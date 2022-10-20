ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont County, WY

Governor Gordon: Wyoming will not require COVID-19 vaccine for children

GILLETTE, Wyo. – Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon on Thursday fired off that Wyoming will not require children to receive the COVID-19 vaccine before attending school. The tweet, posted on the governor’s page on Oct. 20, was in response to a recent vote carried by a panel for the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to update the 2023 childhood and adult immunization schedules, which includes incorporating additional information for approved or authorized COVID-19 vaccines.
Letter To The Editor: Don’t Change Marijuana Laws In Wyoming

I read the column regarding it being time to change the Cannabis laws in Wyoming. All I can say is: Don’t do it!. I have worked in Colorado as a law enforcement officer for over 23 years, and I was here when Colorado legalized marijuana. Prior to coming to Colorado, I was a law enforcement officer in Wyoming for over 14 years, and I am a proud Wyoming native!
Young Adults Asked to Complete Wyoming Health Survey

CHEYENNE — Young adults across the state are being asked by the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) to complete a brief survey about substance use and other health-related behaviors. Current Wyoming residents ages 18-29 are eligible for the anonymous survey, which is available online at wyyas.org. The survey takes...
Letter To The Editor: Legalizing Pot Leads To Bad Outcomes

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. I was dismayed to read the column declaring Wyoming needs to legalize cannabis!. Although reasons were given to combat pain for health reasons, the writer of the column has apparently not followed the results of places where this drug has been legalized.
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Saturday, October 22, 2022

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken by Georgeen Harris at 14-Mile near Rock Springs, Wyoming. To submit yours, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE: Please send us the highest-quality version of your photo. The larger the file, the better. NOTE #2: Please...
VIDEO: First Snow Frosts Casper Mountain on Sunday

This year, for the first time in a long time, Casper really got a pretty incredible fall. We got the trees. We got the leaves. We got the colors of the wind. But it was only a matter of time before the Wyoming Winter reared its ugly head. And that's exactly what happened on Sunday in various parts of central Wyoming, including on top of Casper Mountain.
Drought Put Wyoming Ag Producers In Economic ‘Perfect Storm’

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming farmers and ranchers continue to get hammered this year with increases in the cost of feed. Mike Galloway, co-owner of a farming and ranching operation near Gillette called Our Wyoming Life, said there’s a bit of a “perfect storm” that has contributed to the problem.
Wyoming Nursing Shortage At Critical Level, Sparks Bidding War

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. It’s likely never been more lucrative to become a nurse. Rampant shortages in the industry has health care providers offering large sums to entice nurses to sign on to work for them. Heidi Glanz, a manager at Worland Healthcare and...
Accumulating Snow Expected In Parts Of Southeast Wyoming

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories for some areas of southeastern and south-central Wyoming. Snow accumulations are possible, especially at higher elevations. As of 8 am on Sunday, Cheyenne and Laramie were not included in the warning or advisory...
Record fish caught in Wyoming

Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Wyoming from Land Big Fish. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Rod Miller: The Hypocrisy of the Wyoming GOP

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Once upon a time, the Republican Party in Wyoming was a proud, respected political institution that represented the bedrock conservative ideals of Wyoming’s citizens. But, before our very eyes, the Wyoming GOP is transforming itself into a hypocritical, comic opera...
Wyoming Company Pioneers Tech, Fed Investment Program

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A Wyoming company is trying not just one grand new concept, but two in the orthopedics sector. Both have game-changing potential for the medical and business financial industries. McGinley Orthopedics in Casper has developed a smartphone approach for traditional orthopedics equipment....
Remembering Alonzo ‘Lon’ Stepp and family

Alonzo Stepp was an anomaly in America in the late 17th century, and, alongside his three sons, is a 2020 inductee into the Wyoming Cowboy Hall of Fame. Lon, as he was better known, was a black man and the son of former slaves. He not only had a college education, but owned property in Kentucky, his home state, before coming to Wyoming in 1893, where he homesteaded and built a large successful ranch.
New Wyoming Transmission Line Will Bridge National Grids Together

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming will be home to a transmission line that will bridge a gap between the electric grids of the eastern and western United States. The project will not only open energy export opportunities for the state’s electricity producers, it could lower...
