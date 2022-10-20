Read full article on original website
menifee247.com
Families enjoy fun night out at Menifee Fall Festival
Story and photos by Kelvin Portillo, Correspondent. This year’s City of Menifee annual Fall Festival was an evening filled with family-friendly activities and live entertainment, such as live group performances, food and clothing vendors, and several contests. Held at the parking lot of Mt. San Jacinto College from 4-8...
menifee247.com
Menifee pump track grand opening set for Nov. 5
The grand opening of the City of Menifee’s Gale Webb, Kids-R-#1, Action Sports Park is set for Nov. 5 at noon. The new park is located at 26533 Craig Ave. in Menifee. The Gale Webb, Kids-R-#1, Action Sports Park is the largest park of its kind in southern California, featuring bike trails with over 30 obstacles for different skill levels, including a bicycle playground and a 22,000 square-foot pump track.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Coachella Hosts Tacos, Tequila And Chavelas Festival
(CNS) – The city of Coachella and the Greater Coachella Chamber of Commerce will host this year’s Tacos, Tequila and Chavelas Festival Saturday with live music, food and activities. The event will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at Veteran’s Memorial Park, 1500-1598 4th St....
Palm Springs Art Museum hosts free Day of the Dead celebration￼
The Palm Springs Art Museum is hosting a free Day of the Dead/Día de los Muertos celebration Sunday. Organizers said it will be filled with altars, dance, music, art, storytelling, and the honoring of those who have passed away. There will be a presentation and performance by Danza Azteca Citlaltonac, who will also hold an The post Palm Springs Art Museum hosts free Day of the Dead celebration￼ appeared first on KESQ.
Riverside, October 23 High School 🏐 Game Notice
Eagles to play inaugural concert for arena venue near Palm Springs
Acrisure Arena in Thousand Palms announced Thursday that the Eagles will bring their “Hotel California” tour to its venue next year. Band members Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit, with Vince Gill will open for Acrisure Arena’s grand opening concert on the night of Feb. 24, 2023, according to a statement from Acrisure Arena.
Sneak Preview and Grand Opening: Civil Rights Institute of Inland Southern California
Story by Breanna Reeves | Images by Aryana Noroozi. Fifty-four years ago, Dr. Tommie Smith raised his fist during the 1968 Olympic games, an iconic image and action that became a symbol for racial justice, a struggle that Black Americans continue to face today. Dr. Smith will be the keynote speaker at the opening of the Civil Rights Institute of Inland Southern California (CRIISC) on Saturday, Oct. 22.
Valley resident wins 35th annual Palm Springs Aerial Tram Road Challenge
Palm Springs hosted its 35th annual Palm Springs Aerial Tram Road Challenge Saturday morning. Participants were able to run or walk the 6k trail that begins at the bottom of Tram Way and ends at the Tram's Valley station. The race also known as the 'World's Toughest 6k' has an elevation gain of over 1,900 The post Valley resident wins 35th annual Palm Springs Aerial Tram Road Challenge appeared first on KESQ.
California Pizza Kitchen is Opening a New Location in Orange County
California Pizza Kitchen (CPK), a restaurant known for serving creative California-inspired pizza, announced the opening of its newest location in Orange County. The new restaurant will be located at 27430 La Paz Road near the Village La Paz shopping center and will feature an open-air dining experience and a large patio area.
redlandscommunitynews.com
Redlands Police Department seeks citizen patrol volunteers and new officers
The Redlands Police Department is in search of volunteers for its many volunteer programs — especially its citizen volunteers. According to Redlands Police Chief Chris Catren, volunteer numbers have been dropping since before the pandemic. The pandemic exacerbated the problem. During the pandemic, RPD was unable to take applications or train new volunteers.
Monarch Mural is now on display at UCR’s Palm Desert Center
In partnership with the Living Desert Zoo the City of Palm Springs dedicated a new mural at the UCR Palm Desert Campus. The 'Monarch Mural' painted by local artist, John Cuevas is now on full display on the steps of the campus. It's all in an effort to help bring awareness to the plight of The post Monarch Mural is now on display at UCR’s Palm Desert Center appeared first on KESQ.
These SoCal cities ranked within the top 25 safest for trick-or-treating
Several cities in Southern California ranked within the top 25 safest cities for trick-or-treating this Halloween. The list compiled by the Chamber of Commerce considered five categories, including pedestrian fatalities, violent crime, property crime, the number of registered sex offenders and the number of law enforcement employees. Rounding up the top 25 cities: Irvine at no. 6, followed by Glendale at no. 9, Burbank at no. 18, Torrance at no. 24, and Murrieta as no. 25.In compiling the list, the study reviewed more than 300 cities across the nation, and ranked Gilbert, Arizona as no. #1, followed by Cambridge, Massachusetts as no. 2, Cary, North Carolina as no. 3, Naperville, Illinois as no. 4, and Rochester, Minnesota as no. 5. To review the full list of cities, click here.
recordgazette.net
Banning is like Monopoly: Fiona Ma sees a winner
When residents of Banning approach staff, the city expects its employees to be prepared and on standby to assist and serve. Some demonstrate going above and beyond, and for that, the directors of their departments nominated this year’s recipients of the city’s “100% Ready Award,” bestowed upon winners at this year’s State of the City event held last week at Morongo Casino, Resort & Spa.
$36.48 million set to be awarded for CVLink extension through Coachella, Indio and La Quinta
The Coachella Valley Association of Governments, CVAG, announced Friday it's been recommended to receive $36.483 million from the state’s competitive Active Transportation Program to build an extension of the CV Link through the cities of La Quinta, Indio and Coachella. The Arts and Music Line will reinvent how cyclists and pedestrians travel along Avenue 48, according to a CVAG news release The post $36.48 million set to be awarded for CVLink extension through Coachella, Indio and La Quinta appeared first on KESQ.
NBC Los Angeles
San Bernardino Boxing Club Helps Teach Young Children Valuable Life Lessons
Sports aren’t just good exercise. They also teach children valuable lessons in life. In San Bernardino, many are learning those lessons at MTC boxing club, where coaches are also helping them stay away from gangs. However, the club is having financial problems and the owner is hoping a weekend...
menifee247.com
Menifee's 'sphere of influence': What does it really mean?
The state organizing entity CALAFCO defines it as “a planning boundary outside of an agency’s legal boundary (such as the city limit line) that designates the agency’s probable future boundary and service area. Factors considered in a sphere of influence review focus on the current and future land use, the current and future need and capacity for service, and any relevant communities of interest.”
nbcpalmsprings.com
Desert Hot Springs Apartment Vandalized
Imagine waking up to the sounds of loud booms and crashes in the early hours of the morning, and to your surprise, shattered glass and debris across your living room floor. That’s what happened to one Desert Hot Springs resident who thought she was safe and sound in her own apartment, before this incident.
Three Starbucks employees hospitalized after hazmat incident in San Juan Capistrano
At least three people are hospitalized after being exposed to a hazardous substance in San Juan Capistrano on Sunday. Four employees at a San Juan Capistrano Starbucks received attention from paramedics. Three of the people were hospitalized for a follow up, according to the Orange County Fire Authority. Orange County firefighters responded to the scene of the hazmat incident located at the 30800 block of Gateway Place in Rancho Mission Viejo. Although the OCFA determined that the situation is not a threat to public health, the Starbucks will remain closed until authorities conclude its investigation.
16-Year-Old Asked Mom to Drop Him at Skate Park. She Never Saw Him Alive Again: 'He Was So Loving'
Robert "Bobby" Schmidt's body was found in a dirt field. No arrests have been made A Southern California mom wants justice for her 16-year-old son, whose body was discovered in a dirt field early Tuesday, according to a report from NBCLA. "Why would you leave my son in the dirt," Elizabeth Schmidt told the TV station. "My only boy — 16 years old. The oldest and he's gone." On Monday evening, Robert Schmidt Jr. asked his mother to drop him off at the Apple Valley Skate Park where he could hang...
menifee247.com
Paloma Valley celebrates 21-7 victory over Hemet
Running back Stephen Gallegos celebrates his second touchdown of the game on Saturday. (Photo by Rick Rowell) Paloma Valley High prepared for its last regular-season football game and an upcoming berth in the CIF playoffs with a 21-7 victory over Hemet Saturday afternoon. Stephen Gallegos ran for two touchdowns for...
