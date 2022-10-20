ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palo Alto, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
eastcountytoday.net

Vegetation Fire Along Highway 4 in Antioch Blocking Lanes

A hillside vegetation fire along westbound Highway 4 near I-160 in Antioch is blocking two lanes of traffic as Contra Costa County Fire is on scene working the incident. The fire broke out around 6:40 am Monday morning and was 30×30 in size upon arrival of a fire investigator. By the time Engine 88 arrived on scene, the fire had spread to 1-acre in size. CHP was requested to block lanes.
ANTIOCH, CA
NBC Bay Area

What to Know: Toll Express Lanes on Bay Area Freeways

As workers return to the office, there's something different on the morning commute. While a lot of people were working from home for the last two years, some workers were using that time to finish up a big change to Highway 101. Where there used to be carpool lanes, now the Bay Area's newest express lanes give drivers the choice to fly past the traffic for a price.
calmatters.network

What to do about Pleasanton's city wells?

Clean drinking water has been the city of Pleasanton’s top priority these past few months after long-lasting PFAS chemicals were found in the city’s groundwater wells, which are also reaching the end of their useful lives and require rehabilitation or replacement. PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are...
PLEASANTON, CA
KRON4 News

San Jose house fire turns fatal

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – The body of a 65-year-old woman was found in a house fire that injured three people in San Jose’s Berryessa district early Tuesday. The call reporting the fire came in at 3:33 a.m., according to the San Jose Fire Department. Firefighters got to the scene, at 3009 Via Montez, within […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Girl struck by 5 vehicles on I-680 in fatal crash

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A 16-year-old girl was killed in a crash on Oct. 3 after she was struck by several vehicles, according to a press release sent out by California Highway Patrol Monday. CHP said it is still investigating the crash. The incident took place on I-680 southbound south of Jackson Avenue before […]
SAN JOSE, CA
calmatters.network

Buried car case in Atherton: On-site investigation complete, still no human remains found

Police wrapped up the on-site investigation into a car that was found buried in an Atherton backyard. The vehicle was removed on Saturday and taken to the San Mateo County crime lab for further investigation. While no human remains were found, a cadaver dog still picked up on the scent of human remains, according to a police press release issued Monday.
ATHERTON, CA
SFist

Sunday Links: Preliminary Earthquake Shakes Up South Bay This Morning

A preliminary 2.7-magnitude tremor rattled off near Morgan Hill and San Martin this morning. Around 8:12 a.m. Sunday, the small earthquake shook the areas of San Martin, Morgan Hill, Gilroy, Interlaken, and Hollister. [NBC Bay Area]. PG&E shutoffs are expected to continue in the Bay Area until Monday afternoon. Areas...
SAN MARTIN, CA
KRON4 News

Peninsula mall sideshow leads to weapons arrest: Police

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) – Police in San Mateo announced an officer broke up a sideshow at the Hillsdale Mall late Saturday after she heard tires screeching and saw smoke coming from a parking lot. At the top level of a parking garage the officer found a 2005 Jaguar “moving in a tight circular motion […]
SAN MATEO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area animal shelters struggle to meet adoption goals amid growing service demands

SAN JOSE, Calif. - A partially pandemic-fueled problem is affecting animal shelters across the Bay Area and nation. The result has shelters at or near 100% capacity. "If you go through any of the kennels you’ll see the dogs jumping and barking and being very aggravated," said Erin Cizan, senior public representative for San Jose Animal Care & Services.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Early morning fire damages San Jose car wash, tire shop

SAN JOSE -- An early morning fire erupted inside a San Jose car wash and then spread to a nearby tire shop, destroying several vehicles Friday before firefighters gained control of the flames.The San Jose Fire department said its dispatch center received several calls around midnight reporting the blaze in the 2300 block of South 7th and Tully.Arriving crews found the flames had already spread between the two businesses and were threatening a nearby paint store."The crews were fighting the fire on three fronts, trying to keep it from spreading into the neighborhood," a fire spokesman said.By the time the fire was brought under control, the tire shop and car wash were damaged along with several vehicles. The spokesman said the blaze likely began in a break room at the car wash. No injuries were reported.
SAN JOSE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy