Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State faces tough challenge in weekend set with undefeated UConnThe LanternColumbus, OH
Heart attack victim leads Ohio State researchers to potential new treatment for high cholesterolThe LanternHartford, CT
Vanished In Connecticut. What Happened To These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedHartford, CT
barre3 Farmington Valley Offers Childcare at Avon LocationConnecticut by the NumbersAvon, CT
Calling All Bookworms! You Won't Want to Miss These 4 Free Author Events Happening in MassachusettsDianna CarneyHopkinton, MA
Related
westernmassnews.com
Janna's Tuesday Forecast
This marks the sixth pedestrian accident on Massachusetts Avenue since January of 2018, the third in this year alone. This most recent one comes despite improvements made earlier this year. Crews respond to water main break on Leete Street in Springfield. Updated: 36 minutes ago. On Monday afternoon, our newsroom...
westernmassnews.com
Valley Opportunity Council opens fuel assistance center in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Valley Opportunity Council, known for its dedication to eliminate poverty for people with low- and moderate-income, now have a new location to provide fuel assistance. VOC staff held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Monday at the new Springfield location, located at 555 State Street. Springfield...
westernmassnews.com
Police identify West Springfield woman murdered by boyfriend
This marks the sixth pedestrian accident on Massachusetts Avenue since January of 2018, the third in this year alone. This most recent one comes despite improvements made earlier this year. Crews respond to water main break on Leete Street in Springfield. Updated: 2 hours ago. On Monday afternoon, our newsroom...
westernmassnews.com
Springfield Police investigating theft, crash of stolen cruiser
This marks the sixth pedestrian accident on Massachusetts Avenue since January of 2018, the third in this year alone. This most recent one comes despite improvements made earlier this year. Crews respond to water main break on Leete Street in Springfield. Updated: 5 hours ago. On Monday afternoon, our newsroom...
westernmassnews.com
1 person shot in robbery on State Street in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was hospitalized in a weekend shooting in Springfield. Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were called to the 700 block of State State shortly before 4 a.m. Sunday for a report of a gunshot victim. When police arrived, they found an adult...
westernmassnews.com
Springfield crews respond to truck fire on I-291
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield respond to I-291 Eastbound Monday afternoon for reports of a truck on fire. According to Springfield Fire officials, no injuries were reported. The fire has since been extinguished, and there are no current traffic restrictions. The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad are investigating.
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: Route 32 bridgework
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers after a viewer reached out to our newsroom, inquiring about when the Route 32 bridge work in Palmer and Monson would be complete. The viewer said, quote:. “Wondering if you have any info regarding the expected completion date of the...
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to water main break on Leete Street in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Monday afternoon, our newsroom became aware of a water main break in the area of Longhill and Leete Streets in Springfield. When our crews arrived on scene around 5 p.m., there was a long stream of water going down Leete Street and onto Main Street.
westernmassnews.com
ROCA Springfield holds open house to show support towards local youth
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - ROCA Springfield held an open house Monday to highlight its support for young men and women in the area. Monday’s event was hosted by State Senator Adam Gomez, Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gullini, and the Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi. ROCA is a national effort...
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to fire on Manchester Terrace in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Crews are responding to a fire on Manchester Terrace in Springfield. According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, all companies are operating at this time. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
westernmassnews.com
Recent bear sightings have some residents concerned for safety
Western Mass News is getting answers after a viewer reached out to our newsroom, inquiring about when the Route 32 bridge work in Palmer and Monson would be complete. On Monday, the Hampden District Attorney’s Office identified the victim who was stabbed to death by her boyfriend in her apartment.
westernmassnews.com
Sunday night news update
In this update, four teens have been arrested in connection with a stolen Springfield police cruiser, New Hampshire authorities are saying that the father of a missing girl has been charged with her murder, and those struggling to pay for heat this winter now have a new place to look for help in the Springfield area. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
westernmassnews.com
Springfield Police: 4 teens arrested for stealing, crashing police cruiser
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Four teenagers are facing charges after allegedly stealing a Springfield Police Department cruiser late last week. Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that police responded to the intersection of Bowdoin and Lincoln Streets on Friday night for a crash involving a cruiser. Four juvenile suspects, ranging...
westernmassnews.com
Third UMass pedestrian struck this year on Massachusetts Ave. crosswalk
AMHERST, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A UMass Amherst student was hit by a car less than two weeks ago on the same street that two other students were hit earlier this year, one of them resulting in a death. This marks the sixth pedestrian accident on Massachusetts Avenue since January of...
westernmassnews.com
Annual Springfield Police ball honors retiring officers
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Springfield Police ball was held Saturday night at La Quinta Inn on Congress Street in Springfield. The annual ceremony is used to thank, honor and celebrate Springfield Police officers who are retiring. We stopped by the event and spoke with Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood, who explained why events like these are important now more than ever.
westernmassnews.com
Springfield man arrested after complaints about a man with a gun at CT apartment
COVENTRY, CT (WFSB) - A man faces charges after complaints were made about a suspect with a gun on the grounds of an apartment complex in Coventry, CT. Coventry police said Ryan Bertrand, 36, of Springfield was hit with a list of charges. They said the calls came in just...
westernmassnews.com
Residents visit new Easthampton school
EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Easthampton has a new school. The brand-new Pre-k through grade 8 school has about 1,000 students and around 200 staff members. The superintendent told Western Mass News the project has been going on for years. “This has been in the works for quite a long time we...
westernmassnews.com
Springfield crews respond after vehicle hits parked car, two houses
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield crews responded to Wilbraham Road in the early hours of Sunday morning after a car struck another parked vehicle and two houses. According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, the call came in shortly before 2 a.m. He told Western Mass News that one occupant...
westernmassnews.com
Volunteer celebration honors first responders saving officer at annual Ride to Remember
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The annual Ride to Remember honors and remembers fallen officers who have died in the line of duty and this year they’re celebrating a life saved. Springfield Police Sergeant Ed Van Zandt suffered a serious medical issue during last month’s ride and is on the road to recovery because of the heroic efforts of first responders.
Comments / 0