3 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
3 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Jazzland/ Six Flags in New Orleans, a lost treasureTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Cooler weather means it's gumbo timeTina HowellLouisiana State
Jean Lafitte Seafood Festival is back and filled with lots of music and fun.Tina HowellJean Lafitte, LA
NOLA.com
Our Views: Vote yes on New Orleans City Charter amendment
It’s difficult to separate the proposed New Orleans City Charter amendment from recent headlines over the City Council’s ongoing battles with Mayor LaToya Cantrell — including over the proposal itself, which Cantrell vetoed and the council overrode to put it on the ballot. A permanent change in the structure of city government should never be the response to one leader’s perceived shortcomings.
NOLA.com
Former Louisiana official improperly billed taxpayers for trips, state ethics board says
The former head of the board that regulates private security companies in Louisiana misused taxpayer money for a trip to South Africa and a hotel stay in New Orleans, the state's public corruption watchdog says. The state board of ethics issued charges earlier this month against Fabian Blanche III, who...
NOLA.com
Our Views: Poor Ray Nagin, once again trying to dodge the consequences of his theft
As mayor of one of America’s poorest cities, Ray Nagin should know through the experiences of his constituents what it’s like to live paycheck to paycheck. These days Nagin is a disgraced convicted felon living in Dallas, and he now claims he is living paycheck to paycheck and struggling to repay $72,000 he owes to the IRS for dodging taxes.
NOLA.com
Political squabbling grows as Harahan mayor, police chief and City Council campaigns heat up
Harahan Mayor Tim Baudier faces Pete Schneckenburger IV in his bid for a second term — but his most vocal critic isn’t even on the Nov. 8 ballot. Baudier’s chief detractor has been outgoing Police Chief Tim Walker, who claims the incumbent “hasn’t done a doggone thing” to financially support his department.
NOLA.com
New Orleans police - and police alternatives - in spotlight as City Hall preps budget
Faced with a crime surge that’s dragged New Orleans’ collective mood to depths not reached since Hurricane Katrina's aftermath, Mayor LaToya Cantrell is preparing to unveil her most consequential spending plan in 2½ years: how to use millions of federal dollars to repair a faltering criminal justice system.
NOLA.com
New Orleans East center takes holistic approach to meeting student needs
Educators for Quality Alternatives, the charter group that runs New Orleans' alternative schools, and the nonprofit Youth Empowerment Project have opened a joint campus on Hayne Boulevard, an expansion that will help the organizations reach more young people in New Orleans East. The New Orleans East Youth Opportunities Center offerings...
NOLA.com
Louisiana fire marshal issues warning to owners of 105 'doubles to dorms' near Tulane, Loyola
Amid what neighbors view as inadequate code enforcement by New Orleans officials over the proliferation of “doubles to dorms” near Tulane and Loyola, Louisiana's fire marshal is stepping in, warning owners of the student housing developments that they could be violating state “life safety” codes. Over...
NOLA.com
Mental health of students, school community big issue in Orleans Parish School Board race
The two women vying to fill the Orleans Parish School Board seat left vacant after longtime member John A. Brown Sr. stepped down earlier this year have campaigned on platforms that include prioritizing the mental well-being of students, an issue frequently discussed at Orleans Parish School Board meetings and championed by NOLA Public Schools superintendent Avis Williams.
NOLA.com
Open School Board seats in western St. Tammany draw large fields
St. Tammany Parish School Board seats in the Covington and Folsom areas are guaranteed to have new faces come Jan. 1, with three long-term incumbents choosing not to seek new terms in the Nov. 8 election. While the open seats have drawn the most interest, two first-term School Board members...
NOLA.com
Blake Pontchartrain: The story behind the building housing NOPD's 8th District
The NOPD 8th District station on Royal Street seems like it must have a story. How old is the building, and has it always been a police station?. The building at 334 Royal St. that is home to the New Orleans Police Department’s 8th District dates to 1827. It was built as the Bank of Louisiana, which purchased the land from the Destrehan family.
NOLA.com
‘It’s acts of God’: Mississippi River shrivels, leaving many to pray for rain
Old Man River is shriveling. Barges are running aground. The nation’s shipping industry is concerned. But you wouldn’t know it from Tony DeMarco’s deck overlooking the not-so-mighty Mississippi. He lives on the river side of the levee on the parish line between Orleans and Jefferson – only...
NOLA.com
Most Louisiana casinos are technically 'boats.' Here's why some are moving onto land.
On Tuesday, the Treasure Chest floating casino in Kenner broke ground on a $100 million development that will bring 47,000 square feet of gambling onto land. It's a move that would have been illegal until just a few years ago, when Louisiana legislators eased up on the law mandating that all but one casino in the state be on "riverboats," even if in only in the broadest sense of that term.
NOLA.com
This New Orleans program allows students to start training for nursing in high school
Missy Sparks serves as the vice president of talent management and human resources for Ochsner Health System. In this role, she oversees workforce development, orientation and onboarding, diversity and inclusion, performance management and engagement for more than 26,000 team members. She leads her team in developing a diverse talent pipeline...
NOLA.com
Slidell Memorial Hospital volunteers award scholarships
The Slidell Memorial Hospital Volunteer program, in partnership with the hospital foundation, has awarded 10 scholarships to outstanding students for the 2022-23 school year. For more than 30 years, hospital volunteers have worked year-round, holding book sales and jewelry sales, to fund this annual scholarship program to help students enrolled in a medical program at an accredited university or college. This year, the Slidell Memorial Hospital volunteers and hospital foundation awarded a $1,000 scholarship to each of the following recipients, many of them, former volunteers:
NOLA.com
Total number held in Assumption truck stop casino robbery rises to 8 after latest arrests
Two New Orleans-area men and another from Mississippi have been arrested in the nighttime heist of an isolated truck stop casino in northern Assumption Parish that has already landed five others in jail, sheriff's deputies said Monday. The Cane Row truck stop casino on La. 70 was robbed by armed...
NOLA.com
Aldi grocery store to open in Covington this winter as chain expands in the Gulf Coast
Construction has begun on an Aldi grocery store in Covington, and its doors are expected to open this winter. It is the German discount chain's second location on the north shore and part of a major expansion along the Gulf Coast. It will be the sixth Aldi location in Louisiana following a grand opening of LaPlace store on Thursday, and a Lafayette store slated to open on November 16. A Slidell location opened in June.
NOLA.com
Woman seen shooting gun on New Orleans interstate arrested; another woman at large
New Orleans police have arrested one of two women caught on video shooting guns from a vehicle that was driving on the interstate near downtown. The women in the video are 21-year-old India Fazande and 20-year-old Erica Nettles, police said. Fazande surrendered to police on Monday, authorities said. Her attorney...
NOLA.com
Veterans affairs: Celebrate and remember in St. Tammany
The Robert H. Burns American Legion Post 16 will host a traditional Veterans Day ceremony at the St. Tammany Parish Justice Center in Covington at 10 am. Nov. 11 to remember and revere the service of all U.S. military. The ceremony is open to the public, and all veterans are encouraged to attend and be honored.
NOLA.com
A health care career fair planned in Lacombe
A health care career fair is planned for Nov. 9 on the Lacombe Campus of Northshore Technical Community College. From 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., any NTCC students or alumni, any health care worker or anyone certified in a health care field is invited to attend to meet potential employers in the expanding health care field. This includes, but is not limited to anyone who is a licensed practical nurse, medical assistant, emergency medical technician, certified nursing assistant, patient care technician or pharmacy tech.
NOLA.com
Exact route of Anne Rice second-line parade on Oct. 30 revealed
It’s almost time to break out the fake fangs, dust off the black cape and pop open a parasol. At 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, the day before Halloween, Anne Rice's Vampire Lestat Fan Club will present a New Orleans-style second-line parade for the horror novelist who died Dec. 11, 2021 at age 80.
