Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
School meals: 'Holiday hunger' payments to continue until March 2023
So-called "holiday hunger" payments for more than 100,000 children are to continue until March 2023. The payments of £27 each fortnight are made to families during school holidays in place of free school meals. A long term plan to continue the payments until 2025 has not yet been agreed...
wonkhe.com
Registration time at OfS
At the heart of the way that the Office for Students regulates the HE sector in England is its register. Gaining entry to the register requires providers to demonstrate certain qualities and to adhere to certain behaviors. The system of conditions is predicated on the register and the ultimate sanctions are linked to it.
wonkhe.com
What is Liz Truss’ higher education legacy?
Every British Prime Minister leaves their mark on the higher education system. To talk about universities and other providers is usually electorally popular – it plays into narratives about aspiration and choice, about the possibility of skilled and well paid work, about British exceptionalism (our “world class” universities), about innovation and growth, and about local pride.
Comments / 0