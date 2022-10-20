ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weld County, CO

1310kfka.com

Larimer Co. deputies fatally shoot armed man

Larimer County sheriff’s deputies fatally shot man, who they said charged at them with a knife. It happened during a traffic stop Friday night in Johnstown. Police said the vehicle was speeding on Frontage Road when officers pulled a pit maneuver, and the suspect exited the vehicle with a knife in his hand. Deputies said he refused orders to drop the knife, and deputies fired at him. Denver News 9 reports the man was taken to the hospital, where he later died. No deputies were hurt in the incident. Loveland Police will lead the investigation into what happened. For the full story, check out https://www.9news.com.
JOHNSTOWN, CO
northfortynews

Northern Colorado Drug Trafficking Organization Dismantled

The Northern Colorado Drug Task Force (NCDTF) has been conducting a long-term narcotics investigation into a drug trafficking organization operating in the Northern Colorado region believed to be distributing cocaine. As the investigation progressed, detectives also learned that the presence of firearms was a common theme with this organization. On...
FORT COLLINS, CO
1310kfka.com

Fort Collins man sentenced in fatal DUI crash

A Fort Collins man behind the wheel of a drunk driving crash that killed a person and injured another was sentenced 18 months in prison. Benjamin Eisenberg pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide by DUI and a host of reckless driving counts. He was arrested in February after he rear-ended a vehicle, sending both vehicles off the road and killing driver Alana Thomas of Fort Collins and injuring a passenger. At sentencing, the Loveland Reporter-Herald reports the judge said the fatal crash was not an “accident or a mistake” but was the result of Eisenberg’s “conscious choices.” For the full story, visit https://www.the Loveland Reporter Herald/.
FORT COLLINS, CO
Westword

Weekend Violence in Metro Denver: Five Dead in Eight Shootings

At least eight shootings took place over the weekend, resulting in five deaths and numerous injuries. Five of the incidents were within Denver city limits, while others occurred in Aurora, Adams County and Louisville, where an officer-involved shooting ended with a death. The Denver Police Department's Twitter account sent out...
LOUISVILLE, CO
9NEWS

3 shot, 1 dead at house party shooting

DENVER — One person is dead and two others injured after a shooting at a house party in Adams County early Sunday morning. The Adams County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened just before 4:30 a.m. in the area of East 70th Avenue and Broadway, which is near the Interstate 25 and Highway 36 interchange north of Denver.
ADAMS COUNTY, CO
1310kfka.com

Weld Co. Drug Task Force busts drug trafficking operation

The Weld County Drug Task Force has gotten a handle on a major drug trafficking operation. Agents seized more than 34 lbs. of meth and 65,000 suspected counterfeit fentanyl pills. Fox 31 reports the busts happened during traffic stops on August 18 in Platteville and September 13 in Gilcrest. They arrested Irene Barela of New Mexico and Jose Garcia-Loya in Henderson. The task force said the organization transporting the drugs is suspected to have ties to Mexico with drugs traveling through New Mexico into Colorado. For the full story, check out https://kdvr.com/.
WELD COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

1 hurt in possible road rage shooting on I-225

An investigation into a shooting led to a shutdown of the southbound lanes of Interstate 225 in Aurora during part of the morning rush hour. It happened near the 6th Avenue exit.At 7:30 a.m. Copter4 video showed police cars blocking all southbound lanes of traffic and officers on foot walking down the highway, apparently looking for evidence. The highway was fully reopened by 8:30 a.m.Police sent out a tweet saying one person was hurt in the shooting and was taken to the hospital with what were described as non-life threatening injuries. They said the victim said the shooting may have been related to road rage.There's no description of a suspect in the case so far.
AURORA, CO
