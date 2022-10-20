Read full article on original website
Related
bodyslam.net
Final Viewership Numbers For This Week’s WWE SmackDown Show Decrease In Viewership
This week’s SmackDown’s final viewership is in. Brandon Thurston reports that WWE SmackDown’s final viewership number came in 2.231 million viewers. Also, the episode recorded a final key demo rating of 0.52. Both numbers are slightly down from the October 14 SmackDown’s final numbers. This week...
bodyslam.net
Top AEW Star Matt Hardy Talks “Broken” Character
Matt Hardy debuted with AEW in 2020, and immediately brought in his “Broken Matt” character. Unfortunately, the crowd feeding off the character is a big part of the gimmick, and we were going through a pandemic so there were no fans to perform in front of. Speaking on...
bodyslam.net
AEW Rampage This Week Records Increase In Viewership
The numbers for this week’s edition of AEW Rampage are in. Brandon Thurston reports that AEW Rampage averaged 480,000 viewers on October 21. This number is up from the 458,000 viewers the show drew the prior Friday. The 18 to 49 demographic rating came in at 0.13, which is down from the 0.17 demo that the show drew last Friday.
bodyslam.net
Preliminary Viewership Up For This Week’s SmackDown
The preliminary numbers are in for SmackDown’s ratings. With advertised appearances from Bray Wyatt, Logan Paul and Damage CTRL, this week’s SmackDown was a stacked affair. SpoilerTV reports WWE SmackDown averaged 2.163 million viewers in the preliminary numbers for October 21. The first hour drew 2.266 million viewers while the second hour drew 2.060 million viewers in the preliminary numbers. The October 21 episode of WWE SmackDown averaged a 0.50 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic.
bodyslam.net
New Name Signed To AEW Over The Summer Who Has Yet To Have An All Elite Graphic
It looks like Ariya Diavari is All Elite. Willow Nightingale finally got her All Elite graphic on this week’s AEW Rampage after defeating Leila Grey. Willow has consistently been on AEW TV for quite some time now, appearing to be working without a fulltime deal. With her signing, Fightful...
bodyslam.net
Top IMPACT Wrestling Lucha Libre Star Laredo Kid Undergoes Emergency Surgery
Moments ago, Laredo Kid took to his own Instagram account to announce that he had emergency surgery after a match last night. https://www.instagram.com/p/CkGmAe9u0iu/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=. English translation:. I don’t know how or where to start with this news — Yesterday unfortunately @laredokidpro had to be taken by ambulance to the hospital after...
bodyslam.net
IMPACT Wrestling Star PCO Signs New Contract
Canadian Sports Journalist, Pat Laprade, shared the news via a Tweet on social media. “Good news for one of the Quebec wrestlers who represents us on the international scene. Indeed, I had confirmation that the PCO wrestler has signed a new agreement with Impact Wrestling. The agreement will link PCO,...
bodyslam.net
DDP Loves Bray Wyatt’s “Crazy Ideas”
Diamond Dallas Page loves the ideas that Bray Wyatt comes up. While speaking on “DDP Snake Pit, WWE Hall Of Famer DDP talked about Bray Wyatt’s WWE return. DDP stated that he feels Wyatt has a lot of crazy ideas and loved how his return was produced. “I...
bodyslam.net
STARDOM Korakuen Hall Results (10/22/22)
STARDOM was back in Korakuen Hall to kick off a major weekend doubleheader as the IWGP Women’s Championship Tournament began. You can read the full results below. Oedo Tai (Saki Kashima & Ruaka) def. STARS (Hanan & Momo Kohgo) Donna del Mondo (Maika & Thekla) def. Oedo Tai (Starlight...
bodyslam.net
MJF Promo Segment Set For This Week’s AEW Dynamite
MJF will speak on this week’s Dynamite. Last week on Dynamite, we saw a side of MJF we haven’t seen in AEW as he decided not to take a shortcut and that he will defeat Jon Moxley the hard way at AEW Full Gear. This came on the same show he had an incredible face off with William Regal. It is expected that this promo segment will address that and more.
