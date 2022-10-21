ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

CBS Chicago

Man forced out of his vehicle at gunpoint in The Loop

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was forced out of his vehicle at gunpoint in The Loop early Monday morning. Police said the 38-year-old man was sitting inside his Nissan Altima, in the 100 block of W. Monroe around 3:15 a.m., when he was approached by two offenders The offenders forced the victim out of the car by showing a gun and then drove away. The victim was not injured. No arrests have been made. Police are investigating. 
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

How much prison time do people get for carjacking in Chicago? Here’s a look.

Carjackings have been making headlines in Chicago for nearly two years. But what is the punishment for a carjacker convicted of hijacking someone’s vehicle in Cook County?. According to sentencing data from the Cook County State’s Attorney’s office, defendants convicted of hijacking charges between January 2017 and the end of 2021 received an average sentence of 9.4 years. Kim Foxx assumed leadership of the office in December 2016.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

1 Fatally Shot During Argument at Greyhound Bus Station on Near West Side

Police are searching for whoever fatally shot one person during an argument Monday morning at a Greyhound bus station on Chicago's Near West Side, authorities said. The shooting was reported at approximately 11:18 a.m. at the Greyhound bus terminal, 608 W. Harrison St. According to authorities, the victim, who is believed to be a Greyhound employee, parked his vehicle in front of the terminal, exited and was confronted by an unknown offender.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Man fired a gun, shooting his own cane, on busy Loop street corner, prosecutors say

Prosecutors say a man fired a gun on a busy downtown Chicago street corner Saturday evening, damaging his walking cane but injuring no one. Witnesses flagged down a Chicago police officer around 6:55 p.m. and directed them toward a man who was brandishing a gun on the corner of Randolph and Wabash, officials said. The cops approached the man, saw he was pointing a 9-millimeter pistol, and ordered him to drop it. He complied.
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Three Businesses Along Lincoln Hwy In New Lenox Robbed Overnight Saturday

Multiple businesses in New Lenox were robbed overnight on Saturday. Front doors and windows were smashed at the Pizza Hut by Route 30 and Walmart at 525 E. Lincoln Highway. Right next to the Pizza Hut, Jersey Mike’s Sub was robbed. Then the Wingstop across the street from Lincoln Way High School and finally at Rebel Gas Station at Laraway Road by Berkot’s.
NEW LENOX, IL
WGN News

Reward offered in attempted assault of postal worker, stolen mail truck

CHICAGO — Police are searching for a suspect who stole a USPS truck after attempting to assault the mail carrier on the city’s West Side Saturday afternoon. According to police, a 28-year-old mail carrier was entering a mail truck at the 2801 block of South Pulaski Road around 9:50 a.m. when she encountered an individual inside. […]
CHICAGO, IL
nadignewspapers.com

Alley shooting, robbery inside a resident’s garage and home invasion reported in Portage Park area

A home invasion, a shooting in an alley and the strong-armed robbery of a 65-year-old woman inside her garage were among the recent crimes reported in the Portage Park area. A 24-year-old man reported that he was shot in his right forearm at about 1 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, while he and two others were looking for his cat in an alley in the 5400 block of West Berenice Avenue, according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago mass shooting during 100 car caravan kills three people, injures two

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A night of street racing ended in gunfire in Chicago's Brighton Park neighborhood. Five people were shot, and three of them died early Sunday morning. A resident who lives above nearby businesses told CBS 2's Shardaa Gray that everyone was having fun, then shots rang out. "I just hear pop pop pop pop pop pop pop pop pop and, shoosh, I'm gone," said Darrell Cross. Several donut circles were still visible Sunday at the intersection of Archer and Kedzie. Cross has lived near there for five years. He heard the...
CHICAGO, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Illinois man arrested after shooting, escaping on lawn mower, police standoff

SHERIDAN, Ill. (WMBD) — 55-year-old Jeffrey L. Plique has been formally charged for a shooting and police standoff that occurred early Saturday morning in LaSalle County. In a press release, LaSalle County Sheriff Adam Diss reports that deputies were called to the area of E. Si Johnson and N. Robinson Street in Sheridan just after 7:30 a.m. on Saturday for a report of a man shot in the leg. Reports came in at the same time that a suspect had shot at other individuals in the area as well.
SHERIDAN, IL
