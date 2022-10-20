Read full article on original website
outbreaknewstoday.com
Swine flu: H3N2v case reported in Michigan
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention , via the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports a human infection with a novel influenza A virus (influenza A(H3N2) variant (A(H3N2)v) virus). The patient is <18 years of age, was not hospitalized, and has recovered from their illness. An investigation...
outbreaknewstoday.com
Dominican Republic reports first case of confirmed cholera
The Ministry of Public Health and Social Assistance (MISPAS) through the Vice Ministry of Collective Health and the General Directorate of Epidemiology (DIGEPI), notifies the population that the first imported case of cholera in the country has been confirmed. The suspected case was timely detected the day after the patient...
outbreaknewstoday.com
Florida dengue: Two local cases of dengue fever confirmed
In a follow-up on the locally transmitted dengue fever cases in Florida this year, the Florida Department of Health in Broward County issued a mosquito-borne illness alert for Broward County Friday. Two local cases of Dengue fever have been confirmed. Dengue is a virus spread through mosquito bites by Aedes...
outbreaknewstoday.com
Norway: Smoked salmon suspected as source of listeriosis outbreak
The Norwegian Institute of Public Health has discovered an outbreak caused by the bacterium Listeria monocytogenes. So far, infection has been detected in four people. The samples were taken between February and August this year (2022). The four people are aged 50 – 90, two women and two men, and they live in Nordland, Trøndelag, Oslo and Viken. All have been hospitalized.
News-Medical.net
Booster vaccinations in the elderly lead to impaired neutralization of SARS-CoV-2 and atypical B cells
In a recent study published on the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers examine neutralizing antibody responses against the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in individuals aged 70 or above who had received two primary doses of the AZD1222 (ChAdOx1 nCov-19) vaccine, followed by one booster dose of either the BNT162b2 or mRNA-1273 messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccine.
outbreaknewstoday.com
Uganda Ebola: 14 cases reported in Kampala in last 48 hours
The Uganda Ministry of Health reported 15 additional Ebola disease, caused by Sudan virus, bringing the total confirmed cases in the current outbreak to 90. The death toll remains at 28. Minister of Health, Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng Ocero tweeted: Yesterday 23rd Oct 2022, nine (9) individuals were confirmed positive...
outbreaknewstoday.com
Cholera cases up 286% in the Philippines through first nine months
Philippines health officials reported in an update today that the number of cumulative cholera cases have risen to 3,890 through October 1. This is an increase of 286 percent compared to the same period in 2021 when 1,009 cases were reported. The death toll from cholera is up 640 percent...