bodyslam.net
Cathy Kelley Had Discussions With AEW Earlier This Year
It looks like talent aren’t the only ones causing bidding wars between companies. Cathy Kelley recently returned to WWE as a backstage interviewer, a role she was in for quite some time before she left the company a few years ago. Now, she is back in the company. Elsewhere, former WWE announcer and show host Renee Paquette signed for AEW earlier this month.
bodyslam.net
Karl Anderson vs Finn Balor Set For Tonight’s RAW
Tonight’s edition of Monday Night RAW will see a battle of former Bullet Club members. A singles match between Karl Anderson and Finn Balor has been booked for tonight’s edition of Monday Night RAW. The pair will be on opposite sides of a 6 man tag match at WWE Crown Jewel next month.
bodyslam.net
NXT Level Up Results (10/21/22)
WWE aired the latest episode of NXT Level Up on October 21. The matches were taped at the WWE Performance Center on October 18. The show aired on Peacock. You can read the full results for the show below. Myles Borne def. Ikemen Jiro. Duke Hudson def. Bryson Montana. Andre...
bodyslam.net
Tony Khan Believes Renee Paquette’s Mind Is Valuable To AEW
Tony Khan is happy to have Renee Paquette on board with All Elite Wrestling. The former WWE interviewer recently signed with AEW as an on air personality. While speaking to Sports Illustrated, AEW President Tony Khan talked about Renee Paquette working in AEW. Khan made it clear he is ecstatic working with her.
bodyslam.net
SCWPro Hawkamania XXVI: Scary Stories Results (10/22/22)
SCWPro held its Hawkamania XXVI: Scary Stories event on October 22 from Wildwood Smokehouse and Saloon in Iowa City, Iowa. You can see the full results for the show below. – SCWPro Heavyweight Championship: Connor Braxton (c) (w/ Ript Studwell and James Thomas) def. Jared Thumb. – SCWPro Tag Team...
bodyslam.net
NJPW STRONG Autumn Action Results (10/21/22)
New Japan Pro-Wrestling aired its latest NJPW STRONG Autumn Action event on October 21. Matches were taped Sam’s Town Live in Las Vegas, NV on September 11. The event aired on NJPW World. You can read the full results for the show below. – West Coast Wrecking Crew (Jorel...
bodyslam.net
WWE RAW Live Results – 10/24/22 – Bayley vs Bianca Belair, Balor vs Anderson And More
Tonight’s RAW takes place in Charlotte, North Carolina. There is matches booked including Bayley vs Bianca Belair. Stick with us through the show as this article is updated. Judgement Day kick RAW off with a promo. The faction gloat about Dominik Mysterio’s win over AJ Styles last week. Dominik compares himself to Eddie Guerrero, then says Eddie was his generations Dominik. The OC interrupts. AJ tells Dominik to shut up as the crowd roars. A brief back and forth and now we move on to Balor vs Anderson.
bodyslam.net
Bray Wyatt Currently Viewed Internally As SmackDown’s Top Babyface, Has Been Top Merchandise Seller Since Return
Bray Wyatt has the whole world in his hands. Since his eventful return at WWE Extreme Rules, Bray Wyatt has been the talk of the pro wrestling world. That has translated well internally as it appears WWE are treating him as one of the biggest stars on their roster. PWInsider.com...
bodyslam.net
GCW Moment Of Clarity Results (10/23/22)
Game Changer Wrestling held its Moment of Clarity event on October 23 from Valley Dale Ballroom in Columbus, Ohio. The event aired on FITE TV. Jordan Oliver & Nick Wayne def. Mega Bastards (Alex Colon & John Wayne Murdoch) Allie Katch def. Billie Starkz. GCW Tag Team Championship: Los Mazisos...
bodyslam.net
Kurt Angle Further Discusses 10 Match Offer Made By AEW
Kurt Angle reveals what it would have taken for him to become All Elite. In the past, Angle has referenced a deal on the table from AEW that would cover a ten match distance. Speaking on the latest episode of his podcast, The Kurt Angle Show, Angle revealed that he wanted a total of 3 million dollars, spread out in 300,000 dollar payments per match.
Comments / 0