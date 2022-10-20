ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Jose State University Spartans

SJSU Hosts Nevada Saturday Night on CBS Sports Network

SAN JOSE, Calif. - San José State football (4-2, 2-1 Mountain West) hosts Nevada (2-6, 0-4 Mountain West) on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Network and KTRB 860 AM from CEFCU Stadium. 2022 Tickets | 2022 Schedule. San José State plays its 86th Homecoming game on October...
SAN JOSE, CA
San Jose State University Spartans

SJSU Dominates Netting 31 Goals in Two Victories

SANTA CLARA, Calif.— Bende Pardi led the way with six goals against Brown and one goal against Bucknell as No. 15 San Josè State netted 31 total goals to defeat Bucknell 11-9 and Brown 21-14 on day two of the Julian Fraser Memorial Invite. Game One against Bucknell.
SAN JOSE, CA
San Jose State University Spartans

Spartans and Malate Tie For Second at Stanford Intercollegiate

STANFORD, Calif.— Antonia Malate finished tied for second at 6-under 207, and the San José State women's golf tied for second on Sunday at the Stanford Intercollegiate at the Stanford Golf Course. Malate finished the tournament by shooting a 2-under 69, to tie with Anna Backman of Miami...
SAN JOSE, CA
San Jose State University Spartans

Three Spartans In Top-15 as Women's Golf Stays in Second Place

STANFORD, Calif.—Kajsa Arwefjäll shot the low round of the day for the San José State women's golf team, and three Spartans are in the top-15 after two rounds at the Stanford Intercollegiate at the Stanford Golf Course. The Spartans ended the day in second place a 4-under...
SAN JOSE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy