Springfield, MA

westernmassnews.com

Police identify West Springfield woman murdered by boyfriend

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Recent bear sightings have some residents concerned for safety

Western Mass News is getting answers after a viewer reached out to our newsroom, inquiring about when the Route 32 bridge work in Palmer and Monson would be complete. On Monday, the Hampden District Attorney’s Office identified the victim who was stabbed to death by her boyfriend in her apartment.
PALMER, MA
westernmassnews.com

1 person shot in robbery on State Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was hospitalized in a weekend shooting in Springfield. Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were called to the 700 block of State State shortly before 4 a.m. Sunday for a report of a gunshot victim. When police arrived, they found an adult...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield Police investigating theft, crash of stolen cruiser

SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

ROCA Springfield holds open house to show support towards local youth

SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Janna's Tuesday Forecast

SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield Police: 4 teens arrested for stealing, crashing police cruiser

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Four teenagers are facing charges after allegedly stealing a Springfield Police Department cruiser late last week. Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that police responded to the intersection of Bowdoin and Lincoln Streets on Friday night for a crash involving a cruiser. Four juvenile suspects, ranging...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Valley Opportunity Council opens fuel assistance center in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Valley Opportunity Council, known for its dedication to eliminate poverty for people with low- and moderate-income, now have a new location to provide fuel assistance. VOC staff held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Monday at the new Springfield location, located at 555 State Street. Springfield...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Third UMass pedestrian struck this year on Massachusetts Ave. crosswalk

AMHERST, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A UMass Amherst student was hit by a car less than two weeks ago on the same street that two other students were hit earlier this year, one of them resulting in a death. This marks the sixth pedestrian accident on Massachusetts Avenue since January of...
westernmassnews.com

Crews respond to water main break on Leete Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield crews respond to truck fire on I-291

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield respond to I-291 Eastbound Monday afternoon for reports of a truck on fire. According to Springfield Fire officials, no injuries were reported. The fire has since been extinguished, and there are no current traffic restrictions. The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad are investigating.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: Route 32 bridgework

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers after a viewer reached out to our newsroom, inquiring about when the Route 32 bridge work in Palmer and Monson would be complete. The viewer said, quote:. “Wondering if you have any info regarding the expected completion date of the...
MONSON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Police chase safety addressed following fatal pedestrian accident in Monson

MONSON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - New details have emerged out of the deadly pedestrian accident in Monson Thursday night. Police said that the driver of the motorcycle was involved in a police chase right before the accident. He went through two towns before making his way to Monson, where the crash happened.
MONSON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Crews respond to fire on Manchester Terrace in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Crews are responding to a fire on Manchester Terrace in Springfield. According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, all companies are operating at this time. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield crews respond after vehicle hits parked car, two houses

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield crews responded to Wilbraham Road in the early hours of Sunday morning after a car struck another parked vehicle and two houses. According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, the call came in shortly before 2 a.m. He told Western Mass News that one occupant...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Sunday night news update

In this update, four teens have been arrested in connection with a stolen Springfield police cruiser, New Hampshire authorities are saying that the father of a missing girl has been charged with her murder, and those struggling to pay for heat this winter now have a new place to look for help in the Springfield area. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Crews respond to water main break in Easthampton

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Crews are responding to a water main break on Union Street near the Pride gas station Saturday afternoon. The road reopened Saturday night. When Western Mass News crews arrived to the scene, they saw water in the street and police were monitoring the street. Copyright 2022. Western...
EASTHAMPTON, MA

