The drivers of Park City would like you to know where they stand. The uncommonly high prevalence of bumper stickers in Utah, which take on a sort of hyper-local relevance in the context of what we’ll call an “insular” community, is certainly evidence of that. To be clear, this won’t delve into the overtly political, as I’d rather stick my bare hand into an actual hornet’s nest than stir up its metaphorical analog, but there’s still plenty of fodder for the petty, silly, earnest, aggrieved and elitist among us.

PARK CITY, UT ・ 11 HOURS AGO