Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. One of the most well-known memecoins, Shiba Inu (SHIB), is named after a breed of Japanese dog. It is currently the second most popular memecoin and is hailed as a “Dogecoin killer.” SHIB is currently among the top 15 cryptocurrencies in use. An entrepreneur founded Shiba Inu in 2020, and it has expanded over the past two years. It has also received support from tech millionaires like Elon Musk and Vitalik Buterin. People who previously missed the Dogecoin fever are being drawn in by Shiba Inu. Memecoins, which are not meant to be taken seriously, have become more popular as a result of investors looking to join the joke.

2 DAYS AGO