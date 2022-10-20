ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lavaca County, TX

The Forgotten Freak Show

Thrill seekers can test their courage with the county’s most harrowing freak show at the Lavaca Swimming Pool this Saturday, Oct. 29, from sundown until 10 p.m. For only $1, guests can brave the second annual haunted house organized by Bob Barrera and other fear enthusiasts. While last year’s...
HALLETTSVILLE, TX
Jeanette Crisp Odneal

Jeanette Crisp Odneal passed away on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022 at the age of 92. Jeanette was born on Feb. 5, 1930 in Hearne. She married Charles Lee Crisp and they had four children. After Charles’ passing she met M.C. Odneal and they were married for 15 years. After...
HALLETTSVILLE, TX
Margarete Emilie Appelt

Margarete Emilie Appelt, 82, of Hallettsville, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. She was in Kaiserslautern, Germany born on Aug. 7, 1940, to Karl Jacob Sprenger and Emilie Marie Diehl Sprenger. When Margarete reached the age of 22, she met a soldier with the US Army by the name of...
HALLETTSVILLE, TX
Shirley Ann Bolom

Shirley Ann Bolom, age 70, passed away Sept. 9. She was born March 13, 1952 in Yoakum to Victor and Helen Mikulenka Clark. She worked at Huth Memorial Hospital, Pizza Hut, and Eddy Packing Company. She enjoyed watching wrestling and listening to Texas Thunder Radio. Survivors include her brother, Victor...
YOAKUM, TX
Frank Joseph Herman Jr.

Frank Joseph Herman Jr., 79, of Victoria, passed away Oct. 19, 2022. He was born in Wied on March 26, 1943, to Frank J. Sr. and Ludmila Sitka Herman. Frank is survived by two sons, Brian Herman (Monica) and Chris Cernosek (Mandi); two daughters, Tracey Williams (Ryan) and Stephanie Anderson (Drew); two brothers, Joe A. Herman (Georgie) and John J. Herman (Evelyn); four sisters, Mary Wagner, Nita Filip (Ronnie), Carolyn Feinstein (Richard) and Janette Saizan (Mike); 12 grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.
VICTORIA, TX
Claro Fernandez Guerra

Claro Fernandez Guerra, age 88, passed away Oct. 15. He was born in Victoria County on Aug. 12, 1934 to Gregorio and Maria Fernandez Guerra. He was a hard worker and a Catholic. He enjoyed traveling with his wife, spending time with his grandchildren, wood working, and gardening. Survivors include...
VICTORIA COUNTY, TX
Yoakum volleyball: Columbus wins against Lady 'Dogs in four games

For only the second time in district, the Lady Bulldogs came up short, falling to Columbus, who also dealt the Yoakum their first district loss, 25-17, 18-25, 25-22, 26-24. Addison Pekar had five kills, one dig, one block; Macie Blakeney had 32 assists, nine digs, two kills, two aces; Deazia Rios added nine digs, five aces, one kill; Destiny Rios tallied eight digs, seven kills, two blocks, one assist; Jayana Phillips got 18 kills, six digs; Leah Muenich chipped in two aces; Madison Gonzales had one dig; Olivia Fojt produced 12 digs, three aces, one kill; Samantha Adamek had three kills, three digs; Macie Williams finished with five digs, two kills, two aces, two blocks.
COLUMBUS, GA
Local mother opens thrift inspired by her son’s dreams before his death

VICTORIA, Texas – Kevin’s Closet opened this summer to commemorate a child’s life and dream. Kevin’s Closet serves as a thrift store with prices as low as $1. Although Kevin’s Closer is a store, Darlene gives as much as she can to less fortunate families. “I tell them, ‘Okay, get whatever you need, try them on, see if they fit,'”...
VICTORIA, TX
Two-vehicle crash kills four on U.S. Highway 59

WHARTON COUNTY, Texas — An investigation is underway into a two-vehicle crash that killed four people Sunday night. The crash happened just after 9:00 p.m. on U.S. Highway 59 and County Road 309. U.S. Highway 59 northbound was closed to through traffic for several hours. A preliminary crash investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety indicates that a 2021...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Shiner football: Refugio rallies to defeat Comanches 38-27

Trailing Shiner 27-25 with less than four minutes left in the game, the Refugio Bobcats avoided a third-straight loss to the Comanches with 13 points in that time span. Jordan King scored on a 45-yard run with the two-point play no good with 3:18 left in the fourth frame. Refugio...
SHINER, TX
Court approves name change of Lavaca County OEM

With the usual meeting held on the second Monday of the month and the day falling on a county holiday (Columbus Day), the Lavaca County Commissioners’ Court met Tuesday morning, Oct. 11, instead. A resolution recognizing the change of the LCOEM was approved by the court and the office...

