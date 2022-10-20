Read full article on original website
Cowboys Blank PiratesHardin-Simmons UniversityGeorgetown, TX
HSU Cowboy Football Hit The Road To Take On SouthwesternHardin-Simmons UniversityGeorgetown, TX
Killeen Divided over Renaming of Fort HoodLarry LeaseKilleen, TX
Texas UFO witness believes craft shut his cell phone camera offRoger MarshKilleen, TX
Cornhole tournament benefits Temple Memorial Pediatric CenterTracy GladneyTexarkana, AR
Fort Hood is bringing the family fun this weekend!
FORT HOOD, Texas (FOX 44) – Fort Hood is hosting some weekend events that are fun for the whole family! The Cowboys 4 Heroes event will take place this Saturday, from 10:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. There will be free barbecue, a car show and many family-friendly activities at the Phantom Warrior Center. Cowboys 4 […]
$2,999,999 Absolutely Stunning Home in Austin Boasts Resort Style Backyard with Sweeping Views of The Lake and The Hill Country
13209 Zen Gardens Way Home in Austin, Texas for Sale. 13209 Zen Gardens Way, Austin, Texas is an absolutely stunning home in the heart of Steiner Ranch in the Gated Community with sweeping views of Lake Austin and the hill country. This Home in Austin offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 5,700 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 13209 Zen Gardens Way, please contact Tara Usrey (Phone: 512-635-2731) at Realty Austin for full support and perfect service.
Sage Meadows residents in Temple gathering signatures ahead of Thursday's city council meeting
TEMPLE, Texas — Thursday's city council meeting in Temple is sure to be a good one. A number of homeowners from the Sage Meadows community plan on attending to contest plan for a 180-unit apartment complex that might be built. Even if anyone can't attend, they can still make...
Black Daisy says goodbye to its Waco location | China Spring, online stores remain open
WACO, Texas — Popular indie alternative clothing store, known for empowering women, Black Daisy will be closing its Waco doors but will be going out with a bang as they host their Halloween Sip n Shop. The event will be on Oct. 22 hosted at its 1124 Washington Ave....
The ultimate garage & estate sale guide for this weekend
Don't miss the great deals at these yard and estate sales around Waco.
Robinson Family Farm Reopens after fire
TEMPLE, Texas (Fox 44) — One week ago today, half the parking lot of the Robinson Family Farm was set ablaze by what officials are initially reporting as an improperly discarded cigarette. In total, the fire torched 73 cars. The Robinson family says it’s a day they will never...
WACO Community School District Accepting Community Christmas Applications
With the holidays approaching, the WACO community hopes to continue their tradition of providing families in need with Christmas gifts. Program Organizer Chris Conrad was no stranger to the spirit of giving when she took over. Conrad was helping families in Washington through HACAP, a community action agency, prior to...
Woman loses wedding ring at Baylor Homecoming Parade
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A local woman is asking for help after she lost her wedding ring at the Baylor University Homecoming Parade Saturday morning. Tina Wilson, who has been married to her husband for six years, says she lost her wedding ring throwing candy off of the Central Texas Helping Hands float.
Temple nonprofit Feed My Sheep recognized by Texas governor
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Dozens of Central Texas’ most vulnerable line up each day at Feed My Sheep to receive a warm meal, which is always accompanied by a smile. Created in 2010, the nonprofit provides resources to the Central Texas homeless community, including food, medical services, laundry facilities and more.
Firefighters in Bell County extinguish large grass fire north of Temple
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Bell County Fire Fighters on Friday afternoon extinguished a large grass fire in Pendleton, a community north of Temple. Structures in the area of Cleghorn, Rose Hall, and Old Howard were reportedly in the fire’s path. This is a developing story.
Harker Heights Fire Department Creates Shadowbox For Fallen Comrade
WEST, TEXAS (FOX 44) – The Harker Heights Fire Department traveled to West this week with a shadowbox to honor one of their fallen co-workers, Cole Simmons. Speaking with Cole Simmon’s mom, Christa, the main feeling she has seeing her son’s display is pride. “Nobody disliked Cole. He was such a sweet boy,” said Christa. […]
What’s the story behind Snake Island on Lady Bird Lake?
It’s not labeled on maps or recognized in official documents, but most kayakers who have explored Lady Bird Lake east of I-35 can tell you about the forest in the middle of the lake — Snake Island. KUT listener Alex Kane wanted to know more: What’s on it?...
1,000+ acre property holds One Day Land Sale Oct 15
Southland Marketing and Development, Inc. marketed and conducted a one-day Land Sale for a 1,000+ acre development off of FM 2843 just west of Mustang Creek Ranch on property formerly owned by Double B Wildlife Ranch. Southland brought potential buyers from as far away as California to purchase 2.5 acre...
PHOTOS — High school football Week 9 around Waco, Central Texas
PHOTOS: Take a look at high school football scenes from around the Waco and Centex area on Oct. 21, 2022. #txhsfb #TribFridayNight.
Fall Stand Down and Community Triage coming to Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Killeen says it is proud to assist Operation Stand Down Central Texas once again at the 9th annual Fall Stand Down and Community Triage. The event is this Saturday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Killeen Civic and Conference...
Austin Curls: Natural Curl Artist Helping Austin One Curl At A Time
Jasmin Todd, the master stylist/curl specialist of Austin Curls, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry to tell us about what they offer and more. “We offer a unique service demonstrating a niche type of salon for curly hair. We encourage the curl through our cutting, color, and styling services. We treat and care for every client’s unique curl pattern and texture.”
Boil water notice issued for Belton neighborhood
BELTON, Texas — A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for a Belton neighborhood, located west of the southbound I-35 frontage road and north of E. 6th Ave. The area is shown on a map below. The notice was reportedly issued due to repairs on a ruptured water...
A first of its’ kind house being built in Elgin
Texas’ first modular berm-style home is being built in Elgin.Husband and wife Jeff Blatt and Tara Kaye embarked on this housing expedition to cut costs and to feel more bonded with nature on a non-restricted piece of land, unaffiliated with Homeowners Association (HOA). Blatt believes there are several advantages to having this unique form of habitation.“This (house) is going to last 50 to 100 years,” Blatt said. “It’ll be 70% less heating and air costs than a traditional home, 60% less construction materials to build this house, and we’re going to have this connection with nature out here as well.”A berm-style home ...
Bastrop, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Bastrop, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Lockhart High School football team will have a game with Bastrop High School on October 21, 2022, 17:00:00.
Warning Notice! Belton Texas Has Been Ordered To Boil Water
UPDATE Saturday, October 22, 11:52 AM: City of Belton spokesman Paul Romer reports that the precautionary boil notice has been lifted. Belton, Texas please don’t hate me for this, because I know I hate writing annoying articles but this one is necessary. A boil water notice has been issued for neighborhoods in Belton unfortunately the notices are in response to repair on a Repsher Watermain.
