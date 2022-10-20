Read full article on original website
Related
Suspect holding knife killed by deputy during traffic stop
A suspect shot by a police officer during an attempted traffic stop on Friday has died.
One Man Dead After Officer-Involved Shooting in Johnstown
A male suspect is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Johnstown. According to the original press release from the Larimer County Sheriff's Office (LCSO), the incident occurred just after 10 p.m. on Friday (Oct. 21) when a LCSO deputy tried to stop a vehicle in the 2800 block of SE Frontage Road.
Man accused of causing deadly crash in Denver pleads to lesser charge
A man facing multiple counts of assault in connection with a crash he is accused of causing that killed a man last year pleaded guilty to lesser charges as part of a plea agreement.
Adams County house where shooting happened was short-term rental, police say
ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — The short-term rental house where a fatal shooting happened during a party early Sunday morning was also connected to a fatal crash in 2021, according to a lawsuit filed earlier this year. One person was killed and two others were injured in the shooting just...
Dangerous dog charges filed against pit bull owners in deadly attack
The Colorado First Judicial District Attorney’s Office announced Monday that charges have been filed against the owners of two pit bull dogs involved in an attack last month that killed a woman and injured her grandson.
1310kfka.com
Larimer Co. deputies fatally shoot armed man
Larimer County sheriff’s deputies fatally shot man, who they said charged at them with a knife. It happened during a traffic stop Friday night in Johnstown. Police said the vehicle was speeding on Frontage Road when officers pulled a pit maneuver, and the suspect exited the vehicle with a knife in his hand. Deputies said he refused orders to drop the knife, and deputies fired at him. Denver News 9 reports the man was taken to the hospital, where he later died. No deputies were hurt in the incident. Loveland Police will lead the investigation into what happened. For the full story, check out https://www.9news.com.
Man sentenced in 2020 murder of 17-year-old half-sister
A man who pled guilty to murdering his 17-year-old half-sister, whose body was found inside a trash in 2020, was sentenced to nearly 30 years in prison for the crime last Friday.
Northern Colorado Drug Trafficking Organization Dismantled
The Northern Colorado Drug Task Force (NCDTF) has been conducting a long-term narcotics investigation into a drug trafficking organization operating in the Northern Colorado region believed to be distributing cocaine. As the investigation progressed, detectives also learned that the presence of firearms was a common theme with this organization. On...
1310kfka.com
Fort Collins man sentenced in fatal DUI crash
A Fort Collins man behind the wheel of a drunk driving crash that killed a person and injured another was sentenced 18 months in prison. Benjamin Eisenberg pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide by DUI and a host of reckless driving counts. He was arrested in February after he rear-ended a vehicle, sending both vehicles off the road and killing driver Alana Thomas of Fort Collins and injuring a passenger. At sentencing, the Loveland Reporter-Herald reports the judge said the fatal crash was not an “accident or a mistake” but was the result of Eisenberg’s “conscious choices.” For the full story, visit https://www.the Loveland Reporter Herald/.
Suspect in fatal hit-and-run in Aurora now in custody
A woman is in custody after she allegedly fled the scene of a fatal hit-and-run crash in Aurora on Saturday evening.
Westword
Weekend Violence in Metro Denver: Five Dead in Eight Shootings
At least eight shootings took place over the weekend, resulting in five deaths and numerous injuries. Five of the incidents were within Denver city limits, while others occurred in Aurora, Adams County and Louisville, where an officer-involved shooting ended with a death. The Denver Police Department's Twitter account sent out...
Teens recall deadly shooting at Halloween party in Adams County
Two teens explained how a deadly shooting at a house party in Adams County early Sunday morning unfolded.
Man accused of shooting, killing boss over paycheck typo
A former security guard accused of murdering his boss in Aurora last Thursday refused to appear in court Monday morning for his first advisement.
Louisville officers kill man while responding to domestic violence call
While responding to a domestic violence call in Louisville on Sunday morning, police officers shot and killed a man who was allegedly wielding a knife.
3 shot, 1 dead at house party shooting
DENVER — One person is dead and two others injured after a shooting at a house party in Adams County early Sunday morning. The Adams County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened just before 4:30 a.m. in the area of East 70th Avenue and Broadway, which is near the Interstate 25 and Highway 36 interchange north of Denver.
Homicide suspect found dead after police attempted to serve warrants
A homicide suspect was found dead after police went to serve him with an arrest and search warrants on Wednesday, Oct. 19.
1310kfka.com
Weld Co. Drug Task Force busts drug trafficking operation
The Weld County Drug Task Force has gotten a handle on a major drug trafficking operation. Agents seized more than 34 lbs. of meth and 65,000 suspected counterfeit fentanyl pills. Fox 31 reports the busts happened during traffic stops on August 18 in Platteville and September 13 in Gilcrest. They arrested Irene Barela of New Mexico and Jose Garcia-Loya in Henderson. The task force said the organization transporting the drugs is suspected to have ties to Mexico with drugs traveling through New Mexico into Colorado. For the full story, check out https://kdvr.com/.
1 hurt in possible road rage shooting on I-225
An investigation into a shooting led to a shutdown of the southbound lanes of Interstate 225 in Aurora during part of the morning rush hour. It happened near the 6th Avenue exit.At 7:30 a.m. Copter4 video showed police cars blocking all southbound lanes of traffic and officers on foot walking down the highway, apparently looking for evidence. The highway was fully reopened by 8:30 a.m.Police sent out a tweet saying one person was hurt in the shooting and was taken to the hospital with what were described as non-life threatening injuries. They said the victim said the shooting may have been related to road rage.There's no description of a suspect in the case so far.
2 arrested after juvenile shot, killed near DU campus in Denver
Police in Denver announced on Sunday the arrests of two men in connection with the shooting death of a juvenile male near the University of Denver campus early Saturday morning.
Woman dies after being shot in Aurora home
Police are investigating a homicide after a woman died from a gunshot on Sunday afternoon, the Aurora Police Department said.
99.9 The Point
Windsor, CO
7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
99.9 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1