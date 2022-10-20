The Norwegian Institute of Public Health has discovered an outbreak caused by the bacterium Listeria monocytogenes. So far, infection has been detected in four people. The samples were taken between February and August this year (2022). The four people are aged 50 – 90, two women and two men, and they live in Nordland, Trøndelag, Oslo and Viken. All have been hospitalized.

