NewsChannel 36
Meet Monkey, WENY's SPCA Pet of the Week!
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Meet Monkey, WENY's Pet of the Week from the Chemung County Humane Society and SPCA!. Monkey is a two-month-old female, domestic shorthair kitten who is looking for an adventure and snuggle buddy. Due to her young age, she is suitable for all types of households, such as ones with other dogs, cats, and children. She is young enough that she can adjust to all different types of circumstances.
wellsvillesun.com
VIDEO: Recruiting junior firefighters is a priority for Allegany County
Watch the recent recruitment action at the Friendship Fire Department. Volunteer firefighters and EMS ranks have fallen by 50% since 2002. The Junior Firefighter Recruitment Camp was held on October 8, 2022 at the Friendship Fire Department in Friendship, NY. Organized by Leadership Allegany, in cooperation with the Allegany County...
Buffalo ReUse Closing
Buffalo ReUse announced Saturday on Facebook that the business will soon be closing. According to the post, Buffalo ReUse lost its lease and will not be relocating to another site.
wellsvillesun.com
New barbershop on ASC Campus: Pioneer Cuts officially opens
Gabriel Dueño stands in front of the mural in Pioneer Cuts, the new barbershop at Alfred State located in Pioneer Center. ALFRED, NY, October 24, 2022 – Pioneer Cuts, a new barbershop located in the Pioneer Center at Alfred State College, has officially opened. The space will give students the opportunity to get a fresh cut right on campus.
Multiple fire companies responded to a fire in Bethany on Sunday
GENESEE COUNTY, N.Y. — Multiple fire companies responded to a fire at Baskin Livestock in Genesee County on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. The fire spread from the building to a nearby trailer. Close to 10 fire companies responded to the fire to help battle the flames. Among the crews were Bethany, Alexander, Town of Batavia, City Fast Team, Stafford, Pavilion, LeRoy, Wyoming and Attica.
WHEC TV-10
3-Alarm fire at Baskin Livestock in Genesee County
BETHANY, N.Y. – There was a 3-alarm fire at Baskin Livestock in Bethany on Sunday. According to Bethany Fire Chief Jeff Fluker, it is believed the fire started in the separator that separates food from paper, about seven people were working at the time of the fire. When the...
wellsvillesun.com
Wellsville Sea Lions hold off Livonia capture second LCAA Championship
BATH — If there was anything that the Sea Lions could take away from their performance of epic proportions on Saturday, it’s this — they’re ready to defend their Sectional title in the water. In Bath, Wellsville was simply unstoppable. Although the Livonia Lady Bulldogs were...
wellsvillesun.com
James A. Stevens, 59, Fairport NY
Jim was born in Wellsville, NY on March 20, 1963. He passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at the age of 59. He battled prostate cancer for the past 3 years with the same effort and determination he put into everything he accomplished in his shortened but full life.
New Goodwill location opened at Southgate Plaza in West Seneca
WEST SENECA, N.Y. — Goodwill of Western New York has opened its newest retail store and donation center. It's located in Southgate Plaza in West Seneca. The 12,000-square-foot facility replaces Goodwill's former store on Seneca Street. There will be a drive-up donation area and even a satellite office for...
Buffalo Restaurant Finally Updates Hours and WNY is Thrilled
Most people go out to eat on a Friday and Saturday night. Sometimes a Thursday is a sneaky popular night for people to go out to a local restaurant in Western New York. During the summer and fall, however, really any day of the week is a popular day to go out and sometimes because of schedules, people find that a Tuesday or Wednesday is the best night to go out to eat.
Driving Hazard in South Buffalo is Scaring Unsuspecting Drivers
There's an old saying in Western New York. "There's winter then there's construction season." Summer has come to an end, other than the 70-degree temperatures we will be experiencing today and tomorrow, which means construction season is winding down. Over recent years, I've noticed more construction taking place during the...
Michael Myers Appears All Over Zillow House in Hamburg, New York
Halloween lovers you will love this house in Hamburg, New York featuring Michael Myers! This is awesome. If you are scrolling on Zillow looking at houses (don't worry--we all do it even though we aren't trying to buy a house) you might get a good laugh out of these pictures.
buffaloscoop.com
Holiday tradition returns with 37th annual Christmas in the Country Artisan Market
A grand Western New York tradition like no other, the Christmas in the Country Artisan Market celebrates its 37rd season when it returns to the Hamburg Fairgrounds Nov. 3-6. Patrons will discover more than 450 artisans spread out over five buildings, sample the area’s finest spirits and wines and enjoy a food truck rodeo for dining. Patrons can connect and interact directly with the creators of countless product lines at the event.
wellsvillesun.com
Saturday morning barn fire in Wyoming: $2 million in damages
The Wyoming County Office of Emergency Services says a barn fire Saturday morning may have damages hitting $2 million. Brian Meyers, Director of Fire and Emergency Management said the blaze struck Whisper Brook Properties, LLC and located at 2830 Sodom Road in Gainesville. In a press statement issued Sunday morning, officials said the owners were alerted to the fire by an explosion coming from the barn. The 40 x 60 structure attached to the main 200 x 70 foot barn was totally involved in fire when firefighters arrived. Firefighters were able to limit the spread to the remainder of the main barn. A second barn located nearby sustained some damage but remains functional.
WHEC TV-10
Multiple departments battle house fire in Scottsville
SCOTTSVILLE, N.Y. Late Saturday afternoon, multiple departments battled a fire in Scottsville. It happened just before 4:30 p.m. Henrietta and Scottsville fire departments along with Monroe County deputies responded to a call for a structure fire. They were able to contain the fire from spreading outside the home. Nobody was...
Story Behind Weird Sad Face Sign In Western New York
If you have taken a ride through the Southtowns here in Western New York you might have driven past a weird sad face and thought what is up with that?. The sad face sign is nailed to a tree at the corner of Omphalius Road and Cole Road Boston, New York.
wellsvillesun.com
NY Landquest: Horse-lover’s dream come true in Bolivar, NY Must see slideshow
Log Home with Stable Barn and Indoor Riding Arena on 11 acres. . This beautiful 2 bedroom log home has amazing views of the valley! You will love the awesome ambience feeling as soon as you walk into the home! The stable barn has horse stalls, and has water and electricity. There are fenced-in pastures. The fencing consists of treated posts with steel tubing. Also, there is a 52 x 100 block foundation riding arena, and the arena is in great condition. The acreage consists of some wooded areas, and overgrown fields. Several acres could be utilized for additional pastureland.
Christmas in the Country Artisan Market returns to The Fairgrounds in Hamburg
Celebrating its 37th season, the artisan market will run from November 3 to November 6 at The Fairgrounds in Hamburg.
Schuyler County Sheriff warns of hoodie scam
SCHUYLER COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – To add to the army of scams already sweeping the Southern Tier, the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of another one that arrives via texts. The Sheriff’s Office announced that some people may receive a text message that claims it’s from the department. The message says that the […]
foodgressing.com
Buffalo Restaurant Week 2022 New York: Menus Highlights, Dates
Buffalo Restaurant Week 2022 returns October 24 – 30, 2022. This flavorful seven-day celebration is presented in partnership with the Western New York Chapter of the New York State Restaurant Association. Buffalo Restaurant Week will be your opportunity to chow down on signature lunch and dinner dishes from many...
