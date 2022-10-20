Read full article on original website
LeAnn Rimes Asks Fans for Prayers After 'Traumatic' Day With Her Husband
LeAnn Rimes recently shared a concerning message on Instagram. The "god's work" singer took to her Instagram stories on Sunday and revealed that her husband Eddie Cibrian had hurt himself, and that the couple had spent the day in the emergency room. "Spend a prayer up for this man," Rimes wrote with a beautiful photo of her with Cibrian. "He hurt himself today, and we spent all day in the ER! Today was traumatic, but healing is beginning now!"
Days of Our Lives’ Jackée Harry Turns From Laughter to Tears After Devastating News Leaves Her ‘Completely Heartbroken’
Long before tugging at our heartstrings and putting a smile on our faces as Days of Our Lives’ powerhouse, Paulina, Jackée Harry was making us laugh in hilarious shows and movies stretching all the way back to her days on Another World and 227. Funny people, of course, tend to run in the same circles, so it’s no surprise that she knew Leslie Jordan, the actor and comedian whose Instagram videos went viral in the early days of the pandemic and brought so much joy to so many people.
The only son of actor Paul Newman was a "rebel" who never thought he could make it like his dad
Alan Scott Newman (1950 - 1978) was an actor and stuntman who was the only son of the Hollywood icon and star, Paul Newman. Scott was born to Newman and his first wife, Jackie Witte in 1950. His parents divorced when he was only eight years old. Scott had a difficult childhood. Although he went to expensive private schools, he misbehaved and was almost expelled.
The tragic deaths of 80s TV stars Robert Urich and his wife led their son to become a doctor
Robert Urich in 1973Credit: ABC Television; Public Domain Image. Robert Urich (1946 - 2002) was an 80s heartthrob who was mostly known for his prolific television works although he acted in a few movies as well.
EastEnders – when does Lola die and why is Danielle Harold leaving?
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders kicked off one of its most heartbreaking stories of the year tonight (October 24), as Lola Pearce suffered a seizure during her daughter Lexi's pageant. The BBC soap has confirmed it will be exploring a brain tumour storyline with Lola, with reports suggesting that this will...
Stranger Things star lands next lead movie role in new horror
Stranger Things star Dacre Montgomery has landed his newest role in an upcoming horror movie. As reported by Deadline, the actor, who also appeared in 2017's Power Rangers reboot and Elvis, will be starring in Went Up the Hill alongside Old and The Girl in the Spider's Web star Vicky Krieps.
Emmerdale confirms full details of Cain Dingle catching out Al and Chas
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale airs dramatic scenes for Cain Dingle next week as he discovers the truth about his sister Chas having an affair with Al Chapman. Cain is horrified when he finds Chas's secret burner phone, which she has been using to discreetly contact Al over the past few months.
What do you think of Chas Dingle now compared to Chas who made her debut twenty years ago this week
I just found out that Chas made her debut twenty years ago around the time of them celebrating the thirtieth anniverary of the soap. I dont really remember much about her debut in Emmerdale but i know she was some stripper who turned up. Was she a better character back then and was she much nicer and less vile to people as characters do often change a lot when they get older and not just down to their appearance.
Would you like to see a new family join EastEnders?
I'd like to see them use the characters they already have first, but fresh blood is needed. The 16-25 age group needs a boost, as does the 65+ age group. I'd like to see them use the characters they already have first, but fresh blood is needed. The 16-25 age...
DS' Favourite Ever Soap Storyline
Bit of a fun poll for across all of the soaps. We are going to discover what we think is the best ever soap storyline. To start with, each forum member sends in their top five favourite storylines. I will then add up the votes and the top 50 nominated...
Dead End: Paranormal Park's Zach Barack teases “twisted” season 3
Dead End: Paranormal Park’s Zach Barack has teased all the “twisted” things we can expect from the third season of the Netflix show. In an interview with Digital Spy, the actor talked about the insane cliffhanger from season 2 and what we can expect in the next one.
