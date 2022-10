BJ’s Wholesale Club will open a new store Oct. 28 at 399 Tarrytown Road in White Plains, New York. It will be the company’s 232nd store in the U.S. “Our team can’t wait to open our doors on Friday and welcome both new and existing members into our brand-new club,” said Jorge Cedeno, club manager of the Greenburgh club.

WHITE PLAINS, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO