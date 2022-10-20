Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
menifee247.com
Menifee pump track grand opening set for Nov. 5
The grand opening of the City of Menifee’s Gale Webb, Kids-R-#1, Action Sports Park is set for Nov. 5 at noon. The new park is located at 26533 Craig Ave. in Menifee. The Gale Webb, Kids-R-#1, Action Sports Park is the largest park of its kind in southern California, featuring bike trails with over 30 obstacles for different skill levels, including a bicycle playground and a 22,000 square-foot pump track.
highlandernews.org
Looking for a place around Riverside to go Trick-or-Treating? Here are 5 events happening in town!
With Halloween being on a Monday this year, many of us are unable to go home to spend time with our family and friends due to upcoming midterms. Even though Halloween is on a weekday, take the night off from studying and go trick-or-treating with your friends! Here are just a few of the many events to take your friends trick-or-treating.
socalthrills.com
Illuminate Silverlakes All-New Holiday Celebration
This post contains affiliate links and our team will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on the links. Illuminate Silverlakes is a brand new festive Christmas party of nighttime enchantment and awe-inspiring installations, will run for select evenings, November 25 – December 30, from 6 pm to 10 pm PST at the Silverlakes Equestrian and Sports Park in Norco, California.
recordgazette.net
Pass area students of the month celebrated
Banning High School senior Angel Velazquez Munoz was celebrated along with three other students from local Pass Area high schools on Friday, Sept. 23, at Sizzler Restaurant in Banning as a student of the month for September. The honor allows Munoz to compete with six other Banning students of the...
menifee247.com
Families enjoy fun night out at Menifee Fall Festival
Story and photos by Kelvin Portillo, Correspondent. This year’s City of Menifee annual Fall Festival was an evening filled with family-friendly activities and live entertainment, such as live group performances, food and clothing vendors, and several contests. Held at the parking lot of Mt. San Jacinto College from 4-8...
recordgazette.net
Banning is like Monopoly: Fiona Ma sees a winner
When residents of Banning approach staff, the city expects its employees to be prepared and on standby to assist and serve. Some demonstrate going above and beyond, and for that, the directors of their departments nominated this year’s recipients of the city’s “100% Ready Award,” bestowed upon winners at this year’s State of the City event held last week at Morongo Casino, Resort & Spa.
These SoCal cities ranked within the top 25 safest for trick-or-treating
Several cities in Southern California ranked within the top 25 safest cities for trick-or-treating this Halloween. The list compiled by the Chamber of Commerce considered five categories, including pedestrian fatalities, violent crime, property crime, the number of registered sex offenders and the number of law enforcement employees. Rounding up the top 25 cities: Irvine at no. 6, followed by Glendale at no. 9, Burbank at no. 18, Torrance at no. 24, and Murrieta as no. 25.In compiling the list, the study reviewed more than 300 cities across the nation, and ranked Gilbert, Arizona as no. #1, followed by Cambridge, Massachusetts as no. 2, Cary, North Carolina as no. 3, Naperville, Illinois as no. 4, and Rochester, Minnesota as no. 5. To review the full list of cities, click here.
localemagazine.com
Get Thrifty With It! Here Are 5 Tips for Your Next Thrifting Spree at Goodwill of OC
Influencer and Sustainable Stylist, Rachel Bennet, Shares Her Thrifting Tips. Influencer and thrift-aholic Rachel Bennett spends her days prancing through Newport Beach with an americano in hand, producing content for her Instagram and combing through every local thrift shop in OC. An OC native, Bennett’s love of thrifting started many years ago when her grandmother would take her to thrift stores and teach her how to hunt for the best deals. One of her favorite go-to spots in Orange County is Goodwill of OC—a nonprofit organization that helps people facing barriers find their own pathway to employment and greater independence. But before you go and hit the racks, here are Bennett’s tips on how to find gems while thrifting.
