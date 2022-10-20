Read full article on original website
murfreesboro.com
Rutherford County Chamber Launches Destination Rutherford 5.0 Initiative
This week, business and community leaders joined the Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce to announce the public launch of Destination Rutherford (DR) 5.0, the community’s fifth comprehensive economic and workforce development initiative aimed at supporting business growth and enhancing quality of life within Rutherford County. With a fundraising goal...
murfreesboro.com
Murfreesboro Road Construction Projects for October 23-29
Oakland Court Development (Lokey Ave and Academy St) Expected Road Closures: Monday through Friday: Site construction work continues. Academy St is closed to through traffic between Palm Ct and Hembree St. Lokey Ave is also be closed at Academy St. Appropriate traffic controls and detours will be in place. Brinkley...
WSMV
School bus catches fire at Franklin County High School
WINCHESTER, Tenn. (WSMV) - No injuries were reported after a school bus caught fire on Sunday afternoon. According to the Winchester Fire Department, the bus driver went to go fill up the bus with gas and then dropped it off and parked it at the Franklin County High School. All...
Threats made at 3 Rutherford County schools in past week
Social media posts from students at three different Rutherford County schools this week led to multiple charges being filed.
tntechoracle.com
Upper Cumberland cities sued for violations of Clean Water Act
The cities of Cookeville and Sparta have been named in a federal lawsuit alleging violations of the Clean Water Act. The complaints, filed in the U.S. District Court by Tennessee Riverkeepers, Inc. claims Cookeville and Sparta are in violation of provisions of its National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit by discharging pollutants into waterways to “avoid overflows.”
School bus fight raises protocol concerns in Rutherford County
A violent school bus fight caught on camera is raising concerns in Rutherford County after a student says pepper spray was used.
smokeybarn.com
NorthCrest Continues To Expand Services Following TriStar Acquisition
ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) TriStar NorthCrest has just announced an additional $13 million investment into the NorthCrest facility to enhance hospital services with a focus on delivering quality care to the Robertson County community. Investments include upgrades in robotic surgery, imaging equipment, patient care rooms, and quality enhancements,...
williamsonhomepage.com
THP seeking public's help identifying hit and run driver in Williamson County
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is seeking the public's help in identifying the driver of an SUV that they said was involved in a "serious injury" hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian last week. According to a THP social media post, the vehicle, believed to be a red Mercedes, possibly a 2016-2020...
WSMV
RV catches fire blocking lanes on I-40 in Cheatham County
KINGSTON SPRINGS, Tenn. (WSMV) - Interstate 40 eastbound in the Cheatham County area was reduced to one lane after an RV caught fire. A Cheatham County official said that a recreational 34-foot RV had mechanical issues which caused it to go up in flames. The driver was able to safely...
Dozens cited as Rutherford County authorities tackle aggressive driving on I-24, Veterans Parkway
As part of "Operation Fall Brakes," members of multiple law enforcement agencies reportedly teamed up and stopped drivers for 326 driving- and drug-related offenses in Rutherford County Wednesday.
wilsonpost.com
Deer collected for CWD testing at Lebanon park
With deer season underway, for the second year a locker has been placed at Cedars of Lebanon State Park in which hunters can deposit deer heads to be tested for Chronic Wasting Disease. The locker is located at the park’s maintenance building and will be open during regular park hours....
THP seeking info about Williamson County hit-and-run involving pedestrian
The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) is turning to community members for information about a Williamson County hit-and-run that resulted in serious injury last weekend.
nashvillemedicalnews.com
Local Military Veteran Couple Opens Seniors Helping Seniors® Location in Middle Tennessee
NASHVILLE - Kelly and Curtis Stephenson have served their country in the Air Force and Army, respectively, and now they are ready to serve their community through business ownership. Now, the couple are owners of Seniors Helping Seniors®, the in-home senior care franchise, to help fill a gap and bring care and companionship to the middle Tennessee area. The brand stands apart in the in-home care industry by prioritizing the hiring of active seniors to help their less active counterparts.
wvlt.tv
Former state Rep. Durham arrested in downtown Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Former Tennessee State Rep. Jeremy Durham was arrested in downtown Nashville on several charges including resisting arrest on Saturday night. Court records show that Durham was charged with DUI, resisting arrest and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia. Metro Police responded to a reported traffic accident with...
‘Not that child’s fault’: Briley Parkway crash shines a light on importance of safeguarding children during school hours
A Wednesday crash on Briley Parkway has left behind a heartbroken family, and the community wondering why four teens were not in school at the time of the incident.
wgnsradio.com
Indecent Exposure Incident in Walter Hill Community of Rutherford County
(WALTER HILL COMMUNITY) The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is asking area residents, “Do you recognize this man and vehicle?” Evidently, authorities are looking for the man behind the wheel to question him about a recently reported indecent act. According to the Sheriff’s Office, “He is wanted for...
Families plan to file lawsuit against Lucky Ladd Farms after E. coli report
Lucky Ladd Farms is responding to claims that they were negligent after a child died from catching E. coli. Three families have gotten an attorney and they’re planning to file a lawsuit against them.
Drug Bust in Estill Springs
On October 19th two Estill Springs Police officers made a traffic stop on a vehicle that was traveling on Hwy 41-A and resulted in narcotics being recovered. As well as some drug paraphernalia. Charges were filed against Tommy Hall and Steven Nash that follow:. Possession of drug paraphernalia, Possession of...
High schooler dies after shooting at Rutherford County home
A 17-year-old girl lost her life following a shooting at a Rockvale home on Wednesday, according to the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office.
Gladeville Elementary student dies in tragic accident days before 7th birthday
The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the tragic death of a Gladeville Elementary student.
