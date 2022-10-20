Read full article on original website
Yakima Herald Republic
What to watch for when Seahawks take on Chargers in Week 7 — plus Bob Condotta’s prediction
In the early days of the Seahawks there was no more dastardly opponent than the Chargers. While they pulled off some memorable upsets of the Raiders and Broncos in the ‘70s and beat the Chiefs the first three times they played them, the Seahawks had lots of trouble with the Chargers, losing the first eight times.
Yakima Herald Republic
Seahawks-Chargers GameCenter: Live updates, highlights, how to watch, stream game
Seahawks (3-3) at Chargers (4-2) 1:25 p.m. | SoFi Stadium | Inglewood, Calif. TV: FOX | Radio: 710 AM/97.3 FM | Stream: NFL Game Pass.
Yakima Herald Republic
Tyler Lockett’s chances to play vs. Chargers ‘really good,’ Pete Carroll says
RENTON — Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game in Los Angeles against the Chargers and considered a game-day decision. But it sounds as if coach Pete Carroll is counting on Lockett playing — as he has for all but two regular-season games since Lockett joined the Seahawks in 2015.
Yakima Herald Republic
Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf ruled out at Chargers with knee injury
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf was ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Chargers in Los Angeles with a knee injury apparently suffered late in the first quarter. Metcalf left the game after he leapt to try to grab a Geno Smith pass in the left...
Yakima Herald Republic
Seahawks move into first place in NFC West with win over Chargers
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — As Seahawks rookie running back Kenneth Walker III turned to leave the podium following a feel-good meeting with the media Sunday, the saying on the back of his shirt became visible to all. “I put my strength into being afraid of limitations,” it read. Had...
Yakima Herald Republic
Seahawks could win over some doubters with victory vs. Chargers
No one questions that the Seahawks, at 3-3, are weathering their first season without Russell Wilson far better than almost anyone anticipated. But that doesn’t mean everyone is convinced that the Seahawks are a good team capable of making a playoff run. Their playoff odds remain fairly middling among...
Yakima Herald Republic
Three things we learned from the Seahawks’ 37-23 win over the Chargers
With a breakout day from their rookie running back, another big game from Geno Smith and a strong defensive outing, there was plenty for the Seahawks to be happy about on Sunday. Here are three takeaways from Seattle’s 37-23 win over the LA Chargers. Kenneth Walker III cements hold...
Yakima Herald Republic
Hawks showed they could be legit, but there’s an asterisk
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The synopsis of Seattle’s Sunday comes down to two letters. The first is an “I” and the second is an “F.”. Playing their most successful opponent on the schedule to date, the Seahawks marched into SoFi Stadium and manhandled the Chargers 37-23 in an all-phases-of-the-game victory that will leave fans gleeful about a first-place team that suddenly looks like a legitimate postseason threat … IF DK Metcalf is OK.