Eagles to play inaugural concert for arena venue near Palm Springs
Acrisure Arena in Thousand Palms announced Thursday that the Eagles will bring their “Hotel California” tour to its venue next year. Band members Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit, with Vince Gill will open for Acrisure Arena’s grand opening concert on the night of Feb. 24, 2023, according to a statement from Acrisure Arena.
thepalmspringspost.com
City to consider officially helping you ditch your lawn
Palm Springs would be the third Coachella Valley city to match incentives for turf conversion if a measure on its agenda later this week moves forward. Driving the news: The City Council will consider legislation authorizing the city to initially spend $150,000 in sustainability funds to match rebates offered by Desert Water Agency (DWA) at its regular meeting Thursday evening.
recordgazette.net
Alissa Zavala selected as student representative
For the 2022-23 school year Alissa Zavala has been appointed as the student representative for the Banning Unified School District Board of Education. The student board member is a non-voting member selected to offer a student voice on the board during its regular meetings. One student represents the student body...
Palm Springs Art Museum hosts free Day of the Dead celebration￼
The Palm Springs Art Museum is hosting a free Day of the Dead/Día de los Muertos celebration Sunday. Organizers said it will be filled with altars, dance, music, art, storytelling, and the honoring of those who have passed away. There will be a presentation and performance by Danza Azteca Citlaltonac, who will also hold an The post Palm Springs Art Museum hosts free Day of the Dead celebration￼ appeared first on KESQ.
redlandscommunitynews.com
Psychotherapist was raised in Redlands and worked in San Diego
Terri Loraine Jacinto, a Redlands native and psychotherapist in San Diego, died on Sept. 22, 2022. She was 66. Born on Jan. 20, 1966, at Redlands Community Hospital to William and Peggy Jacinto, she attended Redlands schools and graduated from Redlands High School in 1974. She studied at Northern Arizona University, then transferred to San Diego State University, earning a master’s in psychology.
Palm Springs flows with glamour: Beloved by stars of stage and screen - and golfers - get set to be dazzled by this Californian honeypot in the desert
Marilyn Monroe’s legs are towering above me in a joyous, 26ft statue of the screen goddess by artist Seward Johnson. It recreates her famous over-the-subway-grate pose from the 1955 film The Seven Year Itch and was erected last year outside the Palm Springs Art Museum. The brazen, knickers-flashing sculpture...
Mild temperatures, sunshine on tap in SoCal Tuesday
Southern California on Tuesday will see mild temperatures, and sunshine is on tap for most of the region.
Three Starbucks employees hospitalized after hazmat incident in San Juan Capistrano
At least three people are hospitalized after being exposed to a hazardous substance in San Juan Capistrano on Sunday. Four employees at a San Juan Capistrano Starbucks received attention from paramedics. Three of the people were hospitalized for a follow up, according to the Orange County Fire Authority. Orange County firefighters responded to the scene of the hazmat incident located at the 30800 block of Gateway Place in Rancho Mission Viejo. Although the OCFA determined that the situation is not a threat to public health, the Starbucks will remain closed until authorities conclude its investigation.
sbcity.org
Arrow Launches Between San Bernardino and Redlands
San Bernardino Celebrates the Launch of the Arrow Train Line. On Friday, October 21, officials and residents from the region came together to celebrate the opening of the Arrow train line, with service to five stations over nine miles between the downtown San Bernardino Transit Center and the University of Redlands. Passenger service begins on Monday, October 24.
CBS News
Officials warn hikers of 2 mountain lion sightings in Redlands
The City of Redlands is warning hikers and residents after two recent reported sightings of a mountain lion in the canyon areas of south Redlands. The most recent sighting was reported south of Gateway Ranch, 31313 Live Oak Canyon Road, on the Saha'tapa Loop Trail, officials said. A similar report...
iebusinessdaily.com
New contractor for MoVal bridge project
Moreno Valley has reached an agreement with two entities to complete the Moreno Beach Drive Bridge Project. Skanska USA, a New York-based general contractor with an office in Riverside, was selected as a contractor by the Great American Insurance Company after the previous contractor defaulted, according to a statement posted Monday on the city’s website.
Comments / 0