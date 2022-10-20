Read full article on original website
Wetumpka Herald
Week 11 High School Football Capsules
Elmore County (6-3, 2-3) at Jemison (2-7, 1-4) *********Elmore County: QB Payton Stephenson has completed 93 of 162 passes for 1,402 yards and 15 touchdowns; he’s rushed for 587 yards, 12 TDs. … RB CJ Wilkes has rushed 139 times for 951 yards and 9 touchdowns. … WR Garrett Allen has 34 catches for 514 yards and 6 TDs.
Wetumpka Herald
Stanhope Elmore’s Brian Bradford to step down at end of season
Stanhope Elmore football coach Brian Bradford will be stepping down at the end of the season, the sixth year coach announced on Facebook. “This has been the hardest decision of my life and I hope everyone understands,” Bradford said in the post. In his six seasons as the head...
Brundidge, October 24 High School 🏀 Game Notice
WSFA
ASU softball team holds special signing day
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama State Lady Hornets softball team signed a special player to their roster Friday. 8-year-old Violet Monson was diagnosed with Rett syndrome, a genetic mutation that affects brain development in girls, which inhibits her ability to speak and use her hands. Mandy Monson, Violet’s mother,...
WSFA
Wetumpka teacher has ‘cool and calm’ presence in the classroom
WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - When Horace Ball enters his classroom at Wetumpka Middle School, it’s all eyes on him. Ball’s described as calm and quiet, but he has a commanding presence in his 5th math and science class. “You know you put your best effort into everything because...
Clanton Advertiser
Byrd named CMS assistant principal
Clanton Middle School teacher Tony Byrd of Thorsby has been named the new assistant principal. Byrd replaces Andre Davis of Montgomery who left CMS to take a position at Alabama State University as assessment coordinator in the college of education. Byrd has been the seventh-grade civics and geography teacher at...
24hip-hop.com
Alabama’s Own Jay $orento
Jay $orento is a female hip hop artist hailing from Montgomery, Alabama. She is the prime example of hard work paying off she’s sure to set the industry ablaze with her new single Say They Real(10/28/2022). From top to bottom this record is certified and believed to take her...
atozsports.com
Watch: Mike Leach took a shot at his own team after loss to Alabama
Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach is never afraid to speak his mind. So it shouldn’t be a surprise that Leach was as candid as ever after the Bulldogs’ 30-6 loss to Alabama on Saturday. Leach told reporters that his players were intimidated by Alabama simply because they’re...
wtvy.com
Jefferson Davis @ Enterprise | 2022 Week 9
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 9 matchup, as Jefferson Davis takes on Enterprise. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Bryce Young dazzles with latest highlight-reel TD pass to open scoring vs. Mississippi State
Bryce Young delivered his latest Houdini act early on against Mississippi State. The Alabama quarterback scrambled to gain roughly 10 seconds in and around the pocket, then directed Jojo Earle to a wide-open pass in the end zone. It capped a 6 play drive that went 85 yards and covered 2:18. The third down pass was the only third down play on the drive, and was Earle’s second touchdown of the season.
wtvy.com
Biking accident injures McCraney murder trial prosecutor
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) -Dale County Assistant District Attorney David Emery suffered serious injuries when an 18-wheeler struck him during a biking event in Montgomery on Saturday. Emery’s condition initially described as life-threatening was upgraded to non-life-threatening injuries, according to an official city of Montgomery statement. The accident occurred along...
WSFA
Chick-fil-A to relocate Montgomery Promenade location
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Chick-fil-A on Montgomery’s Eastern Blvd. is on the “moove.”. The popular restaurant often sees congestion during peak hours, with traffic spilling onto the service road. Now, the eatery is planning to leave its longtime home in the Promenade shopping center. It will relocate to...
WSFA
Fridays in the Kitchen: Shrimp and grits
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!
Opelika police trying to identify female killed by truck on I-85
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The Lee County Coroner and Opelika police need your help identifying a female pedestrian killed early Saturday morning along Interstate 85. On October 22 at approximately 2:35 a.m., Opelika Dispatch received a call regarding a traffic crash on I-85 South involving a pedestrian. Officers located a female victim who had been […]
wbrc.com
Crash in Shelby Co. kills 23-year-old woman
SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A 23-year-old woman has been pronounced dead after her car flipped into a creek in Shelby County on Saturday morning, Oct. 22. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says the single-vehicle crash happened around 3:30 a.m. on Alabama 25 near the 150 mile marker, approximately one mile north of Vincent, in Shelby County.
alabamanews.net
Woman Dies after Wreck on Interstate 65 Near Montgomery
Alabama State Troopers say a woman has died after wrecking her car on Interstate 65 near Montgomery. State troopers say 26-year-old Brandi Cofer of Autaugaville was pronounced dead at Jackson Hospital after the crash, which happened at around 12:32AM on Wednesday, October 19. Information about the crash was provided today.
wtvy.com
Reward increased in Montgomery murder investigation
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The city of Montgomery has contributed more funds to help solve a homicide. Authorities are trying to find out who killed 31-year-old Takata Floyd. The shooting victim was found in the 500 block of Centennial Way the night of Sept. 5. Central Alabama CrimeStoppers was already...
WSFA
Family of 7 loses house in Montgomery County fire
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery County family has lost their home to a fire Friday night. According to the Snowdoun Volunteer Fire Department, units from the department arrived at the blaze on Nolan Lane in Pintlala around 7:55 p.m. There was heavy smoke and flames visible. Pintlala Volunteer...
WSFA
Fighting hunger in Prattville with rocks
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Julianne Hansen wanted to help. She sees the pain of hunger every day. There’s a tiny micro food pantry across the street from her store in downtown Prattville. She’s helping with art. “That’s the whole point of what we’re trying to do, allow people...
selmasun.com
Three new businesses open in Selma
Three Selma businesses held ribbon cutting and grand opening ceremonies with the Selma-Dallas County Chamber of Commerce over the last three weeks. A doctor, a lawyer and a new museum have all opened their doors for business. . Southall’s African-American Literary & Art Museum Gallery opened at 132 Broad Street. Albert...
