Oklahoma State

KOCO

New controversy arises surrounding the race for Oklahoma superintendent

OKLAHOMA CITY — A new controversy has arisen surrounding the race for state superintendent. The Tulsa World reported that if elected, Republican Ryan Walters would have teachers undergo patriotic education offered by a conservative Christian college in Michigan. Walters has said in the past students are not being taught...
pryorinfopub.com

"This Will Be Devastating for Rural Schools"

PRYOR, Oklahoma - The public schools in Oklahoma rank last in expenditure per student in our region and near the bottom in the nation. Inadequate funding is a significant problem for Oklahoma school districts. Ryan Walters, Republican Candidate for Superintendent of Public Instruction will lower the funds for schools with his plan to provide money to private schools. His plan is to create a voucher system that would take money from the dollars available to public schools and give it to parents whose children attend private schools or are home schooled.
city-sentinel.com

Governor Stitt and Health Commissioner Reed clarify that kids in Oklahoma are not required to get vaccination to attend school

Oklahoma City – The office of Governor Kevin Stitt issued a press release with a statement after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) approved adding the COVID-19 vaccine to childhood immunization schedules. “Regardless of what the CDC in Washington...
The Poultry Site

Backyard poultry at risk of deadly disease, Oklahoma department says

Within the past few weeks, the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry has confirmed HPAI in backyard chickens in Tulsa and Creek counties. It has also been detected in wild waterfowl near Oklahoma City. Earlier this spring, HPAI cases were reported on a commercial poultry operation in eastern Oklahoma.
Z94

Oklahoma’s Now More Dangerous Than California or New York

There was a moment in last week's Oklahoma gubernatorial debate that seemed to have raised a lot of eyebrows. Joy Hoffmeister chimed in that Oklahoma is now more dangerous than California or New York, specifically that Oklahoma has higher violent crime rates than the coast capital states... Governor Kevin Stitt was noticeably flabbergasted by this, asking if anybody could possibly believe such a statement.
kosu.org

Who and what's on the ballot for the November 8th general election in Oklahoma

Oklahoma’s Nov. 8 General Election will decide many statewide, federal and local races. Because of recent changes, voters will now have the option to vote early on the Wednesday before the election — in addition to the Thursday, Friday and Saturday before as well. You can look up your early voting location by county via the Oklahoma State Election Board here.
KOCO

Monday marks deadline for Oklahoma voters to request absentee ballot

OKLAHOMA CITY — Election Day is right around the corner, and it's important for Oklahomans to cast their vote with some big races on the ballot this year. People who can't vote in person face a crucial deadline Monday as it's the last day to request an absentee ballot. Voting officials said you don't need a reason to request an absentee ballot, but some voters qualify for special conditions.
kosu.org

Oklahoma Gov. Stitt resurrects gaming compact fight with tribes, hires new outside legal counsel

In a notice sent to Timothy J. Kelly, a judge in the United States District Court for the District of Columbia dated October 11, 2022, the attorneys retained by the governor cite the Oklahoma v. Castro-Huerta ruling as a reason for wanting to dismiss a 2020 lawsuit by Citizen Potawatomi Nation, Cherokee Nation, Choctaw Nation and Chickasaw Nation. The four tribes were seeking to stop gaming compacts Stitt signed with four other tribes.
