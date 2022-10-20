For only the second time in district, the Lady Bulldogs came up short, falling to Columbus, who also dealt the Yoakum their first district loss, 25-17, 18-25, 25-22, 26-24. Addison Pekar had five kills, one dig, one block; Macie Blakeney had 32 assists, nine digs, two kills, two aces; Deazia Rios added nine digs, five aces, one kill; Destiny Rios tallied eight digs, seven kills, two blocks, one assist; Jayana Phillips got 18 kills, six digs; Leah Muenich chipped in two aces; Madison Gonzales had one dig; Olivia Fojt produced 12 digs, three aces, one kill; Samantha Adamek had three kills, three digs; Macie Williams finished with five digs, two kills, two aces, two blocks.

COLUMBUS, GA ・ 21 HOURS AGO