Man forced out of his vehicle at gunpoint in The Loop
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was forced out of his vehicle at gunpoint in The Loop early Monday morning. Police said the 38-year-old man was sitting inside his Nissan Altima, in the 100 block of W. Monroe around 3:15 a.m., when he was approached by two offenders The offenders forced the victim out of the car by showing a gun and then drove away. The victim was not injured. No arrests have been made. Police are investigating.
Chicago man shot and killed in front of Greyhound bus station where he worked
A gunman fatally shot someone Monday in front of a Greyhound bus station in Chicago after the victim got out of a car, police said.
Chicago police release surveillance video of man wanted in USPS letter carrier attack
The photo is better quality and shows the tattoos police referenced in their description.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man led police on high-speed chase, drove into oncoming traffic at 95 mph in stolen car: prosecutors
OAK BROOK, Ill. - Bond has been set for a Chicago man accused of leading officers on a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle. Jelani Pinkston, 22, was charged with one count of aggravated fleeing and eluding and possession of a stolen motor vehicle. At about 10:31 p.m. on Oct....
cwbchicago.com
How much prison time do people get for carjacking in Chicago? Here’s a look.
Carjackings have been making headlines in Chicago for nearly two years. But what is the punishment for a carjacker convicted of hijacking someone’s vehicle in Cook County?. According to sentencing data from the Cook County State’s Attorney’s office, defendants convicted of hijacking charges between January 2017 and the end of 2021 received an average sentence of 9.4 years. Kim Foxx assumed leadership of the office in December 2016.
Chicago bloody weekend sees over 50 shot, including 14-year-old boy on playground, 5 at drag racing incident
Chicago police said that over the weekend there were 51 people shot, 10 fatally, including three men with gang affiliations during a street racing takeover incident.
South Shore car thefts: At least 6 Kia and Hyundai model cars stolen within days, Chicago police say
Police say the victims parked their vehicles on the street or in a parking lot, and when they returned their car was gone.
1 Fatally Shot During Argument at Greyhound Bus Station on Near West Side
Police are searching for whoever fatally shot one person during an argument Monday morning at a Greyhound bus station on Chicago's Near West Side, authorities said. The shooting was reported at approximately 11:18 a.m. at the Greyhound bus terminal, 608 W. Harrison St. According to authorities, the victim, who is believed to be a Greyhound employee, parked his vehicle in front of the terminal, exited and was confronted by an unknown offender.
cwbchicago.com
Man fired a gun, shooting his own cane, on busy Loop street corner, prosecutors say
Prosecutors say a man fired a gun on a busy downtown Chicago street corner Saturday evening, damaging his walking cane but injuring no one. Witnesses flagged down a Chicago police officer around 6:55 p.m. and directed them toward a man who was brandishing a gun on the corner of Randolph and Wabash, officials said. The cops approached the man, saw he was pointing a 9-millimeter pistol, and ordered him to drop it. He complied.
fox32chicago.com
Man charged with driving car into CTA bus stop killing 1, seriously injuring 3 others
CHICAGO - A Chicago man is facing several charges after allegedly crashing a car into a CTA bus stop, killing a man and seriously injuring three others Sunday in the Chatham neighborhood. Troy Shumpert, 32, was arrested moments after driving his vehicle into a bus shelter near King Drive and...
Cook County man released on bond after Chicago man killed in hit-and-run
COOK COUNTY - A 49-year-old suburban man has been arrested and charged months after allegedly striking a pedestrian with his vehicle – killing him – and then fleeing the scene. On June 28, 2022, Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart said officers responded to Loyola University Medical Center in...
wjol.com
Three Businesses Along Lincoln Hwy In New Lenox Robbed Overnight Saturday
Multiple businesses in New Lenox were robbed overnight on Saturday. Front doors and windows were smashed at the Pizza Hut by Route 30 and Walmart at 525 E. Lincoln Highway. Right next to the Pizza Hut, Jersey Mike’s Sub was robbed. Then the Wingstop across the street from Lincoln Way High School and finally at Rebel Gas Station at Laraway Road by Berkot’s.
French bulldog back with his Douglas Park owner after allegedly being stolen by Amazon driver
A stolen dog was reunited with his owner, Marisol Doblado in Douglas Park Saturday, a day after the pup was plucked from his front yard. She took to social media. A woman found Pluto, and others made the connection so they could reunite.
Smash-and-grab burglars armed with bat, wire cutters steal from Orland Park mall in just 1 minute
The burglars grabbed several high-end purses before running out to a waiting vehicle and driving off.
Food truck driver continues to recover after shot while working in Pilsen, business partner says
John Campen told ABC7 that his business partner, Jonathan Lopez, was hit by a stray bullet while they were working a late night rush.
Reward offered in attempted assault of postal worker, stolen mail truck
CHICAGO — Police are searching for a suspect who stole a USPS truck after attempting to assault the mail carrier on the city’s West Side Saturday afternoon. According to police, a 28-year-old mail carrier was entering a mail truck at the 2801 block of South Pulaski Road around 9:50 a.m. when she encountered an individual inside. […]
nadignewspapers.com
Alley shooting, robbery inside a resident’s garage and home invasion reported in Portage Park area
A home invasion, a shooting in an alley and the strong-armed robbery of a 65-year-old woman inside her garage were among the recent crimes reported in the Portage Park area. A 24-year-old man reported that he was shot in his right forearm at about 1 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, while he and two others were looking for his cat in an alley in the 5400 block of West Berenice Avenue, according to Chicago police.
Chicago mass shooting during 100 car caravan kills three people, injures two
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A night of street racing ended in gunfire in Chicago's Brighton Park neighborhood. Five people were shot, and three of them died early Sunday morning. A resident who lives above nearby businesses told CBS 2's Shardaa Gray that everyone was having fun, then shots rang out. "I just hear pop pop pop pop pop pop pop pop pop and, shoosh, I'm gone," said Darrell Cross. Several donut circles were still visible Sunday at the intersection of Archer and Kedzie. Cross has lived near there for five years. He heard the...
Central Illinois Proud
Illinois man arrested after shooting, escaping on lawn mower, police standoff
SHERIDAN, Ill. (WMBD) — 55-year-old Jeffrey L. Plique has been formally charged for a shooting and police standoff that occurred early Saturday morning in LaSalle County. In a press release, LaSalle County Sheriff Adam Diss reports that deputies were called to the area of E. Si Johnson and N. Robinson Street in Sheridan just after 7:30 a.m. on Saturday for a report of a man shot in the leg. Reports came in at the same time that a suspect had shot at other individuals in the area as well.
Police allege suspect arrested for traffic violation 3 hours after he stole truck
A 32-year-old Harwood Heights, Ill., man faces a felony charge after police allege he stole a truck then, three hours later, was arrested at a traffic stop. Michael Adelfio faces a charge of first-degree theft, court records show. Shortly after 8 a.m. Sept. 3, Bettendorf Police say in an arrest affidavit, Adelfio entered a victim’s […]
