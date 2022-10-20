Read full article on original website
Buoyed by Latinos, DeSantis could become the first Republican candidate for governor to win Miami-Dade in 20 years
MIAMI — Florida Democrats are fretting over Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ popularity among Latinos, saying they are boosting his chances of becoming the first Republican governor in 20 years to win traditionally blue Miami-Dade County and therefore propelling his chances of a successful presidential run in 2024. Miami-Dade,...
Stimulus Payments Are Coming to These States in October
When the last of three Economic Impact Payments (EIP) was issued by the IRS to qualified Americans, many individual states stepped in and used surplus budget funds to provide additional relief to residents still struggling amid high inflation. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts. Food Stamps: What is...
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene suffers large financial loss one year after buying stock in a company that's trying to merge with Trump's 'Truth Social' platform
One year ago, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene invested between $15,001 and $50,000 in a SPAC that wants to merge with Trump's "Truth Social" platform. One year later, the value of the stock dropped more than 80%, meaning Greene lost big money. Greene's not the only member of Congress who invested...
‘I’m deadly serious’: why film-maker Michael Moore is confident of a Democratic midterm win
The Academy-award winner has been emailing a ‘daily dose of truth’ to mobilize supporters of the party to vote in November
This Town in Ohio Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Ohio, you should add the following town to your list.
Jon Stewart Confronts Arizona AG on Trump’s ‘Stolen’ Election Claims
Earlier this month, Jon Stewart went unexpectedly viral, racking up more than 14 million views on Twitter for a segment from the Season 2 premiere his Apple TV+ series The Problem with Jon Stewart in which he relentlessly challenged Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge about her state’s anti-trans law. Now it looks like he may have done it again.For a new episode streaming this Friday that focuses on the midterm elections, Stewart sat down with another Republican attorney general, this time Arizona’s Mark Brnovich, to confront him about his efforts to appease the conservatives in his state who still believe...
Zeldin's crime message resonates in New York governor's race
Republican congressman Lee Zeldin has focused his campaign for New York governor on hammering Democratic incumbent Kathy Hochul over rising violent crime
Millions of workers are dealing with long COVID. Advocates call for expanding social safety net.
Emily Withnall caught COVID-19 from her teenager in July 2020. In the more than two years since, the 40-year-old has suffered from debilitating fatigue, spinal pain and heart palpitations. In addition to her primary care doctor, she regularly sees a cardiologist and says her acupuncturist and craniosacral therapy help relieve her pain and the trouble […] The post Millions of workers are dealing with long COVID. Advocates call for expanding social safety net. appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
WhatsApp says service back after outage disrupts messages
LONDON — (AP) — WhatsApp said service on the popular chat app has been restored following a brief outage Tuesday that left people around the world complaining that they couldn't send or receive messages. According to Downdetector, which tracks outage reports, people started reporting problems around 3 a.m....
Meet the one-of-a-kind 'tanabeak': Researchers identify new songbird hybrid in Pennsylvania
The offspring of a rose-breasted grosbeak and a scarlet tanager, found in western Pennsylvania, is the "first-ever documented hybrid of its kind."
