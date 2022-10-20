The City of Coachella is looking for input from residents for the parks that will be constructed/improved. The city recently received funds to improve two existing parks and build two new parks. The new parks they plan to build for the city will be built on 52nd and La Ponderosa Dr. and 9th and Vine. They also plan to improve the parks at Coachella Veterans Memorial Park and Tot Park on Ave. 53. Residents who fill out The post City of Coachella seeking community input for two new parks in the works appeared first on KESQ.

COACHELLA, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO