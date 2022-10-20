ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walton County, FL

wtvy.com

Geneva mobile home goes up in flames

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Geneva firefighters were busy early Monday morning battling a mobile home fire. Geneva firefighters were busy early Monday morning battling a mobile home fire. The fire happened just before 7 a.m. on Hart Street. Nobody was living in the mobile home - and it was actually...
GENEVA, AL
wtvy.com

Late night Hartford entrapment seriously injures 7

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A late night wreck in Hartford caused serious injuries to 7 people trapped in their vehicles, per officials. At approximately 10:20 p.m. Hartford Fire-Rescue and Slocomb Fire-Rescue responded to a serious/critical vehicle accident with entrapment of multiple people on N. State Hwy. 167 at County Rd. 36 located north of Hartford.
HARTFORD, AL
wtvy.com

Officials offer safety tips for Thunder Beach Fall Rally

PANAMA CITYBEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Thunder Beach Fall Rally is back and people in Panama City Beach are dealing with tons of traffic. Thousands of bikers, vendors and enthusiasts from all around the world are in town for what event coordinators call the “most biker friendly free rally in the United States.”
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL

