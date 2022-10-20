“Will make it spicy in 2023”, “No more cool tunnel” – F1 fans split as Singapore Grand Prix track is set to be shortened

Read full article on original website
The Support Races at the 2022 United States Grand Prix Are Worth Watching
GettyEveryone is here for the main show: Formula 1. But there is a thriving paddock of support racers with old GT3 endurance cars, Le Mans Prototypes, and vintage F1 cars waiting to be seen.
Red Bull Founder, F1 Team Owner Dietrich Mateschitz Has Died
The Austrian businessman built a sports empire under the umbrella of the global energy drink.
Red Bull and Alpine summoned by stewards after Haas protest
AUSTIN, Texas -- Red Bull and Alpine have been summoned to see the stewards after Haas lodged a protest about them following the U.S. Grand Prix. Sergio Perez of Red Bull and Fernando Alonso of Alpine drove with damaged cars during the race and had pieces come loose. Perez lost...
It’s agony for Hamilton as Max nicks it
AT THE end of a dramatic afternoon, the champion in the golden boots reigned supreme after passing Lewis Hamilton in the late, palpitating moments of this US Grand Prix. Max Verstappen, the unstoppable missile, notched victory No 13 of the season to go alongside Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel in the history books. Luckily enough for the Dutchman, he has three races remaining to eclipse the German pair and put the cherry on top of his achievements.
Report: Final round broadcast LIV Golf Tour viewing figures REVEALED
The final round broadcasts of the LIV Golf Invitational Series are reportedly struggling to reach half the average third-round audience of PGA Tour events, GOLF are reporting. According to documents obtained by the publication's James Colgan: "LIV's final-round coverage has regularly struggled to reach half of the PGA Tour's average third-round audience of 1.8m viewers, while coverage from the league's international stops has struggled to reach one-fifth of the Tour average."
This Super-Quad 217 MPH Monster Blends Supercars and Superbikes Perfectly
Here's a look at the Engler Desat, a Lamborghini-inspired model that blends the sensibilities and design elements of supercars and superbikes into one package. The post This Super-Quad 217 MPH Monster Blends Supercars and Superbikes Perfectly appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
