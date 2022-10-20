Read full article on original website
Engadget
Netflix will begin charging 'extra user' fees early next year
So you'd better hurry up and boot your ex from your account. We all knew it was coming. The next phase of Netflix's months-long crackdown on password sharing — which itself follows the company's first quarterly subscriber loss in a decade — is soon upon us. The company announced during its quarterly earnings call on Tuesday that it will charge customers an added monthly fee to people who share their login credentials beginning in early 2023.
Elon Musk Predicts The End Of Mankind, Says An Apocalypse Is Close: The Danger of Artificial Intelligence.
Steve Jurvetson from Menlo Park, USA, CC BY 2.0 , via Wiki commons. In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk spoke about a range of topics and also warned that human beings only have a few years left before an extinction-level event wipes us all out. He didn't specify what type of event he was referring to, but he did say that we needed to be prepared for it.
Sharing your Netflix password with people who are not in your household? Netflix says it will begin to “monetize” account sharing early next year.
IGN
PS5 Has Seemingly Been Jailbroken, and People are Already Installing PT on It
Sony’s PlayStation 5 seems to have been jailbroken – so of course, people are installing P.T. PlayStation modder SpecterDev unveiled the new jailbreak earlier today – an experimental IPV6 kernel exploit for the PS5. This jailbreak relies on a WebKit vulnerability as an entry point, so it will only work on PS5’s running firmware 4.03 or lower… and even then, apparently only works around 30% of the time.
Netflix Announces Basic Service With Ads for $6.99 a Month
If you're looking for a cheaper way to feed your Netflix addiction, the streaming service has a new option available -- but you'll have to sit through advertisements to enjoy it. Find...
zycrypto.com
Digital Arms Launches Native HNTR Token, Sells Out First NFT Collection In 30 Minutes
Digital Arms, the first NFT armory, is elated to announce it has released its native crypto asset, the HNTR token bringing authentic firearm brands to Web3. As per the announcement, the HNTR token was released on October 14, 2022, at noon UTC. Notably, following the release, Digital Arms sold out its first NFT collection, DogTags, within 30 minutes.
The stock slump means interim executives could become a fixture in the C-suite￼
Companies are increasingly turning to interim executives to address pressing needs, says Bluenose & Company's David Kinley.
Darkness is falling, winter is coming, and it just feels like bad news all around for anyone who shares Netflix passwords. For months now, the company has been making a very public show of work towards helping people ditch password sharing and hopefully set up their own accounts. Netflix even just introduced a new tool to migrate your profile to a new account, helping to smooth over that transition. Now we're starting to get a better picture of how this will all go down, as the service shares new details about sub-accounts in its latest earnings call.
Benzinga
Why Huntington Bancshares Shares Surged Around 10%; Here Are 72 Biggest Movers From Friday
Huadi International Group Co., Ltd. HUDI jumped 89.3% to close at $58.92 on Friday. Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. CYTO climbed 58.6% to close at $0.5197 on Friday after the company announced divestiture of its inner ear development assets. Missfresh Limited MF gained 57.5% to close at $2.52. Enservco Corporation ENSV climbed...
Netflix is changing its policy on password sharing – and will start charging people to share accounts. Currently, a Netflix account holder can add up to five profiles to their account. Those profiles will become sub-accounts that cost money starting in early 2023. Netflix will now only allow one...
Netflix upgrades its cheapest plan with free streaming quality update
Anyone that subscribes to Netflix Basic is about to make the jump to HD
CNET
The Xbox Series S Is the Best Budget Gaming Console Right Now
This story is part of 84 Days of Holiday, a collection that helps you find the perfect gift for anyone. In a world where game consoles actually increase from their original price, it's nice to know there remain affordable and viable options in 2022. The Xbox Series S is Microsoft's smaller, cheaper version of its newest Xbox -- and it's fantastic.
marktechpost.com
Understanding Applications of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the Gaming Industry
Enhancing the player experience is the ultimate goal of artificial intelligence in gaming. Given that game developers create games for a variety of platforms, it is imperative. The option between a console and a desktop PC gaming has become obsolete. Instead, users of various mobile and wearable devices—such as smartphones, V.R. headsets, and more—demand immersive gaming experiences. Thanks to AI, developers can now create console-like experiences for several device kinds. AI games come in several formats every year. Some experts argue that the less obvious uses of AI in games are the most potent. AI is becoming more prevalent in games, which has significant economic advantages for companies. By 2026, the gaming sector is expected to rank among the most profitable industries, with a market value of about $314 billion. As a result, there has been increased investment in AI-based game development globally.
coinnewsspan.com
Pooky partners with Polygon & enhances blockchain solutions
Pooky and Polygon join hands to successfully fulfill their aim and aspiration, which lies in creating a seamless game involving sports prediction. It will also be built with a focus on all safety-related protocols. Understanding from opinions passed out by the team Pooky, Polygon had to be their ultimate choice. However, this is entirely because, according to the experts in their team, the proper utilization of the blockchain high-end technology provided by Polygon will enable them to succeed.
petapixel.com
Adobe Teases AI That Can Create Impressive Composite Photos
Adobe is working on an artificially intelligent (AI) feature that will automatically blend different photos into one convincing composite with a single button press. Called “Project Clever Composites” and revealed during the company’s annual “Sneaks” presentation at Adobe MAX, it will harness AI to predict the object’s scale, blend the colors of the objects, estimate the lighting conditions, and generate the necessary shadows to make it look realistic.
Spotify Co-Founder Martin Lorentzon Brought Music to the Masses, Made Billions
Recently, Martin Lorentzon and his entrepreneurial success have made it to the small screen, thanks to a new Netflix docuseries about the founding of Spotify titled The Playlist. With Spotify co-founder Daniel Ek, Lorentzon has brought streaming music to the masses and made billions. Article continues below advertisement. Lorentzon’s wealth...
tipranks.com
Meta Platforms’ Metaverse Ambitions Improve Following Microsoft Partnership
Meta Platforms stock has been beaten down of late. With a partnership with Microsoft in the books, Meta’s metaverse may be closer to prime time than investors think. Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) has continued to feel the pressure lately. The recent reveal of the new Meta Quest Pro didn’t do much for the share price. With sights set on the enterprise (the future of the workplace) and gaming, many investors may think the firm is getting a bit ahead of itself. Regardless, Meta’s ambitions, I believe, could translate into improved fundamentals a lot sooner than many metaverse skeptics think. The most remarkable part of the Meta Connect 2022 presentation was not the Quest Pro headset itself. Instead, the partnership with Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) seemed incredibly intriguing. Meta Quest devices will have access to select MSFT apps.
Time Out Global
Netflix has announced when it will begin charging an extra fee for accounts with additional users. The change will come into effect in early 2023 and signals the end of days for those still sneakily using their ex’s login details. While they’ve not confirmed the price, expect it to...
The streaming giant is testing new ways for users to share passwords.
