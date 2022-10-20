ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutherford County, TN

Rutherford County Chamber Launches Destination Rutherford 5.0 Initiative

This week, business and community leaders joined the Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce to announce the public launch of Destination Rutherford (DR) 5.0, the community’s fifth comprehensive economic and workforce development initiative aimed at supporting business growth and enhancing quality of life within Rutherford County. With a fundraising goal...
Murfreesboro Road Construction Projects for October 23-29

Oakland Court Development (Lokey Ave and Academy St) Expected Road Closures: Monday through Friday: Site construction work continues. Academy St is closed to through traffic between Palm Ct and Hembree St. Lokey Ave is also be closed at Academy St. Appropriate traffic controls and detours will be in place. Brinkley...
School bus catches fire at Franklin County High School

WINCHESTER, Tenn. (WSMV) - No injuries were reported after a school bus caught fire on Sunday afternoon. According to the Winchester Fire Department, the bus driver went to go fill up the bus with gas and then dropped it off and parked it at the Franklin County High School. All...
Upper Cumberland cities sued for violations of Clean Water Act

The cities of Cookeville and Sparta have been named in a federal lawsuit alleging violations of the Clean Water Act. The complaints, filed in the U.S. District Court by Tennessee Riverkeepers, Inc. claims Cookeville and Sparta are in violation of provisions of its National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit by discharging pollutants into waterways to “avoid overflows.”
NorthCrest Continues To Expand Services Following TriStar Acquisition

ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) TriStar NorthCrest has just announced an additional $13 million investment into the NorthCrest facility to enhance hospital services with a focus on delivering quality care to the Robertson County community. Investments include upgrades in robotic surgery, imaging equipment, patient care rooms, and quality enhancements,...
RV catches fire blocking lanes on I-40 in Cheatham County

KINGSTON SPRINGS, Tenn. (WSMV) - Interstate 40 eastbound in the Cheatham County area was reduced to one lane after an RV caught fire. A Cheatham County official said that a recreational 34-foot RV had mechanical issues which caused it to go up in flames. The driver was able to safely...
Deer collected for CWD testing at Lebanon park

With deer season underway, for the second year a locker has been placed at Cedars of Lebanon State Park in which hunters can deposit deer heads to be tested for Chronic Wasting Disease. The locker is located at the park’s maintenance building and will be open during regular park hours....
Local Military Veteran Couple Opens Seniors Helping Seniors® Location in Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE - Kelly and Curtis Stephenson have served their country in the Air Force and Army, respectively, and now they are ready to serve their community through business ownership. Now, the couple are owners of Seniors Helping Seniors®, the in-home senior care franchise, to help fill a gap and bring care and companionship to the middle Tennessee area. The brand stands apart in the in-home care industry by prioritizing the hiring of active seniors to help their less active counterparts.
Former state Rep. Durham arrested in downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Former Tennessee State Rep. Jeremy Durham was arrested in downtown Nashville on several charges including resisting arrest on Saturday night. Court records show that Durham was charged with DUI, resisting arrest and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia. Metro Police responded to a reported traffic accident with...
Drug Bust in Estill Springs

On October 19th two Estill Springs Police officers made a traffic stop on a vehicle that was traveling on Hwy 41-A and resulted in narcotics being recovered. As well as some drug paraphernalia. Charges were filed against Tommy Hall and Steven Nash that follow:. Possession of drug paraphernalia, Possession of...
