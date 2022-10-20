ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cary, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
charlotte49ers.com

Charlotte Makes Football Coaching Change

Charlotte 49ers Director of Athletics Mike Hill has announced that fourth-year head football coach Will Healy has been relieved of his duties. Charlotte is currently 1-7 on the season and yesterday's home loss to Florida International eliminated the 49ers from possible bowl consideration. "We are grateful to Will Healy for...
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy