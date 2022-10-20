Read full article on original website
Related
wtvy.com
Geneva mobile home goes up in flames
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Geneva firefighters were busy early Monday morning battling a mobile home fire. Geneva firefighters were busy early Monday morning battling a mobile home fire. The fire happened just before 7 a.m. on Hart Street. Nobody was living in the mobile home - and it was actually...
wtvy.com
Man tries to flee police by driving over Geneva levee at high rate of speed
GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - A high-speed chase in Florala ended in Geneva after the fleeing driver topped the city’s levee at speeds between 80 and 100 mph. Geneva Police Chief Pepper Mock and Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms both confirmed to News4 that Florala police attempted to stop the driver but he refused.
wtvy.com
Late night Hartford entrapment seriously injures 7
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A late night wreck in Hartford caused serious injuries to 7 people trapped in their vehicles, per officials. At approximately 10:20 p.m. Hartford Fire-Rescue and Slocomb Fire-Rescue responded to a serious/critical vehicle accident with entrapment of multiple people on N. State Hwy. 167 at County Rd. 36 located north of Hartford.
wtvy.com
Officials offer safety tips for Thunder Beach Fall Rally
PANAMA CITYBEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Thunder Beach Fall Rally is back and people in Panama City Beach are dealing with tons of traffic. Thousands of bikers, vendors and enthusiasts from all around the world are in town for what event coordinators call the “most biker friendly free rally in the United States.”
Comments / 0