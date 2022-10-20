Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
atomic-ranch.com
Palm Springs Poolside
With sunshine in the forecast for 350 days of the year and an average winter temperature in the mid-70s, it’s no wonder Palm Springs has become one of the premier resort towns in the United States. In addition, because of its nearly 40,000 swimming pools, Palm Springs has become...
mailplus.co.uk
Palm Springs flows with glamour
MARILYN MONROE’S legs are towering above me in a joyous, 26ft statue of the screen goddess by artist Seward Johnson. It recreates her famous over-the-subway-grate pose from the 1955 film The Seven Year Itch and was erected last year outside the Palm Springs Art Museum. The brazen, knickers-flashing sculpture...
Monarch Mural is now on display at UCR’s Palm Desert Center
In partnership with the Living Desert Zoo the City of Palm Springs dedicated a new mural at the UCR Palm Desert Campus. The 'Monarch Mural' painted by local artist, John Cuevas is now on full display on the steps of the campus. It's all in an effort to help bring awareness to the plight of The post Monarch Mural is now on display at UCR’s Palm Desert Center appeared first on KESQ.
menifee247.com
Menifee pump track grand opening set for Nov. 5
The grand opening of the City of Menifee’s Gale Webb, Kids-R-#1, Action Sports Park is set for Nov. 5 at noon. The new park is located at 26533 Craig Ave. in Menifee. The Gale Webb, Kids-R-#1, Action Sports Park is the largest park of its kind in southern California, featuring bike trails with over 30 obstacles for different skill levels, including a bicycle playground and a 22,000 square-foot pump track.
This $4 Million Palm Springs Retreat Blends Desert Living With Stunning Mountain Vistas
Who says the desert and mountains are mutually exclusive? One newly listed Palm Springs abode shows that you can have the best of both worlds in a single residence. Dubbed Desert Boulders as a nod to its locale, the sprawling modernist gem is sited in the famed SoCal desert town amid a range of nearby mountains. It was originally built in 1947 by renowned local architect Robson Chambers, who also helped design the Palm Springs Visitor Center and City Hall. Today, the enchanting property retains many of its midcentury attributes—think clean lines and concrete flooring throughout. However, it has been...
Palm Springs Art Museum hosts free Day of the Dead celebration￼
The Palm Springs Art Museum is hosting a free Day of the Dead/Día de los Muertos celebration Sunday. Organizers said it will be filled with altars, dance, music, art, storytelling, and the honoring of those who have passed away. There will be a presentation and performance by Danza Azteca Citlaltonac, who will also hold an The post Palm Springs Art Museum hosts free Day of the Dead celebration￼ appeared first on KESQ.
paininthepass.info
High Wind Advisory for Sunday Night And Monday For IE Valley
FONTANA, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A High Wind Advisory for Sunday night and all day Monday October 23, 2022. A warm Santa Ana Winds Event for the Inland Empire Valleys locations, mountains and the Cajon Pass. Southern California Weather Force Weather Service has issued a High Wind Advisory...
z1077fm.com
Yucca Valley Halloween Fair on Saturday 10/29
The Hi-Desert Nature Museum and Town of Yucca Valley Recreation Department would like to invite community members to a family friendly Halloween-themed fair on Saturday, October 29 from 2-6pm at the Yucca Valley Community Center Ball Fields. There will be carnival rides, mega-slides, obstacle courses, trick-or-treating, and lots of photo opportunities!
foxla.com
Metrolink's new 'Arrow' train service from Redlands to San Bernardino begins
REDLANDS, Calif. - Metrolink on Monday marked the opening of its new "Arrow" line, which features clean-air rail technology, new tracks, enhanced street crossings, quiet zones, and five stations along the nine-mile route between downtown San Bernardino and downtown Redlands. Arrow connects the East Valley of San Bernardino County to...
recordgazette.net
Banning is like Monopoly: Fiona Ma sees a winner
When residents of Banning approach staff, the city expects its employees to be prepared and on standby to assist and serve. Some demonstrate going above and beyond, and for that, the directors of their departments nominated this year’s recipients of the city’s “100% Ready Award,” bestowed upon winners at this year’s State of the City event held last week at Morongo Casino, Resort & Spa.
Denmark man killed while crossing the street along SR-62 in Yucca Valley
A 70-year-old man from Denmark was struck and killed by a vehicle while crossing State Route 62 in Yucca Valley Sunday night. The crash happened on SR-62 (Twentynine Palms Highway) and Dumosa Avenue at approximately 8:48 p.m. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, investigators learned that the man, Knuderik Rasmussen, was crossing SR-62 The post Denmark man killed while crossing the street along SR-62 in Yucca Valley appeared first on KESQ.
CBS News
Officials warn hikers of 2 mountain lion sightings in Redlands
The City of Redlands is warning hikers and residents after two recent reported sightings of a mountain lion in the canyon areas of south Redlands. The most recent sighting was reported south of Gateway Ranch, 31313 Live Oak Canyon Road, on the Saha'tapa Loop Trail, officials said. A similar report...
Dogs rescued from filthy, shuttered apartment complex in San Bernardino
Residents of a shuttered apartment complex at 340 W. 4th St. in San Bernardino have less than a week to vacate. But it’s not just residents who are looking for new homes, but some pets as well. Nine dogs were apparently abandoned inside one unit. Animal Control officers found them living in filth, surrounded by […]
Prepping your air conditioner ahead of a dust storm
Strong winds are expected to sweep through the Valley this weekend, bringing dust that will impact our air quality. Even after the storm, lungs and good health can suffer long after the winds die down. Air conditioning is often a necessity when living in the desert. For many, it’s running constantly during our hot summers. The post Prepping your air conditioner ahead of a dust storm appeared first on KESQ.
City of Coachella seeking community input for two new parks in the works
The City of Coachella is looking for input from residents for the parks that will be constructed/improved. The city recently received funds to improve two existing parks and build two new parks. The new parks they plan to build for the city will be built on 52nd and La Ponderosa Dr. and 9th and Vine. They also plan to improve the parks at Coachella Veterans Memorial Park and Tot Park on Ave. 53. Residents who fill out The post City of Coachella seeking community input for two new parks in the works appeared first on KESQ.
redlandscommunitynews.com
Psychotherapist was raised in Redlands and worked in San Diego
Terri Loraine Jacinto, a Redlands native and psychotherapist in San Diego, died on Sept. 22, 2022. She was 66. Born on Jan. 20, 1966, at Redlands Community Hospital to William and Peggy Jacinto, she attended Redlands schools and graduated from Redlands High School in 1974. She studied at Northern Arizona University, then transferred to San Diego State University, earning a master’s in psychology.
KESQ
Below normal temperatures and wind continue
A gusty and dusty 24 hours has come to a close leaving behind quieter conditions for clean up on Sunday. Here's a look at some of the strongest winds we saw Saturday across our area. The National Weather Service has issued another Wind Advisory for mountains to the west, the...
The Yucca Man is a Bigfoot-like Beast of Military Legend that Lurks Around the Marine Base at 29 Palms
Twentynine Palms is located in San Bernadino County, California near the Joshua Tree National Park. It also houses the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center where many of the "Yucca Man" sightings have occurred.
sbcity.org
Arrow Launches Between San Bernardino and Redlands
San Bernardino Celebrates the Launch of the Arrow Train Line. On Friday, October 21, officials and residents from the region came together to celebrate the opening of the Arrow train line, with service to five stations over nine miles between the downtown San Bernardino Transit Center and the University of Redlands. Passenger service begins on Monday, October 24.
Comments / 1