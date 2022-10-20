The confrontation that happened in this week’s The Handmaid’s Tale seemed inevitable from the start of the series. June (Elisabeth Moss) and Serena (Yvonne Strahovski) have been on a collision course for a very long time. There have been a couple detours and this season sought to up the tension between them. Thus, they had a serious confrontation and, luckily, it did not disappoint. This is in contrast to the rest of the season, which seem to be meandering from one plot point to the next in anticipation of this moment. Now that it has finally arrived, the show returned to form by firing on all storytelling cylinders.

