California State

GOBankingRates

Stimulus Payments Are Coming to These States in October

When the last of three Economic Impact Payments (EIP) was issued by the IRS to qualified Americans, many individual states stepped in and used surplus budget funds to provide additional relief to residents still struggling amid high inflation. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts. Food Stamps: What is...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Markets Insider

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene suffers large financial loss one year after buying stock in a company that's trying to merge with Trump's 'Truth Social' platform

One year ago, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene invested between $15,001 and $50,000 in a SPAC that wants to merge with Trump's "Truth Social" platform. One year later, the value of the stock dropped more than 80%, meaning Greene lost big money. Greene's not the only member of Congress who invested...
GEORGIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Jon Stewart Confronts Arizona AG on Trump’s ‘Stolen’ Election Claims

Earlier this month, Jon Stewart went unexpectedly viral, racking up more than 14 million views on Twitter for a segment from the Season 2 premiere his Apple TV+ series The Problem with Jon Stewart in which he relentlessly challenged Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge about her state’s anti-trans law. Now it looks like he may have done it again.For a new episode streaming this Friday that focuses on the midterm elections, Stewart sat down with another Republican attorney general, this time Arizona’s Mark Brnovich, to confront him about his efforts to appease the conservatives in his state who still believe...
ARIZONA STATE
Colorado Newsline

Millions of workers are dealing with long COVID. Advocates call for expanding social safety net.

Emily Withnall caught COVID-19 from her teenager in July 2020. In the more than two years since, the 40-year-old has suffered from debilitating fatigue, spinal pain and heart palpitations.  In addition to her primary care doctor, she regularly sees a cardiologist and says her acupuncturist and craniosacral therapy help relieve her pain and the trouble […] The post Millions of workers are dealing with long COVID. Advocates call for expanding social safety net. appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
VIRGINIA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

WhatsApp says service back after outage disrupts messages

LONDON — (AP) — WhatsApp said service on the popular chat app has been restored following a brief outage Tuesday that left people around the world complaining that they couldn't send or receive messages. According to Downdetector, which tracks outage reports, people started reporting problems around 3 a.m....

