The tragic deaths of 80s TV stars Robert Urich and his wife led their son to become a doctor
Robert Urich in 1973Credit: ABC Television; Public Domain Image. Robert Urich (1946 - 2002) was an 80s heartthrob who was mostly known for his prolific television works although he acted in a few movies as well.
Hilma review – Sweden’s mystical outsider artist gets feelgood biopic
Film candyman Lasse Hallström has delivered a cloying but well performed version of the life of Swedish painter Hilma af Klint
Actor Leslie Jordan dies following crash
(KTLA) – “Will & Grace” star Leslie Jordan has died, his agent confirmed Monday. Police said Jordan’s car crashed into a building in Hollywood at 9:30 a.m. Law enforcement sources told TMZ that Jordan appeared to have suffered some type of medical emergency. Jordan was declared...
