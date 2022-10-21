Cooks has been traded three times before. If he gets dealt again, he’ll tie running back Eric Dickerson for the most trades in a career with four. Cooks has been dependable as a top target at every stop of his career. There have only been two seasons, one being his rookie year, in which he failed to reach 1,000 yards receiving. He’s a veteran that can lead a room and add production in all levels of the passing game.

1 DAY AGO