Assault Near Sweetwater Reservoir Leaves Man Dead in Spring Valley

A San Diego Sheriff’s vehicle. Photo by Alexander Nguyen

An assault near Sweetwater Reservoir left one man dead and another in custody Thursday.

A disturbance in the 8600 block of Jamacha Boulevard in Spring Valley was reported about 10:45 a.m., according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies who responded found a 61-year-old man on the ground with head injuries.

Paramedics took the victim to a hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead. Authorities withheld his name pending family notification.

Deputies later contacted a 31-year-old man who had been seen fighting with the victim and took him into custody for questioning. Lt. Scott Roller described him earlier Thursday as a possible suspect. His name was not released.

The sheriff’s department later clarified their position.

“We are still determining this man’s level of involvement in this incident,” the sheriff’s department said in a statement Thursday evening.

– City News Service

Updated at 7:50 p.m. Oct. 20, 2022