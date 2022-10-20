Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five North Carolina Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Live in the United States” in 2022Kennardo G. JamesGreensboro, NC
Durham workers speak out about workers’ rightsThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Wake County's Housing Market Is Slowing Down - Here Are Some Real Examples in CaryJames TulianoCary, NC
Cary's Phillips Farms is Hosting Many Fall Attractions Until October 30thJames TulianoCary, NC
A Duke Provost Is Chosen To Be The New President Of M.I.T.Joseph GodwinDurham, NC
Related
a-z-animals.com
Roaches in North Carolina
In North Carolina, as in other states, you can find all kinds of pests. Among North Carolina’s most common pests is the cockroach. A well-kept home can easily become infested by them even if it has been thoroughly cleaned. The reason for this is that roaches are found in enormous numbers throughout the state. It is also due to their incredible resilience that they infest areas so effectively. For example, it is possible for them to live without their heads for days at a time. It has even been mentioned that they can survive a nuclear fallout. In general, roaches are fairly well-known insects that continue to cause havoc all over the world.
North Carolina dad dies after Jeep falls from bridge in disrepair: 'A portion of the roadway was missing'
Phillip Paxson died after his Jeep went into a creek, North Carolina State Highway Patrol troopers said.
a-z-animals.com
Where Do Hummingbirds Go In The Winter?
Hummingbirds are tiny, brightly colored birds native to North and South America. There are over 300 hummingbird species, and they inhabit various habitats, such as temperate woodlands, mountain meadows, and tropical rainforests. These fast-hovering birds are long-distance migrants who make their way down south in late summer and fall. Discover where hummingbirds go in the winter, why they migrate, and how you can help them in the colder months.
Seeing fewer acorns on the ground this fall? Here's why that could be the case
As leaves change color and fall to the ground around Ohio this autumn, so do the acorns. But are there less of them this year?. That could be true, thanks to a below average production of acorns from red oaks in Ohio. In some places, it's a mast year for...
Mystery Plant: Common weed an interesting American native
“(Annie)’d go out in the evening and pick a mess of it … Carry it home and cook it for supper, ‘Cause that’s about all they had to eat.” — lyrics by Tony Joe White Of course, Annie would only...
a-z-animals.com
Roaches In Virginia
Over the course of millions of years, cockroaches have evolved into some of the most resilient insects the planet has ever seen. As a matter of fact, they lived alongside the dinosaurs. It is said that roaches are so resilient, that they can even survive for up to a week without their heads. Additionally, they can survive without food for almost a month and without water for nearly two weeks. A total of 4,000 species of cockroaches are known to exist in different parts of the world. In the United States alone, there are thought to be somewhere around 70 species of roaches living in the country.
This Town in Ohio Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Ohio, you should add the following town to your list.
U.S. Stink Bug Invasion to Get Even Worse in Some Areas, New Study Shows
Nobody likes stink bugs — slightly resembling cockroaches, they emit a foul odor when squashed, and unfortunately, their dead bodies attract more stink bugs. And if you've noticed that the stink bugs have been especially bad this year, there's a reason for that. It's widely known that invasive species...
Pawpaw is in season in Michigan: What to know about coveted fruit
It's called the Michigan banana and tastes like a cross between a banana and a mango. While the Mitten is a powerhouse for things like apples and cherries, it's also home to a lesser-known but highly coveted fruit among foodies in the know. Here is what to know about the pawpaw, which happens...
Species once thought a relic from the Age of Ferns
It looked a lot different outside 360 million years ago. For one thing, it was a very damp, humid time over much of the Earth. Don’t worry, there wouldn’t have been any dinosaurs to chase you around. (They came later, as did the cavemen). But there was plenty of vegetation, of course. Large forests dominated major portions of the landscape, including much of what is now Europe and North America. ...
Bay Journal
Rare butterflies find refuge thanks to explosions at Pennsylvania training base
It’s the most unlikely of after-effects: Bombing, exploding grenades, artillery fire and dirt-churning tank maneuvers at Pennsylvania’s Fort Indiantown Gap have produced grassland habitat that’s ideal for the last notable population of beautiful and rare regal fritillary butterflies in the Eastern U.S. “Right there, right there —...
golfcourseindustry.com
South Carolina Lowcountry club completes $5.8 million course renovation
The West Course at Belfair, a private community in Bluffton, South Carolina, recently reopened following a $5.8 million, five-month golf course renovation. The project, which began in mid-May, included a new irrigation system, re-grassing of greens and bunker renovations, as well as other projects to improve playability and aesthetics. Fazio Design led the renovation project of the original Tom Fazio-designed West Course, which first opened for play in 1996. Leibold Irrigation executed the construction work.
Gardenista
14 Questions with Melissa Lowrie, Author of ‘Terrain: The House Plant Book’
When Melissa Lowrie was young, she would accompany her mom on trips to the local nursery. It was there in the shop’s greenhouse that she discovered the sensitive plant (Mimosa pudica), whose leaves open in the sunlight and fold up when you touch them. She was instantly smitten. It...
Comments / 0