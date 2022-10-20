Read full article on original website
eastcountytoday.net
Vegetation Fire Along Highway 4 in Antioch Blocking Lanes
A hillside vegetation fire along westbound Highway 4 near I-160 in Antioch is blocking two lanes of traffic as Contra Costa County Fire is on scene working the incident. The fire broke out around 6:40 am Monday morning and was 30×30 in size upon arrival of a fire investigator. By the time Engine 88 arrived on scene, the fire had spread to 1-acre in size. CHP was requested to block lanes.
NBC Bay Area
What to Know: Toll Express Lanes on Bay Area Freeways
As workers return to the office, there's something different on the morning commute. While a lot of people were working from home for the last two years, some workers were using that time to finish up a big change to Highway 101. Where there used to be carpool lanes, now the Bay Area's newest express lanes give drivers the choice to fly past the traffic for a price.
calmatters.network
What to do about Pleasanton's city wells?
Clean drinking water has been the city of Pleasanton’s top priority these past few months after long-lasting PFAS chemicals were found in the city’s groundwater wells, which are also reaching the end of their useful lives and require rehabilitation or replacement. PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are...
KTVU FOX 2
Resident reportedly caused $20 million in damage by flooding SF high-rise
A massive flood at San Francisco's 100 Van Ness apartment building could cost $20 million dollars to fix. The flood displaced hundreds and damaged 100 units in the 29-story Hayes Valley building. The flood happened in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Oct. 11. According to police, a high pressured...
KTVU FOX 2
PG&E monitors windy conditions to decide whether to shut down power for safety
PG&E has been monitoring high winds trying to decide whether to initiate its first Public Safety Power Shutoff of the year. PSPS events, as they’re known, are a safety measure to try and prevent fires. High winds threatened to lead to planned power outages in parts of the Bay...
Invasive day-biting mosquitoes discovered in Santa Clara Co.; officials detail potential dangers
Aedes aegypti can transmit diseases like Chikungunya, Dengue, Yellow Fever and Zika. The county says none of these diseases are currently found in California.
San Jose house fire turns fatal
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – The body of a 65-year-old woman was found in a house fire that injured three people in San Jose’s Berryessa district early Tuesday. The call reporting the fire came in at 3:33 a.m., according to the San Jose Fire Department. Firefighters got to the scene, at 3009 Via Montez, within […]
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In San Jose (San Jose, CA)
The San Jose Police Department reported a motor vehicle accident which occurred late Sunday. The police reported that there were a group of cars speeding in the area of Blossom Hill Road and Walnut Blossom Drive. One of the cars lost control and crashed.
5.1-magnitude earthquake, largest in 8 years, shakes San Francisco Bay Area
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A 5.1-magnitude earthquake struck the Bay Area just before noon Tuesday. While it was the region’s largest quake in eight years — since a 6.0-magnitude shaker hit Napa in 2014 — multiple agencies throughout the Bay Area reported that there was no reported damage or even emergency calls. The quake […]
San Luis Obispo Tribune
A dozen masked suspects break into Riverbank cannabis facility, prompting chase to Bay Area
A large crew of armed, masked suspects burglarized a cannabis distribution facility in Riverbank early Saturday and were traveling to a Ceres dispensary when police intercepted them, setting off a 90-mile pursuit to the Bay Area that reached speeds of up to 100 mph. Stanislaus County sheriff’s Sgt. Dave Hickman...
Northern California cools off with frost in SF Bay Area and snow in Sierra
A low-pressure system that dove into Northern California over the weekend ushered chilly air into the Golden State.
1 Person Injured In A Hit-And-Run In San Jose (San Jose, CA)
The San Jose Police Department reported a hit-and-run accident on Friday night. The accident occurred in the area of Blossom Hill Road and Snell Avenue. The driver of the vehicle hit one pedestrian and fled the scene.
Girl struck by 5 vehicles on I-680 in fatal crash
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A 16-year-old girl was killed in a crash on Oct. 3 after she was struck by several vehicles, according to a press release sent out by California Highway Patrol Monday. CHP said it is still investigating the crash. The incident took place on I-680 southbound south of Jackson Avenue before […]
Paradise Post
Bay Area the only region in California where homes are selling for less than a year ago
Perhaps it was inevitable – what goes up, up, up, must come down eventually. Homes in the Bay Area are now selling for less than they were a year ago, the only part of California where that is true, as rising interest rates continue to throw cold water on the region’s once-scorching pandemic real estate market.
calmatters.network
Buried car case in Atherton: On-site investigation complete, still no human remains found
Police wrapped up the on-site investigation into a car that was found buried in an Atherton backyard. The vehicle was removed on Saturday and taken to the San Mateo County crime lab for further investigation. While no human remains were found, a cadaver dog still picked up on the scent of human remains, according to a police press release issued Monday.
SFist
Sunday Links: Preliminary Earthquake Shakes Up South Bay This Morning
A preliminary 2.7-magnitude tremor rattled off near Morgan Hill and San Martin this morning. Around 8:12 a.m. Sunday, the small earthquake shook the areas of San Martin, Morgan Hill, Gilroy, Interlaken, and Hollister. [NBC Bay Area]. PG&E shutoffs are expected to continue in the Bay Area until Monday afternoon. Areas...
SFist
PG&E Warning of Public Safety Power Shut-Offs Due to Wind Forecast In North Bay
PG&E on Friday issued a heads-up that the power may be going out in parts of northern Napa and Sonoma counties, as well as nine other counties, due to some high winds in the forecast this weekend. We made it this far into fire season without the usual Red Flag...
Peninsula mall sideshow leads to weapons arrest: Police
SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) – Police in San Mateo announced an officer broke up a sideshow at the Hillsdale Mall late Saturday after she heard tires screeching and saw smoke coming from a parking lot. At the top level of a parking garage the officer found a 2005 Jaguar “moving in a tight circular motion […]
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area animal shelters struggle to meet adoption goals amid growing service demands
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A partially pandemic-fueled problem is affecting animal shelters across the Bay Area and nation. The result has shelters at or near 100% capacity. "If you go through any of the kennels you’ll see the dogs jumping and barking and being very aggravated," said Erin Cizan, senior public representative for San Jose Animal Care & Services.
Early morning fire damages San Jose car wash, tire shop
SAN JOSE -- An early morning fire erupted inside a San Jose car wash and then spread to a nearby tire shop, destroying several vehicles Friday before firefighters gained control of the flames.The San Jose Fire department said its dispatch center received several calls around midnight reporting the blaze in the 2300 block of South 7th and Tully.Arriving crews found the flames had already spread between the two businesses and were threatening a nearby paint store."The crews were fighting the fire on three fronts, trying to keep it from spreading into the neighborhood," a fire spokesman said.By the time the fire was brought under control, the tire shop and car wash were damaged along with several vehicles. The spokesman said the blaze likely began in a break room at the car wash. No injuries were reported.
