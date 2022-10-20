Read full article on original website
WECT
Wilmington eases sidewalk café restrictions for bars and nightclubs
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Eating alfresco is one of the perks of living in the coastal climate in southeastern North Carolina. In downtown Wilmington, restaurants and bars will now have the same opportunities to offer their customers an outdoor option. Wilmington City Council has agreed that the previous code permitting...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Salvation Army Cape Fear accepting Angel Child applications for one more week
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– The Salvation Army of Cape Fear is now taking applications for its Angel Tree Program. The organization uses the campaign to assist those who may not be able to provide their children with presents on Christmas morning. The application period for this year’s drive opened earlier...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
ILM tallies record number of departing passengers in September
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington International Airport is as busy as ever. According to ILM, they set a new record number of departing passengers for a single month in September with 51,548 travelers. That marks a 14-percent increase over the previous record. The airport currently serves four major...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Jody Greene voluntarily resigns as Columbus County Sheriff
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Former Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene has voluntarily resigned. The decision came Monday morning around 11:05 a.m. during a hearing being held at the Columbus County Courthouse, which was filled to the brim with residents, local civil rights activists, the state NAACP, and Columbus County NAACP.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
What’s on the ballot? A look beyond the candidates in the Cape Fear
CAPE FEAR REGION, NC (WWAY) — Several places in the Cape Fear have referendums on the ballot that could impact taxpayers this election cycle. Booze is on the ballot in Bladen County. Voters will decide whether or not Bladen will remain a dry county with the option of voting for or against allowing the sale of malt beverages and unfortified wine in the unincorporated areas of the county. Residents will also vote on a 0.25% local sales and use tax increase.
wnewsj.com
‘Problem house’ on Truesdell officials say contained stolen items, now condemned as ‘filthy’, unfit/unsafe to live in
WILMINGTON — Some stolen candy and tools started a chain of events leading to the long-awaited end of a longtime “problem house” and “eyesore” according to city officials. One person was arrested and another suspect is being sought after a burglary followed by the execution...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
McDonald’s announces return of McRib for ‘Farewell Tour’
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — McDonald’s fans rejoice — the McRib is coming back on Halloween!. The chain made the announcement on Monday, accompanied by some less-exciting news: this will be the McRib’s Farewell Tour. The McRib has been a seasonal item since first being introduced in...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
“Art with Heart” raises nearly 40k for Southport New Hope Clinic
Southport, NC (WWAY) – It was an afternoon of art, music, and dancing in Southport over the weekend, held to support a free clinic. New Hope Clinic partnered with Brunswick Arts Council to bring some of the best local artwork together, which was sold to the highest bidder to raise money for the health center.
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in Wilmington, NC
The historic and picturesque beach city of Wilmington, North Carolina possesses a rich background, complete with horse-drawn carriages parading through downtown and even a World War II battleship (aptly named Battleship North Carolina)!. Wilmington also has a thriving arts district full of cultural appreciation. The local restaurants are also superb...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Bands, brews and BBQ take over Belville Riverwalk Park
BELVILLE, NC (WWAY) – The Bands, Brews, and BBQ Festival returned to Brunswick County over the weekend after a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic. Hundreds gathered at Belville Riverwalk Park on Saturday to enjoy award-winning BBQ, music, and ale. Some festival-goers sampled BBQ and local craft beer while...
WECT
Trask Family Farms collaborates with UNCW to create a unique corn maze experience
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Trask Family Farms is focused on growing a new form of fun for the whole family, just in time for Halloween. Many people have yearly traditions for Halloween, and this farm hopes people add “corn maze” to their list of fall activities. The farm...
WECT
Free fillings, tooth removals and cleanings to be offered at free dental clinic
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Mt. Calvary Center for Leadership Development has announced a free mobile dental clinic for people with or without insurance on Friday, Nov. 11 and Saturday, Nov. 12 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The clinic, hosted by Mt. Calvary and Wrightsville Baptist Church, will be...
My Fox 8
PHOTOS: Wiener dogs take over North Carolina beach for races and chaos
TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WGHP) — Beachgoers got a treat this weekend in North Carolina, as their stroll on the beach might have been disrupted by dachshunds!. On Saturday, NCWeens held their second annual “beach takeover” where over thirty dachshunds from across North Carolina came together for races, fun and to cause chaos at a wiener dog party for the ages!
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Leland Fire/Rescue officially orders new fire engine
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The Leland Fire/Rescue is adding a new fire engine to their fleet. Their Engine 53 has been ordered, nearly three months after members of the group traveled to Louisiana for a pre-construction meeting on the new fire truck. This $800,000 engine is set up differently...
2 new movies filming in NC with combined budgets of $30 million; settings in Wilmington and Charlotte
North Carolina officials announced on Friday two new movies are filming in the state with a combined budget of $30 million.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Road closures expected this week around Canal Drive due to abnormally high tides
CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Several road closures are expected at times this week due to higher than normal tides. A new moon cycle starting Tuesday combined with the moon reaching ‘perigee’ — its closest point of approach to the Earth during the month — will lead to the flooding concerns.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Jody Greene says he is still running for Columbus Co. sheriff hours after resigning
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Former Columbus County sheriff Jody Greene says he will continue to campaign for re-election the same day he resigned from his position as sheriff in the county according to a post on Facebook. Monday morning, Greene resigned around 11:05 a.m. during a hearing being...
North Carolina lands 2 new movies set to film in Charlotte area, New Hanover County
Two feature films will be made in North Carolina thanks to approval from the North Carolina Department of Commerce.
foxwilmington.com
Buoy positions cause safety concerns during dredging projects
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – From beach renourishment projects to clearing waterways of built-up sand, dredging is common in Southeastern North Carolina. But there are some safety concerns with buoys in the inlets, like the Lockwood Folly Inlet or Carolina Beach Inlet, before, during and after dredging. The U.S. Army...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
UPDATE: Victims identified in Bladen County shooting
BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – Three people were shot in a vacant lot early Sunday morning in Bladen County. According to Bladen County Sheriff Jim McVicker, deputies responded to a report of shots fired around 2:30 am, near the intersection of Center and Twisted Hickory roads just outside Dublin.
