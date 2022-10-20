Read full article on original website
The Forgotten Freak Show
Thrill seekers can test their courage with the county’s most harrowing freak show at the Lavaca Swimming Pool this Saturday, Oct. 29, from sundown until 10 p.m. For only $1, guests can brave the second annual haunted house organized by Bob Barrera and other fear enthusiasts. While last year’s...
Jeanette Crisp Odneal
Jeanette Crisp Odneal passed away on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022 at the age of 92. Jeanette was born on Feb. 5, 1930 in Hearne. She married Charles Lee Crisp and they had four children. After Charles’ passing she met M.C. Odneal and they were married for 15 years. After...
Small town cafe with out-of-this-world flavor: This Texas cafe makes the best pecan pie in the state
DALLAS (KDAF) — The fall and holiday season is upon us and that means everyone is in the kitchen whipping up their grandma’s famous recipes or secretly heading to a local cafe or store to pass them off as if they made them. Let us be clear, there’s...
Margarete Emilie Appelt
Margarete Emilie Appelt, 82, of Hallettsville, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. She was in Kaiserslautern, Germany born on Aug. 7, 1940, to Karl Jacob Sprenger and Emilie Marie Diehl Sprenger. When Margarete reached the age of 22, she met a soldier with the US Army by the name of...
Shirley Ann Bolom
Shirley Ann Bolom, age 70, passed away Sept. 9. She was born March 13, 1952 in Yoakum to Victor and Helen Mikulenka Clark. She worked at Huth Memorial Hospital, Pizza Hut, and Eddy Packing Company. She enjoyed watching wrestling and listening to Texas Thunder Radio. Survivors include her brother, Victor...
Frank Joseph Herman Jr.
Frank Joseph Herman Jr., 79, of Victoria, passed away Oct. 19, 2022. He was born in Wied on March 26, 1943, to Frank J. Sr. and Ludmila Sitka Herman. Frank is survived by two sons, Brian Herman (Monica) and Chris Cernosek (Mandi); two daughters, Tracey Williams (Ryan) and Stephanie Anderson (Drew); two brothers, Joe A. Herman (Georgie) and John J. Herman (Evelyn); four sisters, Mary Wagner, Nita Filip (Ronnie), Carolyn Feinstein (Richard) and Janette Saizan (Mike); 12 grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.
Claro Fernandez Guerra
Claro Fernandez Guerra, age 88, passed away Oct. 15. He was born in Victoria County on Aug. 12, 1934 to Gregorio and Maria Fernandez Guerra. He was a hard worker and a Catholic. He enjoyed traveling with his wife, spending time with his grandchildren, wood working, and gardening. Survivors include...
Yoakum volleyball: Columbus wins against Lady 'Dogs in four games
For only the second time in district, the Lady Bulldogs came up short, falling to Columbus, who also dealt the Yoakum their first district loss, 25-17, 18-25, 25-22, 26-24. Addison Pekar had five kills, one dig, one block; Macie Blakeney had 32 assists, nine digs, two kills, two aces; Deazia Rios added nine digs, five aces, one kill; Destiny Rios tallied eight digs, seven kills, two blocks, one assist; Jayana Phillips got 18 kills, six digs; Leah Muenich chipped in two aces; Madison Gonzales had one dig; Olivia Fojt produced 12 digs, three aces, one kill; Samantha Adamek had three kills, three digs; Macie Williams finished with five digs, two kills, two aces, two blocks.
Local mother opens thrift inspired by her son’s dreams before his death
VICTORIA, Texas – Kevin’s Closet opened this summer to commemorate a child’s life and dream. Kevin’s Closet serves as a thrift store with prices as low as $1. Although Kevin’s Closer is a store, Darlene gives as much as she can to less fortunate families. “I tell them, ‘Okay, get whatever you need, try them on, see if they fit,'”...
Two-vehicle crash kills four on U.S. Highway 59
WHARTON COUNTY, Texas — An investigation is underway into a two-vehicle crash that killed four people Sunday night. The crash happened just after 9:00 p.m. on U.S. Highway 59 and County Road 309. U.S. Highway 59 northbound was closed to through traffic for several hours. A preliminary crash investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety indicates that a 2021...
Whataburger Faces Over $1 Million Lawsuit After Injuries to Fort Hood, Texas Soldier
A beverage served in the wrong cup to a Fort Hood, Texas soldier has turned into an expensive mistake for one of the state's favorite fast-food chains. Maybe he should have ordered a Dr Pepper instead. According to Local Today, James Vance was severely burned from coffee that was allegedly put into the wrong cup at a Whataburger in Sealy, Texas.
Shiner football: Refugio rallies to defeat Comanches 38-27
Trailing Shiner 27-25 with less than four minutes left in the game, the Refugio Bobcats avoided a third-straight loss to the Comanches with 13 points in that time span. Jordan King scored on a 45-yard run with the two-point play no good with 3:18 left in the fourth frame. Refugio...
SH 71 at Pope Bend Road in Bastrop County closed in both directions due to crash
State Highway 71 just east of Pope Bend Road is closed in both directions due to a crash, the Texas Department of Transportation tweeted Thursday morning.
Court approves name change of Lavaca County OEM
With the usual meeting held on the second Monday of the month and the day falling on a county holiday (Columbus Day), the Lavaca County Commissioners’ Court met Tuesday morning, Oct. 11, instead. A resolution recognizing the change of the LCOEM was approved by the court and the office...
Texas mom sentenced to life after pleading guilty to murder of bedridden daughter she left alone to go party
A Texas mother accused of killing her 7-year-old bedridden daughter by leaving her home alone to go party pleaded guilty to murder last week and was sentenced to life in prison.
