allow his hamstring injury to heal and prevent a lingering issue down the line, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Denver will turn to third-year quarterback Brett Rypien to start in Wilson’s absence.
DENVER, CO
