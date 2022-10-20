Read full article on original website
Related
comicon.com
Advance Review: ‘Mega Centurions: Mega No More’ #4 Astounds
The Mega Centurions are Earth’s former champions. Now powerless after stopping an invasion they see themselves teaming up with an old foe, The Grey Knight. However, a new foe comes with tidings that will shock both the Centurions and the Knight. Yet, what news could be worse than a minimum wage job?
comicon.com
The Law Of Equivalent Exchange Ch 52: “Lord Of The Demon’s Lair”
As Ed begins to hatch a plan to get himself, Lin, and Envy out of Gluttony’s “stomach”, Scar and Mei Chang follow Al and Gluttony into the catacombs. More revelations will surely follow! Meanwhile, Tim and Patrick find that, like Ed and Lin, they have differing understanding of how Envy works and how all those souls came to make up his body. And Patrick hits on a new slogan for the podcast!
Tom Welling celebrating unique moment of 'Winchesters'/'Professionals' nights
Tom Welling discusses his Tuesday nights on The CW where he's starring in both "Professionals" and "The Winchesters."
comicon.com
TV Review: ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 5, Episode 7
The confrontation that happened in this week’s The Handmaid’s Tale seemed inevitable from the start of the series. June (Elisabeth Moss) and Serena (Yvonne Strahovski) have been on a collision course for a very long time. There have been a couple detours and this season sought to up the tension between them. Thus, they had a serious confrontation and, luckily, it did not disappoint. This is in contrast to the rest of the season, which seem to be meandering from one plot point to the next in anticipation of this moment. Now that it has finally arrived, the show returned to form by firing on all storytelling cylinders.
comicon.com
Streaming And Screaming: ‘The Babadook’
Six years after the death of her husband, Amelia struggles to discipline her ‘out of control’ 6 year-old Samuel – a son she finds difficult to love. Samuel’s dreams are plagued by a monster he believes is coming to kill them both. When a disturbing storybook called ‘The Babadook’ turns up at their house, Samuel is convinced that the Babadook is the creature he’s been dreaming about. And when Amelia begins to see glimpses of the creature herself, it slowly dawns on her that the thing Samuel has been warning her about may well be real.
comicon.com
Lady Qi’ra Stands Front And Center In ‘Star Wars: Hidden Empire’ Connecting Variant
This November, the final part of Charle Soule’s game changing trilogy of Star Wars stories set between Episodes V and VI will begin in Star Wars: Hidden Empire. Breakout character Lady Qi’ra is front and center, as the Crimson Dawn continues their war with the Empire and its Sith leaders.
comicon.com
Not Your Final Girl Podcast- LIVE! on Halloween: Ghostwatch (1992) & WNUF Halloween Special (2013) w/ Lesley Manning and Chris LaMartina
October is finally here, and boy do Candace and Ariel have some spooky season programming for you. Live from Not Your Final Girl HQ (not really, but we’re suspending our disbelief here), we are talking about two phenomenal Halloween specials – iconic and terrifying “live” broadcast Ghostwatch (1992), and acerbic “live” news special WNUF Halloween Special (2013) – with their respective filmmakers, Lesley Manning and Chris LaMartina.
comicon.com
Director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy Joins Damon Lindelof For Surprise ‘Star Wars’ Project
Surprise! Damon Lindelof is developing a Star Wars film project. Deadline reports the Watchmen showrunner has been co-writing a Star Wars script with an unnamed partner for sometime and the project has recruited Ms. Marvel episode director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy to helm whatever it turns out to be. Although it is still early going, the site’s source claimed “it was important to Lucasfilm and Lindelof that a director be brought on so that person’s own vision for where they see this story headed gets included in the script.”
comicon.com
‘One Piece Odyssey’ Releases Seven Minute Gameplay Trailer Set In Alabasta
Bandai-Namco’s One Piece Odyssey sees One Piece to join the list of shonen anime with their own J-RPG, alongside series like Dragon Ball Z and Fairy Tail. While the quality of these games have varied, One Piece Odyssey certainly looks decent so far. Though Odyssey has its own original...
comicon.com
‘The Ballad Of Halo Jones Omnibus’: One Of Alan Moore’s Great Early Works – Recoloured And Complete For The First Time
New omnibus edition of the colour version of The Ballad of Halo Jones by Alan Moore and Ian Gibson comes out in January 2023 – you might already have it, but you’re still going to want and need it. We’ve all got them, the things we buy and...
comicon.com
Alan Moore Book Club: ‘Illuminations’ – Not Even Legend
This column of posts will deal with the stories in Alan Moore’s new collection Illuminations. Some of these stories are old and some are new. The reader surmises that the stories in this collection might not be presented in the order in which they were written. While the first story was published in 1988, the second one jumps to the present as it refers to the pandemic lockdowns. At sixteen pages long, “Not Even Legend” is the shortest story in the book and whereas the first story was written in a baroque and serious metier, this second entry is written in Moore’s gently bemused and observational style.
comicon.com
The White Wolf Strikes: Reviewing ‘Captain America: Symbol Of Truth’ #6
‘Captain America: Symbol of Truth’ is one-hundred precent a Captain America story through the lens of Sam Wilson which is a fantastic thing to see, as it explores a lot of pressing long-time and still happening issues. A solid action story with some great political thriller DNA, pitting the hero against an unseen enemy in a deadly game of cat and mouse.
comicon.com
A Look At ‘American Horror Story’ Season 11, Episode 1
After ten seasons on the air, it would be difficult for any show to do something new and different. American Horror Story has built up a reputation of taking its viewers into uncharted territory in order to explore unique stories and settings. So, it seems strange that for its eleventh season it would tell a tale in New York City — and yet it somehow had a season premiere that was both refreshing and offered something about the Big Apple that hadn’t been focused on before.
comicon.com
Batman Breaks Into The Fortress Of Solitude In ‘Batman: Fortress’ #6
Having finally located the Fortress of Solitude, Batman and his hastily assembled allies quickly discover that it is as deadly as it is awe-inspiring. With an alien force holding the world hostage while the heroes hunt for Superman, can the Dark Knight find a weapon to repel the invaders? Or will his ragtag team succumb to dysfunction and betrayal before they can save the world?
Comments / 0