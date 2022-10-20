ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

Wilmington eases sidewalk café restrictions for bars and nightclubs

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Eating alfresco is one of the perks of living in the coastal climate in southeastern North Carolina. In downtown Wilmington, restaurants and bars will now have the same opportunities to offer their customers an outdoor option. Wilmington City Council has agreed that the previous code permitting...
ILM tallies record number of departing passengers in September

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington International Airport is as busy as ever. According to ILM, they set a new record number of departing passengers for a single month in September with 51,548 travelers. That marks a 14-percent increase over the previous record. The airport currently serves four major...
Jody Greene voluntarily resigns as Columbus County Sheriff

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Former Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene has voluntarily resigned. The decision came Monday morning around 11:05 a.m. during a hearing being held at the Columbus County Courthouse, which was filled to the brim with residents, local civil rights activists, the state NAACP, and Columbus County NAACP.
What’s on the ballot? A look beyond the candidates in the Cape Fear

CAPE FEAR REGION, NC (WWAY) — Several places in the Cape Fear have referendums on the ballot that could impact taxpayers this election cycle. Booze is on the ballot in Bladen County. Voters will decide whether or not Bladen will remain a dry county with the option of voting for or against allowing the sale of malt beverages and unfortified wine in the unincorporated areas of the county. Residents will also vote on a 0.25% local sales and use tax increase.
McDonald’s announces return of McRib for ‘Farewell Tour’

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — McDonald’s fans rejoice — the McRib is coming back on Halloween!. The chain made the announcement on Monday, accompanied by some less-exciting news: this will be the McRib’s Farewell Tour. The McRib has been a seasonal item since first being introduced in...
“Art with Heart” raises nearly 40k for Southport New Hope Clinic

Southport, NC (WWAY) – It was an afternoon of art, music, and dancing in Southport over the weekend, held to support a free clinic. New Hope Clinic partnered with Brunswick Arts Council to bring some of the best local artwork together, which was sold to the highest bidder to raise money for the health center.
13 Best Restaurants in Wilmington, NC

The historic and picturesque beach city of Wilmington, North Carolina possesses a rich background, complete with horse-drawn carriages parading through downtown and even a World War II battleship (aptly named Battleship North Carolina)!. Wilmington also has a thriving arts district full of cultural appreciation. The local restaurants are also superb...
Bands, brews and BBQ take over Belville Riverwalk Park

BELVILLE, NC (WWAY) – The Bands, Brews, and BBQ Festival returned to Brunswick County over the weekend after a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic. Hundreds gathered at Belville Riverwalk Park on Saturday to enjoy award-winning BBQ, music, and ale. Some festival-goers sampled BBQ and local craft beer while...
PHOTOS: Wiener dogs take over North Carolina beach for races and chaos

TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WGHP) — Beachgoers got a treat this weekend in North Carolina, as their stroll on the beach might have been disrupted by dachshunds!. On Saturday, NCWeens held their second annual “beach takeover” where over thirty dachshunds from across North Carolina came together for races, fun and to cause chaos at a wiener dog party for the ages!
Leland Fire/Rescue officially orders new fire engine

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The Leland Fire/Rescue is adding a new fire engine to their fleet. Their Engine 53 has been ordered, nearly three months after members of the group traveled to Louisiana for a pre-construction meeting on the new fire truck. This $800,000 engine is set up differently...
Buoy positions cause safety concerns during dredging projects

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – From beach renourishment projects to clearing waterways of built-up sand, dredging is common in Southeastern North Carolina. But there are some safety concerns with buoys in the inlets, like the Lockwood Folly Inlet or Carolina Beach Inlet, before, during and after dredging. The U.S. Army...
UPDATE: Victims identified in Bladen County shooting

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – Three people were shot in a vacant lot early Sunday morning in Bladen County. According to Bladen County Sheriff Jim McVicker, deputies responded to a report of shots fired around 2:30 am, near the intersection of Center and Twisted Hickory roads just outside Dublin.
