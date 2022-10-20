Read full article on original website
Top AEW Star Matt Hardy Talks “Broken” Character
Matt Hardy debuted with AEW in 2020, and immediately brought in his “Broken Matt” character. Unfortunately, the crowd feeding off the character is a big part of the gimmick, and we were going through a pandemic so there were no fans to perform in front of. Speaking on...
New Name Signed To AEW Over The Summer Who Has Yet To Have An All Elite Graphic
It looks like Ariya Diavari is All Elite. Willow Nightingale finally got her All Elite graphic on this week’s AEW Rampage after defeating Leila Grey. Willow has consistently been on AEW TV for quite some time now, appearing to be working without a fulltime deal. With her signing, Fightful...
Former IMPACT Wrestling Talent Sam Beale Talks Putting Pressure On Himself During His Run With the Company
Sam Beale joined IMPACT Wrestling 2021, appearing semi-regularly on television throughout the year. Speaking on the 3 Count podcast, Beale discussed the pressure of being on IMPACT television. “Every single time I worked TV, you always feel the pressure. Feeling the eyes on you, everybody is watching you, you’re the...
NWA USA Results (10/22/22)
Season 4, Episode 7 of NWA USA was held on Saturday, October 22, 2022. The full show would air on their Youtube channel. You can see the results, as well as the full episode link below. Non-Title: La Rebellion w/Damian 666 def. The Dirty Sexy Boys (JTG & Dirty Dango)
MJF Promo Segment Set For This Week’s AEW Dynamite
MJF will speak on this week’s Dynamite. Last week on Dynamite, we saw a side of MJF we haven’t seen in AEW as he decided not to take a shortcut and that he will defeat Jon Moxley the hard way at AEW Full Gear. This came on the same show he had an incredible face off with William Regal. It is expected that this promo segment will address that and more.
Karl Anderson vs Finn Balor Set For Tonight’s RAW
Tonight’s edition of Monday Night RAW will see a battle of former Bullet Club members. A singles match between Karl Anderson and Finn Balor has been booked for tonight’s edition of Monday Night RAW. The pair will be on opposite sides of a 6 man tag match at WWE Crown Jewel next month.
MJF And Fiancée Get Into Fight, She Paints Jon Moxley In Response
MJF’s fiancée has created a new piece out of spite. For those unaware, MJF is set to face Jon Moxley for the AEW World Title at Full Gear next month. He is also recently engaged to Naomi Rosenblum. Naomi tweeted on Saturday, noting that her and Max had a fight and she had decided to paint MJF’s rival.
Top IMPACT Wrestling Lucha Libre Star Laredo Kid Undergoes Emergency Surgery
Moments ago, Laredo Kid took to his own Instagram account to announce that he had emergency surgery after a match last night. https://www.instagram.com/p/CkGmAe9u0iu/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=. English translation:. I don’t know how or where to start with this news — Yesterday unfortunately @laredokidpro had to be taken by ambulance to the hospital after...
Kurt Angle Names The Best Moment Of His Career
And its not winning the WWE Championship. Kurt Angle has had many moments throughout his storied professional wrestling career. While speaking during the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show, Kurt Angle revealed that nothing tops when he came out in a milk truck and sprayed down the ring full of wrestlers including Steve Austin, with milk on WWE Raw.
Cathy Kelley Had Discussions With AEW Earlier This Year
It looks like talent aren’t the only ones causing bidding wars between companies. Cathy Kelley recently returned to WWE as a backstage interviewer, a role she was in for quite some time before she left the company a few years ago. Now, she is back in the company. Elsewhere, former WWE announcer and show host Renee Paquette signed for AEW earlier this month.
NXT Level Up Results (10/21/22)
WWE aired the latest episode of NXT Level Up on October 21. The matches were taped at the WWE Performance Center on October 18. The show aired on Peacock. You can read the full results for the show below. Myles Borne def. Ikemen Jiro. Duke Hudson def. Bryson Montana. Andre...
Tony Khan Believes Renee Paquette’s Mind Is Valuable To AEW
Tony Khan is happy to have Renee Paquette on board with All Elite Wrestling. The former WWE interviewer recently signed with AEW as an on air personality. While speaking to Sports Illustrated, AEW President Tony Khan talked about Renee Paquette working in AEW. Khan made it clear he is ecstatic working with her.
NJPW STRONG Autumn Action Results (10/21/22)
New Japan Pro-Wrestling aired its latest NJPW STRONG Autumn Action event on October 21. Matches were taped Sam’s Town Live in Las Vegas, NV on September 11. The event aired on NJPW World. You can read the full results for the show below. – West Coast Wrecking Crew (Jorel...
STARDOM Korakuen Hall Results (10/22/22)
STARDOM was back in Korakuen Hall to kick off a major weekend doubleheader as the IWGP Women’s Championship Tournament began. You can read the full results below. Oedo Tai (Saki Kashima & Ruaka) def. STARS (Hanan & Momo Kohgo) Donna del Mondo (Maika & Thekla) def. Oedo Tai (Starlight...
SCWPro Hawkamania XXVI: Scary Stories Results (10/22/22)
SCWPro held its Hawkamania XXVI: Scary Stories event on October 22 from Wildwood Smokehouse and Saloon in Iowa City, Iowa. You can see the full results for the show below. – SCWPro Heavyweight Championship: Connor Braxton (c) (w/ Ript Studwell and James Thomas) def. Jared Thumb. – SCWPro Tag Team...
Kurt Angle Further Discusses 10 Match Offer Made By AEW
Kurt Angle reveals what it would have taken for him to become All Elite. In the past, Angle has referenced a deal on the table from AEW that would cover a ten match distance. Speaking on the latest episode of his podcast, The Kurt Angle Show, Angle revealed that he wanted a total of 3 million dollars, spread out in 300,000 dollar payments per match.
CM Punk’s Run in AEW
With the most likely scenario being AEW buying out CM Punk’s contract, this is the perfect time to remember CM Punk’s run in AEW, but most importantly, the impact he had with the promotion during his time there. His debut was booked to perfection, from start to finish....
Johnny Gargano Announces Tommaso Ciampa Is Dealing With An Injury On Monday Night RAW
Johnny Gargano revealed one secret on RAW, but kept another one to himself. During RAW, The Miz addressed “the truth” regarding he and Dexter Lumis. Gargano would interrupt, after The Miz had sent out a tribute to Ciampa, who has been “missing” for weeks. Gargano would tell Miz that he had just texted Ciampa, and he was injured. It seems DIY still chat every now and then.
PROGRESS Chapter 145 Results (10/23/22)
PROGRESS Wrestling held its PROGRESS Chapter 145: Wrestling Witch Face – Trick Or Treat event on October 23 from Electric Ballroom in London, England. You can read the full results for the show below. – Natural Progression Series 8 Semifinal: Ricky Knight Jr. def. Leon Slater. – Anthony Ogogo...
