Interim study: Making Oklahoma a Top Ten state for women
An interim study was held Monday at the Capitol to look at ways to improve outcomes for women in Oklahoma.
KOCO
New controversy arises surrounding the race for Oklahoma superintendent
OKLAHOMA CITY — A new controversy has arisen surrounding the race for state superintendent. The Tulsa World reported that if elected, Republican Ryan Walters would have teachers undergo patriotic education offered by a conservative Christian college in Michigan. Walters has said in the past students are not being taught...
Youngkin urges education reforms after drop in math, reading proficiency
(The Center Square) – Virginia Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin is urging education reforms after data showed a reduction in fourth grade math and reading proficiency scores in the 2022 National Assessment of Educational Progress report card. According to the data, fourth grade reading proficiency dropped to 32%, which is...
pryorinfopub.com
"This Will Be Devastating for Rural Schools"
PRYOR, Oklahoma - The public schools in Oklahoma rank last in expenditure per student in our region and near the bottom in the nation. Inadequate funding is a significant problem for Oklahoma school districts. Ryan Walters, Republican Candidate for Superintendent of Public Instruction will lower the funds for schools with his plan to provide money to private schools. His plan is to create a voucher system that would take money from the dollars available to public schools and give it to parents whose children attend private schools or are home schooled.
city-sentinel.com
Governor Stitt and Health Commissioner Reed clarify that kids in Oklahoma are not required to get vaccination to attend school
Oklahoma City – The office of Governor Kevin Stitt issued a press release with a statement after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) approved adding the COVID-19 vaccine to childhood immunization schedules. “Regardless of what the CDC in Washington...
Baker earns a 'C' 'in report card analyzing governors’ fiscal policies
(The Center Square) – Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker earned a middling score in a new annual analysis stacking up U.S. governors’ fiscal policies. The ranking was based on such factors as his opposition to the upcoming surtax ballot question and tax increases earlier in his administration. The Cato...
The Poultry Site
Backyard poultry at risk of deadly disease, Oklahoma department says
Within the past few weeks, the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry has confirmed HPAI in backyard chickens in Tulsa and Creek counties. It has also been detected in wild waterfowl near Oklahoma City. Earlier this spring, HPAI cases were reported on a commercial poultry operation in eastern Oklahoma.
State’s Public Health Lab cited after surprise complaint investigation
The results of a surprise federal complaint investigation back in August into the state’s public health lab found issues with missing documentation related to the lab’s newborn screening process.
Oklahoma’s Now More Dangerous Than California or New York
There was a moment in last week's Oklahoma gubernatorial debate that seemed to have raised a lot of eyebrows. Joy Hoffmeister chimed in that Oklahoma is now more dangerous than California or New York, specifically that Oklahoma has higher violent crime rates than the coast capital states... Governor Kevin Stitt was noticeably flabbergasted by this, asking if anybody could possibly believe such a statement.
North Dakota superintendent: COVID funds should be used to improve instruction
(The Center Square) - North Dakota's fourth and eighth-graders showed declines in reading and math on the Nation's School Report Card, which should lead schools to think about how they could use COVID-19 relief funding to improve outcomes, State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler. The report was released Monday by the...
kosu.org
Who and what's on the ballot for the November 8th general election in Oklahoma
Oklahoma’s Nov. 8 General Election will decide many statewide, federal and local races. Because of recent changes, voters will now have the option to vote early on the Wednesday before the election — in addition to the Thursday, Friday and Saturday before as well. You can look up your early voting location by county via the Oklahoma State Election Board here.
Kentucky education leader not surprised by Nation's Report Card
(The Center Square) – Kentucky’s top education official said he was not surprised by the state’s results in this year’s National Assessment of Educational Progress, which were released on Monday. Billed as the Nation’s Report Card, the assessment conducted by the U.S. Department of Education’s National...
Illinois has the worst unemployment rate of all states
(The Center Square) – Illinois continues to struggle with unemployment as new numbers show the state is dead last out of the 50 states. The Bureau of Labor Statistics released updated unemployment numbers for the 50 states and Washington D.C. The list shows where each state was during September.
DeSantis pledges to implement permanent tax cuts in only debate with Crist
(The Center Square) – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former Republican governor and now Democratic Congressman Charlie Crist sparred Monday night in a lively one-hour debate full of personal attacks and interrupted by raucous audience members interjecting jeers and name-calling. While DeSantis and Crist presented different views on nearly...
KOCO
Monday marks deadline for Oklahoma voters to request absentee ballot
OKLAHOMA CITY — Election Day is right around the corner, and it's important for Oklahomans to cast their vote with some big races on the ballot this year. People who can't vote in person face a crucial deadline Monday as it's the last day to request an absentee ballot. Voting officials said you don't need a reason to request an absentee ballot, but some voters qualify for special conditions.
kosu.org
Oklahoma Gov. Stitt resurrects gaming compact fight with tribes, hires new outside legal counsel
In a notice sent to Timothy J. Kelly, a judge in the United States District Court for the District of Columbia dated October 11, 2022, the attorneys retained by the governor cite the Oklahoma v. Castro-Huerta ruling as a reason for wanting to dismiss a 2020 lawsuit by Citizen Potawatomi Nation, Cherokee Nation, Choctaw Nation and Chickasaw Nation. The four tribes were seeking to stop gaming compacts Stitt signed with four other tribes.
publicradiotulsa.org
When Oklahoma voters choose a governor in November, they’ll be voting on the future of SoonerCare
The contentious governor’s race includes plenty of hyper-partisan issues. But StateImpact’s Catherine Sweeney reports, one of the candidates’ major disagreements doesn’t fall along party lines. The winner will decide what health care looks like for more than one million Oklahomans. Catherine talks with StateImpact editor Logan Layden.
Concerns raised expanding gambling in Illinois will increase other addictions
(The Center Square) – Illinois may follow suit with six states that currently allow online casino gambling, and the executive director of Illinois Church Action on Alcohol and Addiction Problems says there will be repercussions if this comes to fruition. At a recent East Coast Gambling conference, panelists say...
Washington ranked No. 34 state in the nation in unemployment rate changes
(The Center Square) – Washington was ranked in the bottom 20 states in the nation in WalletHub’s updated “Changes in Unemployment Rate by State” report released Friday. Washington came in at No. 34. With inflation remaining high and the U.S. gaining 263,000 jobs in September –...
'We have a predator problem.' Wildlife group urges Washington to save the deer
(The Center Square) - The Northeast Washington Wildlife Group is concerned growing wolf and cougar populations in Northeastern Washington are decimating deer, elk and moose herds. “We have a predator problem, and it continues to get worse with each passing year,” said Dale Magart, secretary of the nonprofit group that...
