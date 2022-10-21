Read full article on original website
Jaguars trade RB James Robinson to Jets for conditional pick
Hours after learning Breece Hall will be lost for the season, the Jets are making a move to replace him. They are trading for Jaguars running back James Robinson, Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reports (on Twitter). The Jaguars’ rushing leader in 2020 and 2021, Robinson has seen his role reduced...
Dolphins S Brandon Jones headed to IR with knee injury
It’s looking like the Dolphins will be without starting safety Brandon Jones for an extended period of time as he heads to the injured reserve list, according to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. Jones suffered a knee injury in the third quarter of the team’s win over the Steelers Sunday night, and the prognosis is not encouraging.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones divulges trade deadline plans
The Cowboys defeated the Lions 24-6 on Sunday to improve their record to 5-2. That mark is only good for third place in the improved NFC East, but Dallas is clearly in the mix to win the division for the second consecutive year and is firmly entrenched as a potential buyer in advance of the Nov. 1 trade deadline.
Bill Burr hilariously ribs Mannings in simulcast appearance, begs cameras to stop showing 'sad' Mac Jones
Comedian Bill Burr appeared on the Manning brothers' simulcast of the New England Patriots and Chicago Bears' matchup on Monday night and had some hilarious takes.
Report: DK Metcalf won't need surgery after suffering knee injury vs. Chargers
X-rays came back negative immediately following the game, as confirmed by head coach Pete Carroll. Another update came on Monday when an MRI revealed that Metcalf suffered a patellar tendon injury. That represents a positive development, as NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero tweets that surgery will not be required at this time.
Jets OL Alijah Vera-Tucker out for season due to triceps tear
Saleh added that Vera-Tucker will require surgery to repair the damage suffered during yesterday’s win over the Broncos. The news marks another significant loss on the offensive line, a unit that was already dealing with numerous injuries in 2022. The tackle spot has been a particularly sore one for...
Commanders WR Jahan Dotson inactive today
Washington was hoping to get its rookie first-round pick back today after missing the past two weeks with a hamstring injury, but, after seemingly reaggravating the hamstring in practice Thursday, receiver Jahan Dotson will miss his third game in a row, according to Stacey Dales of NFL Network. In his absence, Washington will rely on Curtis Samuel and Dyami Brown to work opposite Terry McLaurin on offense.
Packers activate WR Sammy Watkins, place WR Randall Cobb on IR
It’s one in, one out for the Packers receiving corps. Just as Green Bay is able to activate veteran wide receiver Sammy Watkins off of injured reserve, the team has to place its other veteran, Randall Cobb, on IR, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. The shuffle continues what has been a struggle for quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the Packers offense.
Saints QB Jameis Winston eyeing Week 8 return
Saints quarterback Jameis Winston, who has been dealing with serious ankle and back injuries this year, is hoping to return to the field for New Orleans’ Week 8 matchup against the Raiders next Sunday, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com (via Twitter). Winston has been active and in uniform for both of the team’s past two games, but Andy Dalton has been operating as the starting QB since Week 4.
Cowboys CB Jourdan Lewis undergoes season-ending surgery
Lewis suffered the injury on the play in which he recorded his first interception of the campaign. It marks an end to his sixth season in the league, all of which have been spent in Dallas, and a significant blow to the Cowboys’ secondary. 2022 had been the third consecutive season – and fourth overall – in which Lewis logged a starter’s workload, with 79 percent overall snap share.
Rams included Cam Akers in Christian McCaffrey proposal; Broncos, Eagles made offers
It took four picks for the 49ers to pry Christian McCaffrey from the Panthers. No strangers to exiting trade or free agency sweepstakes with wins, the Rams made a similar offer. It came down to a Day 3 pick for San Francisco’s proposal to win out. The Rams offered...
Lions make Jack Fox the highest-paid punter in NFL with three-year extension
The Lions have extended one of their key special teamers. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that Detroit has signed Jack Fox to a three-year extension. The deal is worth $3.775M annually, making him the highest-paid punter in the NFL. Seahawks punter Michael Dickson previously paced the position with a $3.67M AAV. Fox will also get $7M guaranteed, which trails only Dickson ($7.5M) among punters.
Report: Brandin Cooks, Chase Claypool, Jerry Jeudy generating trade interest
Cooks has been traded three times before. If he gets dealt again, he’ll tie running back Eric Dickerson for the most trades in a career with four. Cooks has been dependable as a top target at every stop of his career. There have only been two seasons, one being his rookie year, in which he failed to reach 1,000 yards receiving. He’s a veteran that can lead a room and add production in all levels of the passing game.
Broncos QB Russell Wilson ruled out vs. Jets, Brett Rypien to start
After Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett initially asserted that quarterback Russell Wilson would be a gametime decision, the first-year head coach decided to exercise caution Saturday and announce that the team would hold back their big-money passer in order to allow his hamstring injury to heal and prevent a lingering issue down the line, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Denver will turn to third-year quarterback Brett Rypien to start in Wilson’s absence.
After win over Bucs, what's next for Panthers at quarterback position?
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports (via Twitter) that both Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold have a chance to return to game action next week. Their respective situations in practice will be worth watching in the coming days, but that development would give the Panthers options under center. Mayfield went down...
Patriots WR Kendrick Bourne reportedly 'available for the right price'
Kendrick Bourne has seen a reduced role in New England this season, and it sounds like the Patriots wideout may be on the trade block. According to Armando Salguero of OutKick.com, Bourne is “available for the right price.”. Following the offseason acquisition DeVante Parker (and, to a lesser extent,...
