Are Bachelor Nation’s Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick Still Together? Relationship Details

A solid duo! Bachelor Nation stars Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick connected after their individual stints on the reality dating show and got engaged in May 2021 . Where do they stand now? Keep reading for details about their sweet romance.

Are Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick Still Together?

Yes, Kaitlyn, 37, and Jason, 33, are currently engaged and have been together for three years.

As far as what’s been keeping them from walking down the aisle, the former Bachelorette star admitted “finding a date” has been the “hardest part” for the busy couple.

“We had one and we were so set on it, but then it fell through,” she told E! News on October 18. “I think we might have actually landed on one, but I'm not gonna say it yet again because I don't want to jinx it.”

The “Off the Vine” podcast host confessed that she and Jason are feeling “stressed out” amid the planning process. “Neither of us are the most helpful right now. We need the venue and date first,” she continued. “Now that we think a venue is going to work out, it will be more real, exciting and easier to plan.”

Luckily, Jason is a “very good planner” and an “organized person,” Kaitlyn said, adding, “He's very helpful in that way.”

Are Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick Married?

While they’re not husband and wife *quite* yet, Kaitlyn has been very candid about the pain points of wedding planning. She pointed out that her and the “Trading Spaces” podcast host have struggled to meld her trendy style with his traditional taste together for the perfect party.

“Jason and I are so funny. Like, if we talk about a venue — we actually have such different styles, different tastes, different everything that it’s almost frustrating,” the Spade and Sparrows founder explained to Us Weekly . “Because I’ll be like, ‘I’m in love with this venue and it’s perfect and it’s open.’ And he’ll be like, ‘Oh, no, that’s no. That’s not the style we’re going for at all.’”

When Did Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick Start Dating?

The pair got together in 2019 after Jason asked Kaitlyn out during an appearance on her podcast following her split from ex-fiancée Shawn Booth , whom she got engaged to during season 11 of The Bachelorette in 2015.

“We both feel like we’re established and where we wanna be in our lives and we have, like, the self-love and respect to actually, like, be in a mature, healthy relationship,” the Dew Edit founder gushed over her dynamic with Jason during an episode of her podcast.

Prior to her three-year relationship with Shawn, 35, Kaitlyn appeared on as a contestant on Chris Soules’ season on The Bachelor . As for Jason, he previously competed for Bachelorette alum Becca Kufrin ’s heart during season 14 in 2018.