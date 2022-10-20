ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Superior, WI

Northland FAN 106.5

Fall 2022 Updates For Twin Ports Interchange Project In Duluth

The season is about to change as late summer-early fall gets ready to quickly become winter. Before you know it, the snow will arrive. While that means the end for many road construction projects around the state, the work on the multi-year Twin Ports Interchange will continue to progress throughout the winter months. Officials with the Minnesota Department of Transportation are ready and have important updates for Northland drivers.
DULUTH, MN
Northland FAN 106.5

Essentia Health Duluth Clinic First Street Building Reopening Skywalk

Essentia Health is in the process of transforming its downtown Duluth medical campus with their project called Vision Northland. According to Essentia, they are investing $900 million to construct a replacement for St. Mary’s Medical Center and clinic space as well as renovate existing buildings on its downtown Duluth campus. The project will build a total of 942,000 square feet of new space.
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Family safe after fire in Gary New Duluth damages home

Sunday fire crews responded to a structure fire in Gary New Duluth at 12:35am. Duluth fire crews report seeing the fire coming from the back deck that climbed two stories. This was a fast moving fire due to the open doors with in the building and the nature of the building’s construction.
DULUTH, MN
Northland FAN 106.5

Downtown Duluth Business Closing Permanently This Week

Sad news for fans of Elevate Wellness. The store's owner just announced that they will be closing for good this month. While this is a sad blow for the downtown Duluth area, there have been some great additions there as of late. Earlier this year, a brand new coffee shop opened. It's called Dream Cloud Coffee Roasters.
DULUTH, MN
drydenwire.com

New US 53/63 Interchange In Trego To Open Tuesday Afternoon

TREGO, WI -- The new US 53/63 interchange in the Washburn County town of Trego is expected to open to traffic the afternoon of Tuesday, Oct. 25, and all US 63, County E and local traffic will use the interchange to access the new roadways constructed during the past two construction seasons.
TREGO, WI
Northland FAN 106.5

Is This Halloween Display Too Disturbing? Someone Left A Note At A Wisconsin Business To Take It Down

October is a spooky month, with many people getting into the spirit of things. I've noticed a ton of really great Halloween decorations around town lately. The super-tall grim reaper has been seen in a lot of places. There's even a werewolf guy that is scaring the pants of people in front yards. I've seen scary clown decorations, blood and gore, and all sorts of gruesome things. Sometimes decorations may go too far, but in this case, I could not believe someone was upset about this particular display.
POPLAR, WI
Northland FAN 106.5

Portland Malt Shoppe Closed For 2022 Season

If you've been outside recently, you don't need me to tell you: winter is here and here to stay. That means, many of our seasonal businesses have or are closing up shop, most recently the famous Portland Malt Shoppe. Another seasonal business, a drive-in serving classics called A & Dubs,...
DULUTH, MN
KSNB Local4

Remembering the Superior office shooting one year later

SUPERIOR, Neb. (KSNB) - It was an emotional day for the city of Superior, and the remembrance all culminated around a brand-new water feature in Lincoln Park. It held extra special importance for one of the victim’s spouses, Kelli Koepke, as she worked with a landscape designer to develop this water feature in the park.
SUPERIOR, WI
Northland FAN 106.5

Is The West Duluth Charley’s Philly Steaks Closed For Good? Here’s What We Know

I recently went to get a philly cheesesteak at Charley's in West Duluth and the lights were shut off. One of my favorite types of food is a philly cheesesteak. I was absolutely crushed when Steak Escape closed in the food court of the Miller Hill Mall (yes, there is one connected to the Taco John's in Cloquet). Charley's then took over the location and it was slowly winning me over. Then that location closed and Yu & J's Grilled Subs opened up shop in the food court.
DULUTH, MN
Northland FAN 106.5

City Of Duluth Looks To Modernize Ordinance Process, Looks For Help

Nothing can last forever; review and change can be good for the process. This is especially true when it comes to government and regulations. That's exactly what the City of Duluth has in mind as they embark on a process to review and update the City Code. Specifically speaking, the Duluth City Code is comprised of the City Charter and Legislative Chapters 1 through 51, which "establish the authority, responsibilities, structures, and processes for the City of Duluth to operate". Big words that essentially summarize the ordinances that govern residents in the community.
DULUTH, MN
Northland FAN 106.5

Iron Range Drug Bust Nets Nearly $100K In Cash, Guns, 26 Pounds Of Marijuana

A drug bust on the Iron Range took a significant amount of drugs, weapons, and cash off the street. It also brought charges for a Virginia man on probation violation charges. The Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force (LSVOTF) executed a search warrant on the Virginia residence of 22-year old Tyler Allen Lawrence on October 18. That search warrant was the result of an investigation that the LSVOTF conducted in coordination with Arrowhead Regional Corrections and the United States Postal Inspectors Office.
VIRGINIA, MN
boreal.org

Windy with thunderstorms as system moves in on Sunday

From the National Weather Service • Duluth • October 21, 2022. A large system will move through the Northland Sunday into Tuesday. This will bring gusty winds and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. We expect showers and storms to develop in the evening and continue through the night. There still remains the possibility that some storms may be strong. Monday will likely still see rain with windy conditions.
