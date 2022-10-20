ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

College Football Head Coach Fired On Sunday Morning

Sunday morning has reportedly brought us a college football head coach firing. According to reports out of Charlotte, the 49ers have fired head coach Will Healy following a 1-7 start to the season. Will Kunkel of FOX first reported the news. "Will Healy will be fired as Charlotte head football...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yakima Herald Republic

Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf ruled out at Chargers with knee injury

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf was ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Chargers in Los Angeles with a knee injury apparently suffered late in the first quarter. Metcalf left the game after he leapt to try to grab a Geno Smith pass in the left...
SEATTLE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Seahawks move into first place in NFC West with win over Chargers

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — As Seahawks rookie running back Kenneth Walker III turned to leave the podium following a feel-good meeting with the media Sunday, the saying on the back of his shirt became visible to all. “I put my strength into being afraid of limitations,” it read. Had...
SEATTLE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Seahawks could win over some doubters with victory vs. Chargers

No one questions that the Seahawks, at 3-3, are weathering their first season without Russell Wilson far better than almost anyone anticipated. But that doesn’t mean everyone is convinced that the Seahawks are a good team capable of making a playoff run. Their playoff odds remain fairly middling among...
SEATTLE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Three things we learned from the Seahawks’ 37-23 win over the Chargers

With a breakout day from their rookie running back, another big game from Geno Smith and a strong defensive outing, there was plenty for the Seahawks to be happy about on Sunday. Here are three takeaways from Seattle’s 37-23 win over the LA Chargers. Kenneth Walker III cements hold...
SEATTLE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Hawks showed they could be legit, but there’s an asterisk

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The synopsis of Seattle’s Sunday comes down to two letters. The first is an “I” and the second is an “F.”. Playing their most successful opponent on the schedule to date, the Seahawks marched into SoFi Stadium and manhandled the Chargers 37-23 in an all-phases-of-the-game victory that will leave fans gleeful about a first-place team that suddenly looks like a legitimate postseason threat … IF DK Metcalf is OK.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy