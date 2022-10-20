Read full article on original website
Texans rookie Derek Stingley Jr. prepping for challenge vs Davante Adams
Standing on the Texans' practice field Friday morning, Texans rookie cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. held a long conversation with veteran cornerback Steven Nelson. The first-round draft pick from LSU asks a lot of questions, all part of his diligent process in doing his homework for every game. Stingley is seeking an edge. And he's determined to keep improving after delivering arguably his top performance of the season as he intercepted Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence in the end zone to help secure the Texans' first victory of the season.
Blazing Five: Colin Cowherd Gives His 5 Best NFL Bets For Week 7 (Oct. 23)
Blazin' 5: Colin Cowherd Gives His Five Best NFL Bets For Week 7. Browns at Ravens (SPREAD: BAL -6.5) “My one favorite I like is Baltimore -6.5. They have led every game by 10+ points, it’s a top 5 scoring offense, and their defense has a takeaway in 8 straight games. But this game is about Cleveland, they’re banged up on the o-line, banged up on defense, and the league has figured out Jacoby Brissett. The last three weeks he’s completing 55% of his throws, he’s 0-3, and he’s not always getting great protection. Also, Cleveland’s defense, due to Myles Garrett and Denzel Ward dinged up, they’ve been a terrible fourth quarter defense. The Ravens are furious and believe they gave away a game last week. They come home and they win convincingly, 28-20 over the Browns. It will not be this close though, the Ravens will control the game.”
Christian McCaffrey's Status For Week 7 Revealed
Christian McCaffrey will make his San Francisco 49ers debut during Sunday's (October 23) game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The 49ers announced McCaffrey, who was acquired three days prior in a trade with the Carolina Panthers, was excluded among the Week 7 inactives list, the team announced on its verified Twitter account.
LaVar Arrington: Tom Brady's Detachment Doesn't Get Erased with an Apology
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady found himself in some hot water this week after he compared the NFL season to military deployment on the latest episode of his 'Let's Go!' podcast. On Saturday's edition of 'Up on Game', former Pro Bowl linebacker LaVar Arrington read a letter he received from a military veteran who took offense to Brady's comments, and shared why his own experiences growing up in a military family had him feeling like Brady is clearly detached from reality.
Here’s How to Listen to Astros ALCS Game 3
Check out our game schedule for Saturday across all our stations. Full Astros coverage starts at 3p CT from Yankee Stadium on NewsRadio 740 KTRH. Our road coverage is presented by Karbach Brewing. If you are in the Astros television market, you can stream the game on KTRH on our...