Lola's death storyline is all about giving Ben full control of his daughter
In 1998 Tiffany Mitchell was killed off with the sole purpose of allowing Grant to have Courtney. In 2006 Kathy was killed off (but later revived) with the sole purpose of allowing Phil to have Ben. Now they are doing the same thing with Lola all so that Ben will fully have Lexi. This is one of the reasons why I am not looking forward to this storyline because the true intentions of this storyline is for Ben to have full control of his daughter. This is nothing new as they have already done this with Phil and Grant to give them full control over their children. The methods of giving Grant, Phil, and now Ben full control over their children are the same: get the other parent (Tiffany, Kathy, and Lola) out of the way for good. To deprive little kids (Courtney, Ben, and now Lexi) of their mothers (Tiffany, Kathy, and now Lola) like that just so their volatile and unpleasant fathers (Grant, Phil, and now Ben) can have full and sole control over them is pretty disturbing and alarming, especially given the fact that Danielle Harold NEVER wanted to leave. I can see right through the writers storyline for Lola and I am seeing this storyline exactly for what it is: an excuse to give Ben full control over his daughter. Ben Mitchell's anger, volatility, and general unpleasantness rivals even that of his father, uncle, and grandfather. It was Lola who raised Lexi alone for the first 6 years of her life and although Lexi can be a bit of an annoying brat she is still overall a really well-adjusted kid and that is all because of Lola. Even when Ben has been present in Lexi's life, it has been shown that people like Jay, Billy, and even Callum have acted more like proper fathers to Lexi than Ben ever has. I fear what will happen if Ben (who has no hesitations in shouting at his daughter) raises Lexi alone. The only time when Ben ever bothers with Lexi (when he is not shouting at her or letting Lola do all the work) is after people (like Lola, Jay, Callum, or Kathy) scold him to be there for Lexi.
Home and Away's Rose Delaney faces huge work dilemma over Cash Newman
Home and Away spoilers for UK viewers follow. Home and Away's Rose Delaney faces a difficult work dilemma following her friend Cash Newman being accused of police brutality. In scenes which will air this week, Rose is called in to give a statement regarding Cash's behaviour – which saw him brutally arrest a man accused of theft. Concerned for his job, Cash begs his colleague not to turn him in. However, Rose, who is still in shock over his behaviour, insists that he crossed a line and must face consequences.
Doctor Who The Power of the Doctor BBC1 Sunday 23rd October 2022 7.30pm Official Thread
The official episode thread with a poll attached for voting after the episode transmits tonight. With Jodie Whittaker as the Doctor and Mandip Gill as Yasmin Khan. In this feature-length special to mark her last adventure, Jodie Whittaker’s Thirteenth Doctor must fight for her very existence against her deadliest enemies: the Daleks, the Cybermen and her arch-nemesis, the Master.
Home and Away's John Palmer faces Heather Fraser's fury
Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers. Heather continues to try and cause trouble in every area of Marilyn’s life in Home and Away, but she soon sounds alarm bells for John – and that is set to cause some serious problems for him. After chatting with...
VIDEO: Week 5 Rehearsals With Songs
Video link: https://twitter.com/EntertainOdds/status/1583809624808992769. Everyone looking ok apart from Tony and Katya really, although, Hamza’s pigeon feet need sorting 😉. Posts: 1,275. Forum Member. ✭✭✭. 22/10/22 - 13:45 #3. I have a feeling we're in for a good laugh with the Casualty one. Other than that, the usual suspects...
EastEnders' Ben Mitchell gets bad news over rapist Lewis charges
The following article contains discussion of sexual assault. EastEnders spoilers follow. Ben Mitchell has found out that his rapist Lewis will not face criminal charges in EastEnders. Monday's episode saw Ben facing some stress as Lola kept calling to remind him to attend Lexi's recital later in the evening. Related:...
Brief Appearances - Spoilers if you haven't watched Power of the Doctor Yet
So - given Davids' surprise return, (which is great casting by RTD to re-capture the average fan to the show ...) Does The Timeless child effectively with unlimited regenerations spell a future where we can have Actors playing the Doctor for short tenures become a common thing now?. Effectively you...
Who's in danger now Jayde's danced off??
Has to be Tony, surely? Or Kym. James or Kym IMO. Think Tony has a few weeks more. that was some cheer for Tony. So should keep him in for now. Kym has used up her DO bounce. James is a surprising one but has latin next week so could be in trouble. One from Fleur/Molly/Tyler is also possible if they are mid table.
Couple’s choice
I thought that when couple’s choice was brought in to the show the whole point was that the couples/celebrities themselves could choose a song that meant something to them and choose their own dance styles out with the usual styles. I’m sure the first couple of years they chose contemporary, jazz or street.
