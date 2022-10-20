Read full article on original website
Ukrainian religious icons made from ammunition boxes to be on display at Massachusetts museumD.J. EatonClinton, MA
Harvard Medical School tests for bionic pancreas, device to treat Type 1 diabetesThe Tufts DailyHarvard, MA
60 Year Old Iconic Furniture Store Permanently ClosesCadrene HeslopWorcester, MA
The Best State Park in Massachusetts to Visit this FallTravel MavenPaxton, MA
You're Invited to Framingham's Halloween Farm Fest!Dianna CarneyFramingham, MA
CBS Sports
WATCH: Protesters storm field during halftime of Penn vs. Yale, delaying game by more than an hour
Penn's homecoming game against Yale experienced a lengthy delay at halftime on Saturday when protesters stormed the field at the end of the first half, with many remaining on the field for more than an hour. As the first half concluded with the Quakers and Bulldogs tied at 10, protestors...
racedayct.com
Redemption For Shaw At Seekonk Speedway With ACT Win, Championship
SEEKONK, Mass. – Redemption was the word coming into Seekonk Speedway this Saturday for multiple drivers, and redemption there was. The Haunted Hundred for the American-Canadian Tour had big shoes to fill following last year’s edition where Ben Rowe took a daring last-lap pass to earn the win and the 2021 championship. In 2022, a different story unfolded and a new champion emerged in eerily similar fashion.
friars.com
Providence College Men's Basketball Signs Brody And Brennan Smith Through Team IMPACT
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Providence College men's basketball Head Coach Ed Cooley announced two new team members [Oct. 22], signing 13-year-old twin brothers Brody and Brennan Smith through Team IMPACT. Brody and Brennan, who were both diagnosed with a genetic disorder, were officially introduced at a signing day press conference...
WBUR
How pavement can help cool overheated cities, even in chilly Mass.
On a typical summer day, it might be 10-12 degrees cooler in leafy sections of Boston than it is downtown, because unshaded pavement and roofs absorb and radiate so much heat. Reducing pavement or making it more reflective are strategies more communities must adopt to help cool cities, experts say, and slow global warming. One of the dire challenges with pavement is how much heat it radiates at night.
Missing Medway man found dead following multi-community search
MEDWAY, Mass. — A Medway man who was reported missing over the weekend was found dead following an extensive search that involved multiple communities, authorities said. Howard White, 72, was reported missing by a family member when he failed to return home from a walk on Sunday afternoon, according to the Medway Police Department.
College cancels classes, schools placed in lockdown following shooting in Worcester
WORCESTER, Mass. — A college canceled all classes and multiple schools were placed in lockdown following a shooting in Worcester on Monday morning. Officers responding to a report of a shooting on Burncoat Street around 8:40 a.m. found one person suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to the Worcester Police Department.
George’s Coney Island Hot Dogs launches food truck in Worcester
One of Worcester’s most iconic eateries may soon be coming to a street corner near you. George’s Coney Island Hot Dogs debuted its new food truck over the weekend, the restaurant announced on Facebook. In a video recorded inside the truck itself, COO Solon Kelleher said the truck...
Traffic backup on Mass. Pike in Palmer due to crash
Traffic is backed up on the westbound side of Interstate 90 in Palmer due to an accident Monday morning.
House of the Week: Princeton hilltop estate optimizes views with year-round pool at $1.65M
PRINCETON — This hilltop estate on Wachusett Mountain offers views of the Boston skyline, an indoor heated pool, main floor master bedroom ensuite and a six-car garage, on more than five acres. The 6,287-square-foot American shingle-style home at 161 Mountain Road is listed with Janet Schoeny of RE/MAX Vision for $1.65 million. “I think this home...
NECN
Girl Viciously Attacked By 2 Other Students at Medford High School, Mom Says
A vicious attack at a high school in Medford, Massachusetts, sent a sophomore student to the emergency room with a concussion and other injuries, her mom tells NBC10 Boston. The 15-year-old girl's mother says the two other girls who attacked her daughter at Medford High School last Monday started threatening to kill her months ago. Nicole, who asked us not to use her last name, also says school administrators aren't able to stop the daily abuse.
thelocalne.ws
185 years ago today: I drive no cattle to Ipswich hills
There is no known written evidence that the noted author Henry David Thoreau (1817-1862) ever set. foot in the center of Ipswich. He did visit the nearby towns of Gloucester, Rockport, Manchester-by-the-Sea, and Newburyport, on some of these occasions to give public lectures. However, he did tread within the town...
ABC6.com
Vehicle spinout shuts down part of Interstate 195 in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A vehicle spinout shut down part of Interstate 195 west in Providence during Monday’s morning commute. The Rhode Island Department of Transportation said at about 7:30 a.m. that three lanes were blocked on the highway before exit 1D. Traffic was backed up for over...
Massachusetts and Vermont men identified in deadly Keene plane crash
The names of the two people killed in a small plane crash in Keene have been released.
Boston software CEO killed crossing the street in Acton
“This is an unfathomable loss to even begin to understand.”. Kevin Shaw, CEO of Boston-based VMS Software, Inc., died earlier this month after he was struck by a car while crossing the street in Acton, the company announced. The Oct. 13 crash happened at approximately 6:33 p.m. on Great Road...
whdh.com
Quinsigamond Community College was on lockdown due to off-campus crime scene
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Quinsigamond Community College was on lockdown due to an “active off campus crime scene” according to its website. An alert sent shortly before 10 a.m. Monday announced the campus was on lockdown, and an alert sent shortly before 9:30 a.m. asked students to avoid the area of Burncoat Street at Marland Road for “an ongoing police crime scene.”
a-z-animals.com
The Longest Biking Trail in Rhode Island
With an area of 1,214 square miles, Rhode Island is the smallest state in the United States, but despite its size, the area is filled with wildlife. Woodlands, rolling hills, wetlands, and massive mountains are just a few beautiful habitats in the state. If you are a fan of long bike rides, then you are in luck, as this article will cover the longest biking trail in Rhode Island and the serene nature sights it holds.
Freight train carrying hazardous materials derails, causes road closure in Framingham
FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — A CSX train heading into the CP Framingham Yard derailed six railcars and one locomotive near Route 135 and Waverly Street on Sunday morning. According to CSX, five hazardous materials cars carrying CO2 were among the derailed segments of the convoy. The five hazardous materials cars, the locomotive and the car containing nonhazardous materials all remained upright and intact, according to CSX.
The Deepest Lake in Massachusetts Is Not What You Think It Is
For those that don't have the time and money to drive all the way to The Cape to go to the ocean (even though I think it's well worth it), we spend a lot of time in Berkshires or Massachusetts in general at what we call "The Lake." Whether you swim and fish at Windsor Lake in North Adams or enjoy live music at Onota Lake in Pittsfield where LIVE 95.9 presents the Live on The Lake concert series during the summer months.
lazytrips.com
Is there a ferry from Boston to Nova Scotia?
Nova Scotia is situated northeast of Boston, on the southeastern tip of Canada. It is a peninsula connected to the province of New Brunswick and mainland Canada. There are several ways to make the journey from Boston to Nova Scotia and the most convenient is to take a ferry. You...
The Beginning of the End: 1987 South Boston
A time capsule of the way it was in a neighborhood on the brink of gentrification. GBH Archives on social media shares little bits of Boston history in short videos. On Saturday, they posted one filmed in South Boston back in April of 1987 with residents reacting to the new Fan Pier Development happening along the waterfront.
