New Orleans, LA

NOLA.com

Our Views: Vote yes on New Orleans City Charter amendment

It’s difficult to separate the proposed New Orleans City Charter amendment from recent headlines over the City Council’s ongoing battles with Mayor LaToya Cantrell — including over the proposal itself, which Cantrell vetoed and the council overrode to put it on the ballot. A permanent change in the structure of city government should never be the response to one leader’s perceived shortcomings.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans East center takes holistic approach to meeting student needs

Educators for Quality Alternatives, the charter group that runs New Orleans' alternative schools, and the nonprofit Youth Empowerment Project have opened a joint campus on Hayne Boulevard, an expansion that will help the organizations reach more young people in New Orleans East. The New Orleans East Youth Opportunities Center offerings...
CENTRAL, LA
NOLA.com

Mental health of students, school community big issue in Orleans Parish School Board race

The two women vying to fill the Orleans Parish School Board seat left vacant after longtime member John A. Brown Sr. stepped down earlier this year have campaigned on platforms that include prioritizing the mental well-being of students, an issue frequently discussed at Orleans Parish School Board meetings and championed by NOLA Public Schools superintendent Avis Williams.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Blake Pontchartrain: The story behind the building housing NOPD's 8th District

The NOPD 8th District station on Royal Street seems like it must have a story. How old is the building, and has it always been a police station?. The building at 334 Royal St. that is home to the New Orleans Police Department’s 8th District dates to 1827. It was built as the Bank of Louisiana, which purchased the land from the Destrehan family.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Most Louisiana casinos are technically 'boats.' Here's why some are moving onto land.

On Tuesday, the Treasure Chest floating casino in Kenner broke ground on a $100 million development that will bring 47,000 square feet of gambling onto land. It's a move that would have been illegal until just a few years ago, when Louisiana legislators eased up on the law mandating that all but one casino in the state be on "riverboats," even if in only in the broadest sense of that term.
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Slidell Memorial Hospital volunteers award scholarships

The Slidell Memorial Hospital Volunteer program, in partnership with the hospital foundation, has awarded 10 scholarships to outstanding students for the 2022-23 school year. For more than 30 years, hospital volunteers have worked year-round, holding book sales and jewelry sales, to fund this annual scholarship program to help students enrolled in a medical program at an accredited university or college. This year, the Slidell Memorial Hospital volunteers and hospital foundation awarded a $1,000 scholarship to each of the following recipients, many of them, former volunteers:
SLIDELL, LA
NOLA.com

Aldi grocery store to open in Covington this winter as chain expands in the Gulf Coast

Construction has begun on an Aldi grocery store in Covington, and its doors are expected to open this winter. It is the German discount chain's second location on the north shore and part of a major expansion along the Gulf Coast. It will be the sixth Aldi location in Louisiana following a grand opening of LaPlace store on Thursday, and a Lafayette store slated to open on November 16. A Slidell location opened in June.
COVINGTON, LA
NOLA.com

Veterans affairs: Celebrate and remember in St. Tammany

The Robert H. Burns American Legion Post 16 will host a traditional Veterans Day ceremony at the St. Tammany Parish Justice Center in Covington at 10 am. Nov. 11 to remember and revere the service of all U.S. military. The ceremony is open to the public, and all veterans are encouraged to attend and be honored.
COVINGTON, LA
NOLA.com

A health care career fair planned in Lacombe

A health care career fair is planned for Nov. 9 on the Lacombe Campus of Northshore Technical Community College. From 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., any NTCC students or alumni, any health care worker or anyone certified in a health care field is invited to attend to meet potential employers in the expanding health care field. This includes, but is not limited to anyone who is a licensed practical nurse, medical assistant, emergency medical technician, certified nursing assistant, patient care technician or pharmacy tech.
LACOMBE, LA
NOLA.com

Exact route of Anne Rice second-line parade on Oct. 30 revealed

It’s almost time to break out the fake fangs, dust off the black cape and pop open a parasol. At 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, the day before Halloween, Anne Rice's Vampire Lestat Fan Club will present a New Orleans-style second-line parade for the horror novelist who died Dec. 11, 2021 at age 80.
METAIRIE, LA

