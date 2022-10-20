ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington County, VA

Neighborhood Expert: Tips for the Vienna Halloween Parade

Laura Schwartz is a licensed Realtor in VA, D.C. and MD with McEnearney Associates in Vienna. You can follow Laura on Instagram at @LauraSchwartzRealtor or her Facebook page. Laura can be reached at 703-283-6120 or Laura@GuidingYourMove.com. One week until Halloween! You know that means the 76th Annual Vienna Halloween Parade...
VIENNA, VA
Herndon caboose on W&OD trail to get facelift

The iconic caboose in Downtown Herndon next to Herndon’s Railroad Depot and the Washington & Old Dominion Trail is getting a facelift. Earlier this month, crews began working on repairing the exterior structure of the caboose. The project is expected to wrap up some time next month, according to the Town of Herndon’s Department of Public Works.
HERNDON, VA
County park authority to celebrate dark skies with educational event

The Fairfax County Park Authority will celebrate the importance of protecting the night sky on Saturday, Nov. 12. The free event, which takes place in McLean at Lewinsville Park from 6:30-8:30 pm, will feature live demonstrations, hands-on activities, and opportunities for the public to learn how to fight light pollution.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Decision on new Popeyes in Fairfax deferred to November

County planners need more time to work through an application for a new Popeyes in Fair Lakes Shopping Center (13060 Fair Lakes Shopping Center). At a meeting on Oct. 19, the Fairfax County Planning Commission voted unanimously to defer a decision on the application to Nov. 16. Popeyes is seeking...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Morning Notes

Suspect Arrested in Connection with Herndon Shooting — A suspect has been arrested in connected with a shooting at the 2600 block of Logan Wood Drive in Herndon. The victim was hospitalized with injuries that are not life threatening. [Fairfax County Police Department]. School Board Member Apologizes After Using...
HERNDON, VA
The Boro developer may build future high-rise as offices, not housing

The developer behind The Boro in Tysons is rethinking its plans to build a residential high-rise on what’s currently a parking lot in front of the mixed-use neighborhood. In an Oct. 17 proposal to Fairfax County, The Meridian Group seeks to turn an approved 310-foot-tall residential tower into a 304-foot-tall office building — an unexpected shift when high office vacancies and demand for more housing has most developers moving in the opposite direction, as the Washington Business Journal noted.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA

