VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored his seventh goal of the season and the Carolina Hurricanes handed the winless Vancouver Canucks their seventh straight loss, 3-2 Monday night. Sebastian Aho and Jesper Fast also scored for the Hurricanes, and Brent Burns had two assists. Frederik Andersen had 14 saves. “You’ve got to have your top guys contributing nightly or it’s gonna be hard,” Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “They come to play every game this year. I’m real proud of the group, honestly. “I know it’s early in the year, but we really come out hard in every game and tonight was tough sledding, I felt like we were in control but it was a tight game and the guys just keep working and we got the two points.”

RALEIGH, NC ・ 33 MINUTES AGO