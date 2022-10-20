Read full article on original website
Vitta Pizza’s New Duluth Location Teases Fall Opening Date
Is there a time that pizza doesn't sound good? The answer is no! It always sounds good and that is why the more pizza places we have, the merrier. A new pizza shop is opening in Duluth and soon. If you've driven along Central Entrance lately, you probably know that...
Christmas Movie Filmed In Downtown Duluth Has A Release Date
'Tis the season for romantic Christmas movies and it looks like the holiday movie filmed in Duluth earlier this year is coming out just in time for the season! The film is going to be an instant classic. Earlier this year, Duluthians were incredibly excited when it was revealed that...
Video Of Duluth Schnauzer Goes Viral After It Defends Home From Black Bear
A 12-year-old schnauzer has become a star on the internet after he stands his ground in the face of a black bear. USA Today posted the video to its Twitter and YouTube channel showing the dog from Duluth, Minnesota defending his home. The bear must have been roaming around for...
Fall 2022 Updates For Twin Ports Interchange Project In Duluth
The season is about to change as late summer-early fall gets ready to quickly become winter. Before you know it, the snow will arrive. While that means the end for many road construction projects around the state, the work on the multi-year Twin Ports Interchange will continue to progress throughout the winter months. Officials with the Minnesota Department of Transportation are ready and have important updates for Northland drivers.
Essentia Health Duluth Clinic First Street Building Reopening Skywalk
Essentia Health is in the process of transforming its downtown Duluth medical campus with their project called Vision Northland. According to Essentia, they are investing $900 million to construct a replacement for St. Mary’s Medical Center and clinic space as well as renovate existing buildings on its downtown Duluth campus. The project will build a total of 942,000 square feet of new space.
WDIO-TV
Family safe after fire in Gary New Duluth damages home
Sunday fire crews responded to a structure fire in Gary New Duluth at 12:35am. Duluth fire crews report seeing the fire coming from the back deck that climbed two stories. This was a fast moving fire due to the open doors with in the building and the nature of the building’s construction.
The 26th Annual Taste At Fitger’s Fundraiser Is Postponed Until Next Year
For over 25 years (with a gap during the height of Covid-19) over 40 of the finest restaurants in the Twin Ports would all gather together throughout the historic bluestone walls of the Fitger's Brewery Complex in Duluth to help raise money for the Second Harvest Northern Lakes Foodbank. Every...
Downtown Duluth Business Closing Permanently This Week
Sad news for fans of Elevate Wellness. The store's owner just announced that they will be closing for good this month. While this is a sad blow for the downtown Duluth area, there have been some great additions there as of late. Earlier this year, a brand new coffee shop opened. It's called Dream Cloud Coffee Roasters.
drydenwire.com
New US 53/63 Interchange In Trego To Open Tuesday Afternoon
TREGO, WI -- The new US 53/63 interchange in the Washburn County town of Trego is expected to open to traffic the afternoon of Tuesday, Oct. 25, and all US 63, County E and local traffic will use the interchange to access the new roadways constructed during the past two construction seasons.
drydenwire.com
Court Sentences Former Stone Lake Man On Amended Charge In Hemp Theft Case
WASHBURN COUNTY -- The Court has accepted a plea from Logan Melton, formerly of Stone Lake, WI, to an amended charge in a case that was filed after he allegedly stole hemp plants from a Washburn County hemp farm. DrydenWire Insider. This content is only for paid subscribers to DrydenWire...
Is This Halloween Display Too Disturbing? Someone Left A Note At A Wisconsin Business To Take It Down
October is a spooky month, with many people getting into the spirit of things. I've noticed a ton of really great Halloween decorations around town lately. The super-tall grim reaper has been seen in a lot of places. There's even a werewolf guy that is scaring the pants of people in front yards. I've seen scary clown decorations, blood and gore, and all sorts of gruesome things. Sometimes decorations may go too far, but in this case, I could not believe someone was upset about this particular display.
Portland Malt Shoppe Closed For 2022 Season
If you've been outside recently, you don't need me to tell you: winter is here and here to stay. That means, many of our seasonal businesses have or are closing up shop, most recently the famous Portland Malt Shoppe. Another seasonal business, a drive-in serving classics called A & Dubs,...
KSNB Local4
Remembering the Superior office shooting one year later
SUPERIOR, Neb. (KSNB) - It was an emotional day for the city of Superior, and the remembrance all culminated around a brand-new water feature in Lincoln Park. It held extra special importance for one of the victim’s spouses, Kelli Koepke, as she worked with a landscape designer to develop this water feature in the park.
Famous Dave’s Duluth Relocating From Canal Park to Hermantown
A longtime staple of Duluth's Canal Park area is about to close its doors and reopen over the hill in a completely different city. To be fair, it's about a 15 minute drive away from their current location, but it's still a significant move. What will be a loss to...
Unused Prescription Drug Take-Back Event Happens October 28 In Superior
Unused prescription medications sitting in your medicine chest should be disposed of properly. The opportunity to do that - easily - is coming up on Friday, October 28 in Superior. That's the date of the next scheduled drug take-back event, happening from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM at the Superior Public Library.
Twin Cities Journalist Digs Into Duluth’s Opioid Crisis
I stumbled on a YouTube video where a regional journalist investigated Duluth's opioid problem. Liz Collin is a contributor to Alpha News. They describe themselves as a group of journalists that "bring you the local, state, and national news the mainstream media refuses to report. It's no secret that Duluth...
Is The West Duluth Charley’s Philly Steaks Closed For Good? Here’s What We Know
I recently went to get a philly cheesesteak at Charley's in West Duluth and the lights were shut off. One of my favorite types of food is a philly cheesesteak. I was absolutely crushed when Steak Escape closed in the food court of the Miller Hill Mall (yes, there is one connected to the Taco John's in Cloquet). Charley's then took over the location and it was slowly winning me over. Then that location closed and Yu & J's Grilled Subs opened up shop in the food court.
City Of Duluth Looks To Modernize Ordinance Process, Looks For Help
Nothing can last forever; review and change can be good for the process. This is especially true when it comes to government and regulations. That's exactly what the City of Duluth has in mind as they embark on a process to review and update the City Code. Specifically speaking, the Duluth City Code is comprised of the City Charter and Legislative Chapters 1 through 51, which "establish the authority, responsibilities, structures, and processes for the City of Duluth to operate". Big words that essentially summarize the ordinances that govern residents in the community.
Iron Range Drug Bust Nets Nearly $100K In Cash, Guns, 26 Pounds Of Marijuana
A drug bust on the Iron Range took a significant amount of drugs, weapons, and cash off the street. It also brought charges for a Virginia man on probation violation charges. The Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force (LSVOTF) executed a search warrant on the Virginia residence of 22-year old Tyler Allen Lawrence on October 18. That search warrant was the result of an investigation that the LSVOTF conducted in coordination with Arrowhead Regional Corrections and the United States Postal Inspectors Office.
boreal.org
Windy with thunderstorms as system moves in on Sunday
From the National Weather Service • Duluth • October 21, 2022. A large system will move through the Northland Sunday into Tuesday. This will bring gusty winds and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. We expect showers and storms to develop in the evening and continue through the night. There still remains the possibility that some storms may be strong. Monday will likely still see rain with windy conditions.
