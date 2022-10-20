Read full article on original website
Scientists rediscovered 'Gate to Hell' that kills anything that goes near it
The deadly ancient Roman “Gate to Hell” cave, which instantly kills humans and animals, still exists today. The cave is situated in Hierapolis city in Turkey. During the old days, the cave was a place to sacrifice animals for Gods, and in some cases, convicts or traitors with no fear. It’s believed that a smoke or dark mist comes directly from hell and wraps around the animal and slowly kills it. The mist was so powerful that birds flying over it would drop dead.
Study to look at impact of bushfires and COVID on families
A new study from The Australian National University (ANU) will shed light on the full impact of the 2019/20 bushfires and outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic on young families. The study follows the ANU research team’s 2020 Mother and Child survey (MC2020) but will focus on the partners of women who were pregnant or gave birth between November 2019 and December 2020.
New SNSF project at the Academy of Architecture
A new Research Project titled Visibility Reclaimed. Experiencing Rome’s First Public Museums (1733-1870). An Analysis of Public Audiences in a Transnational Perspective [100016_212922]. Supported by the Swiss National Science Foundation, the Project is directed by Carla Mazzarelli, full professor at the Institute of History and Theory of Art and Architecture (ISA) at the USI Academy of Architecture. It relies on the collaboration of a research team that includes both internal ISA project partners (Christoph Frank and Daniela Mondini) and important international museum institutions and universities, such as Museo Nacional del Prado in Madrid (David Garcia Cueto), Durham University (Stefano Cracolici), Università Roma Tre (Giovanna Capitelli), and Università degli Studi La Sapienza (Chiara Piva).
Q&A: Does COVID-19 spread in schools?
Shiranee Sriskandan explains how a study of COVID-19 in London schools provides insights for this winter and future infectious disease outbreaks. In 2020 when COVID-19 first emerged, concerns of the risks to the most vulnerable in society, including children, were high. At the time, it was unclear whether schools could be a potential source of onward transmission for the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
Head and neck cancer: Markers to facilitate better treatment in the future
Malignant tumours in the head and neck region are very heterogeneous and therefore difficult to treat. In addition, the lack of prognostic markers is a significant impediment to personalised treatment. A joint study by MedUni Vienna and the Christian Doppler Laboratory for Applied Metabolomics focused on the development and identification of specific markers to improve risk assessment for patients. The study was published in the European Journal of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging.
The healing power of artificial intelligence
Combining biomedical knowledge, mathematical principles, informatics and computing to study complex medical problems and help improve the diagnosis and treatment of diseases. This is the essence of so-called computational medicine. One example? Analysing the human body as if it were a social network where cells communicate or even monitoring the progress of a chronic disease by setting off automated "alarms."
Why do children need polio vaccine boosters - Q and A
On World Polio Day, we talk to two experts about why polio boosters are needed in London. U nfortunately, in recent months, vaccine-derived poliovirus has been detected in sewage in north and east London. Following this, the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) advis that children aged 1-9 years old in London are offered a polio vaccine booster dose. Sabine van Elsland spoke to polio experts Dr Isobel Blake (IB) and Prof Nicholas Grassly (NG) from Imperial College London to find out more.
Impact of Greater Manchester Universities as Civic University Agreement reaches milestone
Research has shown the impact of Greater Manchester’s universities on the city region, its people, and businesses, one year on from the signing of a flagship agreement,. The Greater Manchester Civic University Agreement commits the five higher education institutions - University of Bolton, Manchester Metropolitan University, University of Manchester, University of Salford and Royal Northern College of Music - to collective action around the six priority areas of education and skills; reducing inequalities; jobs and growth; the digital economy; net zero; and the creative and cultural economy.
Likelihood of receiving an autism diagnosis may depend on where you live
New autism diagnoses tend to be clustered within specific NHS service regions, suggesting that where an individual lives may influence whether they receive an autism diagnosis and access to special education needs support. There are clear inequalities in an individual’s likelihood of receiving an autism diagnosis, whether they are socioeconomic...
Desktop simulation of MIT.nano die bonder enables virtual tool training
Digital twins to expand training capabilities through virtual reality. Packaging is the final step in the process for manufacturing a semiconductor device. A critical tool for packing is the die bonder, which facilitates device assembly typically by attaching a chip in a precise location on a substrate. Die bonders are...
Cardiff generates £3.7bn for UK economy
Cardiff University generates more money for the UK economy than ever before. A report published today (24 October 2022) by London Economics - one of Europe’s leading specialist economics and policy consultancies - shows Cardiff contributed £3.68 billion to the UK economy in a single year. The assessment...
Research MEFHLD Study day of the Human Rights Defender - Discrimination in higher education: from observation to action
On Thursday, October 20, the Human Rights Defender organized a study day in Paris on discrimination in higher education. Based on several research projects and initiatives supported by the Human Rights Defender, a collective reflection was initiated on the fight against discrimination and the promotion of equality in public higher education. It aims to open the debate based on an updated state of knowledge on discrimination and to encourage exchange and dialogue between all the actors concerned in order to act effectively in the prevention and management of discrimination.
New approach to ’cosmic magnet’ manufacturing could reduce reliance on rare earths in low-carbon technologies
Researchers have discovered a potential new method for making the high-performance magnets used in wind turbines and electric cars without the need for rare earth elements, which are almost exclusively sourced in China. Between the environmental impacts, and the heavy reliance on China, there’s been an urgent search for alternative...
Started a crowdfunding to research antimicrobial therapies based on bacteria viruses in people with Cystic Fibrosis
Pilar Domingo, a researcher at the Institute of Integrative Systems Biology (I2SysBio), a joint centre of the University of Valencia and the Spanish National Research Council (CSIC), has launched the crowdfunding campaign -Adopta un Fago- (-Adopt a phage-), hand in hand with the Spanish Federation of Cystic Fibrosis, to obtain funding to study new antimicrobial therapies. The study focuses on phage therapy, a practice that tries to alleviate diseases caused by multiresistant bacteria through the use of phages, viruses that exclusively affect the bacteria of interest.
Landmark study calls for greater respect for teachers
The Australian Teachers’ Perceptions of their Work Report 2022 is a comprehensive national survey of more than 5000 teachers nation-wide. The key findings of this year’s report ( available here ) reveal;. 7 in 10 teachers don’t feel respected by the Australian public. 1 in 4 teachers...
