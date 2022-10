BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU Sixty, a program highlighting events and topics involving the athletics department, will air at 6 p.m. CT Sunday on the LSU Sports Radio Network. The one-hour show, hosted by Bill Franques and produced by Jeff Palermo, is a weekly production containing football game recaps and interviews with LSU personalities. The show airs on Sundays in the fall, and it may be heard statewide on affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network, including Talk 107.3 FM in Baton Rouge.

